Meet Baxter and Hero Pups
Maine Department of Public Safety which oversees the public safety bureaus in the state of Maine added a very cute and furry member to their team this week. Baxter is a 5-month-old chocolate lab that has joined the Department of Public Safety. Baxter will be a part of the dispatch team and he is going to become Maine's first comfort dog for emergency communication centers in the towns of Augusta, Bangor, and Houlton.
Wait … Could Bangor Soon Be Home to FOUR Starbucks Locations?
It's been a pretty big few months for Starbucks in the Bangor area. Earlier this summer, the location at Bangor Mall Blvd. closed for a couple of months to undergo a major renovation, reopening in August. Then news broke this week that the City of Bangor Planning Board had approved...
Here’s a List of Maine Towns & What Residents Say They’re Famous For
We asked the question on our Facebook page, "What is your hometown’s claim to fame and/or nickname?" Boy, did we get a lot of response. So many that I had to share them with you because at one point, I almost fell off my chair from laughing so hard.
wabi.tv
9 rescue beagles looking for homes
CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - PAWS Animal Adoption Center in Camden is caring for nine beagles after they were rescued from a breeding farm in Virginia. These nine dogs, ages ranging from puppies to five years old, were some of the 4,000 rescued that are now being sent all across the country.
wabi.tv
Two dead after crash in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two people have died following a crash in Bangor Saturday morning. It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to the Bangor Police Department. When officers arrived they found two vehicles had collided and that both drivers had died. Police...
foxbangor.com
Local charity host plane pull
BANGOR — A local organization is rolling up their sleeves to push for team building and bonding through a first ever plane pull benefit event. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine hosted the plane pull event to connect amongst what the organization calls “bigs” and “littles”.
What’s the Biggest House in Maine and How Big is It?
Let's get real. Maine is mostly trees and coastline, and we like it that way. The state slogan is "Maine. The Way Life Should Be." However, for one family, it's more than that. The person who purchased "Oak Hall' at 459 Bluff Road in Northport, Maine, can say that they own the largest home in the entire state of Maine.
The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You
Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
wabi.tv
Three hurt in Fairfield crash
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Three people were hurt in a crash in Fairfield Saturday night. It happened on Norridgewock Road near Adams Road just before 9 p.m. Fairfield Police say 36-year-old Andrew Fonck of Livermore Falls crossed the center line and hit a truck driven by 68-year-old John Chamberlain of Norridgewock nearly head-on.
wabi.tv
Ribbon cutting for Record Connection in Waterville
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held today at the new location for a long time business in Waterville. The Record Connection has been in the city for over 40 years, originally owned and operated by Bob Richard. Richard sold the the business to Rusty Damon who...
wabi.tv
The new mobile discounted grocery store in Newport may be coming to your area
NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - Have you ever wondered what happened to a tipped trailer carrying groceries? Well, that inspired this discounted grocery store on a trailer called Tipped Trailer Company. “I have diapers. I have shampoo, I have canned goods, snacks, lots of snacks,” said Rachael Gosnell. Rachael Gosnell...
41st Annual United Bikers of Maine Toy Run
This year is the 41st annual United Bikers of Maine toy run, and the toy run shows how generous the people of Maine are and how neighbors helping neighbors can make a huge difference. Every year, Maine motorcycle owners travel from all over the state with new unwrapped toys strapped to their bikes to donate to the toy run. As the years have gone by, this event has grown and more motorcyclists have participated. The toy run is held every year on the second Sunday in September, and the toys are divided up between all of Maine's 16 counties and distributed to those in need. This is also a good reminder to motorists all over Maine to please make sure to put their cell phones down and concentrate on driving with all the motorcyclists enjoying the road during the charity run on Saturday, September 10th.
wabi.tv
City of Ellsworth confirm bugs seen in Knowlton park are not ticks
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - They are not ticks, but Aphids instead. That’s the message the city of Ellsworth is getting out to the public after a social media post claimed ticks were all over Knowlton Park. City Hall first became aware of the post Thursday morning and sent out...
County By County, Maine is Getting More & More Obese
You’re still beautiful. Or should I say, we’re still beautiful, but the latest statistics released say that county by county Mainers are fatter on average than we were a decade ago. There are 16 counties in Maine. One hasn’t gained weight on average in the past 10 years....
wabi.tv
Clinton Fair celebrates agricultural heritage
CLINTON, Maine (WABI) - The Clinton Lions Agricultural Fair is known as the “biggest little fair in the state,” and with good reason. The 69th edition of the fair features an extensive midway, favorite carnival eats and the signature truck and tractor pulls. Clinton is known as the...
wabi.tv
Popular chainsaw show in Hancock back for one night, potentially last
HANCOCK, Maine (WABI) - A popular chainsaw show in Hancock is back for one night and potentially its last. Ray Murphy, or Chainsaw Sawyer as he’s known to many, has been creating pieces of art with his chainsaw since he was 10 years old. He’s known for many creations...
mainebiz.biz
Inmate program in Machias seeks to grow food and job skills
A community garden project in Machias aims to advance healthy food in jails and prisons in the region and build work skills among inmates. Regional partners are in the process of mowing and tilling ground this month for Downeast Restorative Harvest, a community garden project in Machias. The Washington County...
Two Dead After An Early Morning Head-On Collison In Bangor
An early morning crash has claimed the lives of two individuals in Penobscot County. The incident took place on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway. Det. Lieutenant Brent Beaulieu of the Bangor Police Department said the crash was reported just before 1 AM Saturday morning. "Upon arrival, officers discovered...
foxbangor.com
Forgotten veteran honored at funeral
AUGUSTA– The community came together yesterday to honor a man who could have been forgotten. A group of veterans made sure that didn’t happen. “We would not be here today if it were not for men and women like him,”said Tammy Sweetland, Secretary of the Patriot Riders of America Maine Chapter 5.
At Under $170,000 Bucks, This 3 Bedroom Home in Winslow, Maine Could Be Perfect For Your Family!
As the housing market in Maine, and around the country, continues to fluctuate on the daily, it can be hard to find exactly what you're looking for. Trying to pair wants and needs with the right price is becoming increasingly difficult- especially for people with growing families. Listed at only...
