All Bands On Deck expects $100,000 in economic impact on business and bands
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- This is All Bands On Deck's second year. The event is in Green Bay's Shipyard District, and is Green Bay's largest music festival. Last year the event debuted and had an economic impact of $50,000 dollars. This year they are hoping to double that with an...
Field House Friday: Sept. 9, 2022
(WLUK) BROWN COUNTY -- Another Friday at the FOX 11 Field House and David Sohrweide from Simon's Cheese joined us!. Simon's is of course known for their award-winning cheeses, fresh cheese curds, but David says they also have a great option for dinner!. Simon's always carries a wide variety of...
9/11 Memorial Stair Climb held at Lambeau Field
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Pierce Manufacturing and the Green Bay Metro Fire Department hosted the 10th annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Lambeau Field on Saturday. Over 2,000 participants climbed the stairs to honor those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks of 2001. The participants climbed an equivalent of 110 stories.
Fall fun activities featured at The Children's Museum of Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- There is plenty to do and see at The Children's Museum of Green Bay!. Sunday, September 11th is Grandparents Day. The event will be held from noon - 3:00 p.m. FOX 11's Emily Deem spoke with Heather Heil, from the museum, to learn more about the...
Trolley ride provides unique experience at Navarino prairies in Shawano County
SHAWANO COUNTY (WLUK) -- People at a popular State Wildlife Area are learning about what many consider to be an important habitat -- the prairie. And a trolley tour at Navarino Nature Center offers visitors a unique way to do it. Outside the Navarino Nature Center, 16 people board a...
Ripon's Little White Schoolhouse moving to city's west side
RIPON (WLUK) -- A historical staple in Ripon is moving to a new spot. Moving is nothing new for The Little White Schoolhouse, known as the "Birthplace of the Republican Party." The simple white building, built in 1853, holds a powerful history. "There was a group of people, they were...
Sputnikfest is back in Manitowoc
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- A wacky festival is back along the Lakeshore. Sputnikfest will be held Saturday, Sept. 10 in Manitowoc. FOX 11's Emily Deem spent Friday morning at Rahr-West Art Museum to learn more about the event.
Brown County drops to 'medium' COVID spread; Marinette, Florence remain 'high'
(WLUK) -- After over a month, Brown County is no longer listed as "high" for COVID-19 transmission, one week after Door County dropped to "medium" as well. Marinette and Florence counties, however, remain at the higher level, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map updated Friday. At the "high" level, the CDC recommends everyone wear a face covering in public indoor settings.
Manitowoc shipbuilding company breaks ground on last piece of $70 million investment
STURGEON BAY (WLUK) -- Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding is starting the last project for a $70 million investment from 2020. The Manitowoc-based company broke ground on a new 19,000 square-foot machine shop at its Sturgeon Bay location. The building will allow workers to have access to two overhead cranes, one capable...
Brother of Chris Farley to lead Brown County opioid crisis listening session
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The brother of a well-known comedian from Wisconsin will lead a listening session in Green Bay on substance abuse. Tom Farley, brother of late Saturday Night Live star Chris Farley, will be at Backstage at the Meyer on Monday, Sept. 12 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Week 4: Bay Port, Kimberly, Neenah, FVL and Wrightstown post wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Week 4 of the high school football season was Friday and 10 local games were covered by FOX 11, including the Game Time Game of the Week between Bay Port and Pulaski. Here are the scores:. #1 Bay Port23, #7 Pulaski 7: Bay Port's defense too...
Green Bay bridge to close for maintenance
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A downtown Green Bay bridge will be closed for a few days next week for maintenance. The Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge will be closed the following dates and times:. Monday, Sept. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. to 2...
Corn, alfalfa crops look promising ahead of Outagamie County harvest
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (WLUK) -- As fall inches closer, there are some signs the growing season is moving along, and farmers are monitoring the upcoming harvest. On a parcel of land just outside of Hortonville, Randy Dorow says his farm is relatively small. "I milk 35 cows and run about 250...
DNR issues air quality alert for lakeshore counties
(WLUK) -- The Department of Natural Resources is warning Wisconsinites about unhealthy air quality for certain groups in several counties. The air quality is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, meaning people with lung ailments, children, older adults and people working outside should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion. The affected...
Highway repairs throughout Northeast Wisconsin; drivers urged to slow down
(WLUK) -- Drivers across Northeast Wisconsin can expect to face some lane closures, as the Department of Transportation announces various highway maintenance projects. The department urges drives to slow down and be mindful of maintenance workers. For more information and the most up-to-date maintenance schedules, please visit the project website.
Bay Port offense seems to be coming around
SUAMICO (WLUK) -- Bay Port's offense had its best game of the season last week, as it erupted for 55 points, and it comes at a good time as the Pirates host Pulaski on Friday in a big Fox River Classic Conference North showdown. Bay Port, which the first two...
Kewaunee County residents intervene in farm's legal dispute
KEWAUNEE (WLUK) -- A judge will allow a group of residents to intervene in a legal dispute between a Kewaunee County farm and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Kinnard Farms, one of Wisconsin's largest dairy farms, is suing the DNR over changes to its wastewater permit that requires the farm to limit the size of its herd and begin monitoring groundwater in an area where nitrate contamination was found.
Week 4 High School Football Primer
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Week 4 might give high school football fans the first Friday of big conference games. Pulaski at Bay Port, Kimberly at Appleton North and Fond du Lac at Neenah are all on the schedule. It doesn't get much better than that. While it is only Week...
Ramps to close in Winnebago County for Highway 10 Pavement Project
MENASHA (WLUK) -- Some interchange ramps in Winnebago County will be closed and detoured next week as part of the Highway 10 Pavement Project. Three of the four Highway 10/County CB interchange ramps will be closed from 6 a.m. on Monday through midnight on Friday for pavement patching. The 10...
New evidence postpones Green Bay murder trial
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Next week’s trial in connection with a murder allegedly prompted by a drug debt was postponed Thursday, as prosecutors say there’s new evidence which must be reviewed. Meanwhile, the issue of a potential alternate suspect remains unresolved, for now. The burned body of...
