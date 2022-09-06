ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

wkzo.com

Fatal shooting in Kalamazoo under investigation

KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety authorities are continuing their investigation into a fatal shooting on the city’s Northside. Officers were summoned to the area of Drexel Place and Princeton around 3 am Sunday on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, they discovered...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Kalamazoo, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Four shot on Blue Bridge in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Four people are injured after a crowd turned hostile in Grand Rapids, police say. Officers were near the Blue Bridge around 3:15 a.m. when they heard multiple gunshots. On the bridge, there was a "large disorderly gathering," officials described. Police found four adult victims who...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
threeriversnews.com

Car crashes into downtown building, three injured

THREE RIVERS — A downtown building was damaged and a driver was airlifted after a car crash in downtown Three Rivers early Saturday morning. According to the Three Rivers Police Department, officers were dispatched at 3:01 a.m. to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a building downtown. Upon arrival, officers located a Dodge Charger that was lodged in the building, one that houses PinUp Salon.
THREE RIVERS, MI
wkzo.com

Head-on crash kills one in Cass County Friday afternoon

MARCELLUS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – One person was killed and another injured after a two vehicle head-on crash in Cass County Friday afternoon. Just after after 2:30 p.m., Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the crash on Marcellus Highway near Burlington Road in Marcellus Township. Their initial investigation showed 37-year-old James Dunkleberger of Marcellus was traveling westbound on Marcellus Highway. 81-year-old Kenneth Hutchins of Marcellus was eastbound when Dunkleberger’s vehicle crossed the centerline, causing a head-on collision.
WWMTCw

Suspect in Kalsee Credit Union robbery arrested

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo officers arrested a 42-year-old man Friday who is accused of robbing a Kalsee Credit Union earlier in the week. Crime on Tuesday: Police look for suspect in Kalamazoo armed bank robbery. He was taken into custody near the intersection of Milham and Westnedge avenues around...
KALAMAZOO, MI
95.3 MNC

Man, 37, killed in head on collision on Marcellus Highway

One person was killed in a crash on Marcellus Highway. The collision happened around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Sep. 9, when James Dunkleberger, 37, was traveling westbound, crossed the centerline and collided head-on into an oncoming vehicle. Dunkleberger died at the scene. The force of the impact flipped the second...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wkzo.com

Fatal car-pedestrian accident under investigation by Marshall Police

MARSHALL, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Marshall Police continue to investigate a fatal car-pedestrian accident that took place on Wednesday morning. Police say police, fire and first responders were dispatched around 5:48 a.m. to the intersection of West Michigan Avenue and West Drive. Officers found a 36-year-old woman unresponsive in the...
MARSHALL, MI
WWMT

Police identify man shot and killed at Grand Rapids restaurant

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The victim from a Sunday shooting at La Petite Chateau in Grand Rapids has been identified as Jose Garcia Rivas, 31, according to Grand Rapids Police Department. The death of Rivas has been ruled a homicide after an autopsy was completed by the Kent County...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

