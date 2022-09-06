Read full article on original website
wkzo.com
Fatal shooting in Kalamazoo under investigation
KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety authorities are continuing their investigation into a fatal shooting on the city’s Northside. Officers were summoned to the area of Drexel Place and Princeton around 3 am Sunday on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, they discovered...
1 shot, killed in Kalamazoo
A Kalamazoo man was killed early Sunday morning in a Kalamazoo shooting.
Battle Creek police search for man they say kidnapped, shot at woman
Police are looking for a 26-year-old man after his ex-girlfriend told officers he kidnapped and shot at her.
4 hurt in Grand Rapids shooting
Four people were hurt in a shooting in Grand Rapids early Sunday morning.
Car hits tree, rolls over multiple times in Ottawa Co.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A woman is injured after a serious crash in Ottawa County, the Sheriff's Office says. The crash happened near Wilson Road and 130th Avenue around 4:30 a.m. in Crockery Township. Police say a 28-year-old Grand Rapids woman was driving a 2013 Mercedes Benz, going west...
Deputies search for 20-year-old missing from Kalamazoo
The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help searching for a missing 20-year-old man.
4 hurt after shooting at Blue Bridge in downtown Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids Police are investigating what led up to a shooting that left four people injured early Sunday morning.
WWMTCw
Videos of violent arrests circulate online, 3 teens arrested, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Police in standoff situation at Three Rivers apartment complex. Armored police vehicles and officers in tactical gear surrounded a Three Rivers apartment complex during an apparent standoff with a barricaded person Saturday night. Three Rivers...
Four shot on Blue Bridge in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Four people are injured after a crowd turned hostile in Grand Rapids, police say. Officers were near the Blue Bridge around 3:15 a.m. when they heard multiple gunshots. On the bridge, there was a "large disorderly gathering," officials described. Police found four adult victims who...
Man shot by officers amid chase involving stolen U-Haul
What started as an investigation into a stolen motorcycle turned into a chase that spanned two counties and included a stolen U-Haul truck and also involved officers from two departments firing shots before the suspect was finally caught, authorities say.
threeriversnews.com
Car crashes into downtown building, three injured
THREE RIVERS — A downtown building was damaged and a driver was airlifted after a car crash in downtown Three Rivers early Saturday morning. According to the Three Rivers Police Department, officers were dispatched at 3:01 a.m. to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a building downtown. Upon arrival, officers located a Dodge Charger that was lodged in the building, one that houses PinUp Salon.
wkzo.com
Head-on crash kills one in Cass County Friday afternoon
MARCELLUS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – One person was killed and another injured after a two vehicle head-on crash in Cass County Friday afternoon. Just after after 2:30 p.m., Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the crash on Marcellus Highway near Burlington Road in Marcellus Township. Their initial investigation showed 37-year-old James Dunkleberger of Marcellus was traveling westbound on Marcellus Highway. 81-year-old Kenneth Hutchins of Marcellus was eastbound when Dunkleberger’s vehicle crossed the centerline, causing a head-on collision.
WWMTCw
Suspect in Kalsee Credit Union robbery arrested
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo officers arrested a 42-year-old man Friday who is accused of robbing a Kalsee Credit Union earlier in the week. Crime on Tuesday: Police look for suspect in Kalamazoo armed bank robbery. He was taken into custody near the intersection of Milham and Westnedge avenues around...
Dramatic end to U-Haul chase that sent suspect and deputies to hospital
A suspect and two Ottawa Co. deputies went to the hospital Friday after the suspect led several departments on a chase that spanned across several counties.
Fox17
Fire crews: Prescribed burn spreads out of control in Alamo Twp.
ALAMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Firefighters say they are working to put out a fire that began as a prescribed burn that spread out of control in Kalamazoo County on Friday. The fire is located near Second Street and EF Avenue in Alamo Township, according to crews on scene. FOX...
95.3 MNC
Man, 37, killed in head on collision on Marcellus Highway
One person was killed in a crash on Marcellus Highway. The collision happened around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Sep. 9, when James Dunkleberger, 37, was traveling westbound, crossed the centerline and collided head-on into an oncoming vehicle. Dunkleberger died at the scene. The force of the impact flipped the second...
wkzo.com
Fatal car-pedestrian accident under investigation by Marshall Police
MARSHALL, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Marshall Police continue to investigate a fatal car-pedestrian accident that took place on Wednesday morning. Police say police, fire and first responders were dispatched around 5:48 a.m. to the intersection of West Michigan Avenue and West Drive. Officers found a 36-year-old woman unresponsive in the...
WWMT
Police identify man shot and killed at Grand Rapids restaurant
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The victim from a Sunday shooting at La Petite Chateau in Grand Rapids has been identified as Jose Garcia Rivas, 31, according to Grand Rapids Police Department. The death of Rivas has been ruled a homicide after an autopsy was completed by the Kent County...
1 injured in hit-and-run near Kalamazoo
Police are looking for the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Kalamazoo Township.
Calhoun Co. police chase leads to stolen vehicle, gun
A Battle Creek man was arrested after a police chase in a stolen vehicle on Wednesday afternoon.
