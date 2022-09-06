BOURBON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man has passed away after he was pinned underneath his own Jeep with his son and a friend inside. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:25 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, emergency crews were called to the area of 205100 NW 130th St. - about three-quarters of a mile northeast of Tomahawk Rd. off 130th - with reports of a fatality crash.

