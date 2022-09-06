Read full article on original website
Kansas City's downtown Commerce Tower has its place in history starting with a large banking company in the early 1900sCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic building that housed Acme Brass and Machine Works was sold in 2001, but family members began a new businessCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic Drumm Farm Center for Children in Independence, Missouri has been helping children since 1929CJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The Bryant Building in downtown Kansas City built as an office building is now a 'carrier hotel'CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Smithville Lake in Clay County, Missouri offers a list of options for people who love the outdoorsCJ CoombsClay County, MO
WIBW
KC man perishes after pinned underneath Jeep with son, friend inside
BOURBON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man has passed away after he was pinned underneath his own Jeep with his son and a friend inside. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:25 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, emergency crews were called to the area of 205100 NW 130th St. - about three-quarters of a mile northeast of Tomahawk Rd. off 130th - with reports of a fatality crash.
WIBW
No injuries reported after rain contributes to SUV-pickup crash
DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries were reported after the rain was a factor in a crash between an SUV and a pickup on Saturday. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, emergency crews were called to the area of N 650 and E 1250 Rd. with reports of an accident.
WIBW
Virginia woman recovers in Topeka hospital after I-70 collision
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Virginia woman is recovering in a Topeka hospital after she hit another vehicle on I-70 on Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log says around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, emergency officials were called to the area of mile marker 184.2 on westbound I-70 in Shawnee County with reports of an injury crash.
WIBW
Five arrested for robbery on Wanamaker Friday morning
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department arrested five people early Friday morning after reports of an aggravated robbery on Wanamaker. On Friday, September 9th, just after 4:00 a.m., TPD officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Wanamaker in reference to a report of an aggravated robbery. Officials...
WIBW
Man injured in ATV crash during out of control brush fire
Body found in Linn County near vehicle of missing Lawrence man. Midnight Brunch is 9:30 p.m. to Midnight Sept. 17 at Redbud Park Pavilion - NOTO. Get tickets at fsgctopeka.com/brunch.
WIBW
13-year-old arrested for Kansas Capitol bomb threat
The Culpepper and Merriweather Circus brought some excitement to Wamego September 8th. Four former Topeka West athletes, one special contributor, and one team are inducted into the Topeka West High School Athletic Hall of Fame. The inductees will be introduced at halftime of the Homecoming Day football game.
WIBW
Request denied for affidavit concerning armed man arrested outside Topeka Walmart
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee County judge has denied access to an affidavit for the arrest of an armed man outside of a Topeka Walmart, for now. Dahlkestiere Eichelberger was arrested outside of the North Topeka Walmart armed with gun. Shawnee County deputies were searching for him during a criminal threat investigation.
WIBW
Topeka nurse helps man survive shark attack
Four former Topeka West athletes, one special contributor, and one team are inducted into the Topeka West High School Athletic Hall of Fame. The inductees will be introduced at halftime of the Homecoming Day football game.
WIBW
No. 2 Washburn narrowly escapes No. 7 Nebraska-Kearney in five sets
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Ichabods and Lopers both came into the contest undefeated and Washburn stays perfect, moving to 10-0 on the season. The Ichabods dropped the first two sets but stormed back in the last three sets. Jalyn Stevenson led the ‘Bods with 15 kills, while Corinna McMullen led Washburn with 26 assists.
WIBW
NASCAR driver makes pit stop in Topeka ahead of race at Kansas Speedway
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topekans were able to get a taste of NASCAR before this weekend’s race. Ricky Stenhouse Junior signed autographs and spent some time with fans this afternoon at the North Topeka Dillons. Stenhouse was part of an entire slate of activities at the store ahead of...
WIBW
Bikers gather to support important issue among veterans
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Saturday was the annual Hand Up, Stand Up Ride. 13NEWS’ Chris Fisher was the emcee for this event that shows support for veterans suffering from PTSD at the Topeka VA. Bikers gathered at Harley Davidson for a ride through Shawnee County communities to raise awareness for...
WIBW
Right place, right time: Topeka nurse helps swimmer survive shark attack
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A youth group from First Christian Church in Topeka set off for Monterey Bay, California this summer on what was meant to be an educational mission trip. Christina Barker was one of the adult sponsors for the group of more than a dozen teens ranging in age from eighth grade to recent high school graduates.
WIBW
Brody Anderson leads Seaman boys soccer over Junction City
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Brody Anderson did all the scoring for Seaman Thursday night, propelling the Vikings to a 2-0 win over Junction City. It was a scoreless 50 minutes until Anderson scored the first goal. Minutes later, on a penalty kick, he would score another. Seaman is 1-2-1 and...
WIBW
Highland Park standout Tre Richardson decommits from New Mexico State
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Scots star Tre Richardson has reopened his recruitment. Richardson announced on Twitter Thursday night he decommitted from New Mexico State and reopens his recruitment as a slot/running back. Richardson also had offers from Northern Iowa, Kansas and others.
WIBW
Topeka Kennel Club holds tracking competition
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some local dogs are sniffing their way to the “top” this weekend. Mission Creek Camp and Retreat Center is hosting The Topeka Kennel Club’s Fall Scent Work trial. This dog sporting event is not your typical agility test, but rather puts dog’s senses to the test.
WIBW
Red Friday flag sales kick off at Topeka McDonald’s locations
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Select McDonald’s locations - including eight Topeka locations - will sell Chiefs flags in honor of Red Friday; an annual event where the proceeds from sales will raise money for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Kansas (RMHC). Red Friday will take place from...
WIBW
Seaman, Silver Lake earn wins in volleyball quad at Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Despite Manhattan being the host, they could not pull out a victory. The Tribe lost to Silver Lake and Shawnee Heights in three sets while Seaman swept them. Seaman got three wins, all of them were sweeps. Shawnee Heights got two wins, while Silver Lake got...
WIBW
Kansas Book Festival ready to share story of Sunflower State
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Book Festival is back for its 11th year celebrating Kansas authors and authors writing about our great state. Tom Averill from Washburn University and Grace Greene with Envista Credit Union visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details on the event. Averill said around...
WIBW
Holy Smokin’ Jamboree back for annual event
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Holy Smokin’ Jamboree is back at Mother Teresa Catholic Church for its annual event. The celebration took place the weekend of Sept. 10 with activities for both kids and adults. The event has been held since 2008 - filled with pancake feeds, country store items...
WIBW
Huff n’ Puff Launches Hot Air Balloon Rally
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Up up and away. The Huff n’ Puff hot air balloon launch was a big success this year at the Mount Hope Grounds. “I just have always loved hot air balloons. Years ago when I was singled and lived in Tulsa Oklahoma, I was actually part of a crew that took hot air balloon up and I learned a lot about them but I’ve just always loved them,” says Topeka resident, Terri Van Ostran.
