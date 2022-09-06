ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Fox11online.com

Field House Friday: Sept. 9, 2022

(WLUK) BROWN COUNTY -- Another Friday at the FOX 11 Field House and David Sohrweide from Simon's Cheese joined us!. Simon's is of course known for their award-winning cheeses, fresh cheese curds, but David says they also have a great option for dinner!. Simon's always carries a wide variety of...
9/11 Memorial Stair Climb held at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Pierce Manufacturing and the Green Bay Metro Fire Department hosted the 10th annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Lambeau Field on Saturday. Over 2,000 participants climbed the stairs to honor those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks of 2001. The participants climbed an equivalent of 110 stories.
Wisconsin Education
Ripon's Little White Schoolhouse moving to city's west side

RIPON (WLUK) -- A historical staple in Ripon is moving to a new spot. Moving is nothing new for The Little White Schoolhouse, known as the "Birthplace of the Republican Party." The simple white building, built in 1853, holds a powerful history. "There was a group of people, they were...
Sputnikfest is back in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- A wacky festival is back along the Lakeshore. Sputnikfest will be held Saturday, Sept. 10 in Manitowoc. FOX 11's Emily Deem spent Friday morning at Rahr-West Art Museum to learn more about the event.
Brown County drops to 'medium' COVID spread; Marinette, Florence remain 'high'

(WLUK) -- After over a month, Brown County is no longer listed as "high" for COVID-19 transmission, one week after Door County dropped to "medium" as well. Marinette and Florence counties, however, remain at the higher level, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map updated Friday. At the "high" level, the CDC recommends everyone wear a face covering in public indoor settings.
Green Bay bridge to close for maintenance

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A downtown Green Bay bridge will be closed for a few days next week for maintenance. The Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge will be closed the following dates and times:. Monday, Sept. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. to 2...
DNR issues air quality alert for lakeshore counties

(WLUK) -- The Department of Natural Resources is warning Wisconsinites about unhealthy air quality for certain groups in several counties. The air quality is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, meaning people with lung ailments, children, older adults and people working outside should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion. The affected...
Highway repairs throughout Northeast Wisconsin; drivers urged to slow down

(WLUK) -- Drivers across Northeast Wisconsin can expect to face some lane closures, as the Department of Transportation announces various highway maintenance projects. The department urges drives to slow down and be mindful of maintenance workers. For more information and the most up-to-date maintenance schedules, please visit the project website.
Bay Port offense seems to be coming around

SUAMICO (WLUK) -- Bay Port's offense had its best game of the season last week, as it erupted for 55 points, and it comes at a good time as the Pirates host Pulaski on Friday in a big Fox River Classic Conference North showdown. Bay Port, which the first two...
Kewaunee County residents intervene in farm's legal dispute

KEWAUNEE (WLUK) -- A judge will allow a group of residents to intervene in a legal dispute between a Kewaunee County farm and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Kinnard Farms, one of Wisconsin's largest dairy farms, is suing the DNR over changes to its wastewater permit that requires the farm to limit the size of its herd and begin monitoring groundwater in an area where nitrate contamination was found.
Week 4 High School Football Primer

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Week 4 might give high school football fans the first Friday of big conference games. Pulaski at Bay Port, Kimberly at Appleton North and Fond du Lac at Neenah are all on the schedule. It doesn't get much better than that. While it is only Week...
New evidence postpones Green Bay murder trial

GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Next week’s trial in connection with a murder allegedly prompted by a drug debt was postponed Thursday, as prosecutors say there’s new evidence which must be reviewed. Meanwhile, the issue of a potential alternate suspect remains unresolved, for now. The burned body of...
