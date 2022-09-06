Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
(Maybe) don't go to the Coral Square Mall at midnightEvie M.
3 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
5 Takeaways From Poet Darius V. Daughtry's Powerful Ted X TalkShe Got Game MediaHollywood, FL
This ice cream festival will return to the Bal Harbour Shops this monthBest of South FloridaBal Harbour, FL
How Google Earth Solved a Twenty-Year Missing Persons CaseSam H ArnoldLantana, FL
Related
WSVN-TV
Police: 16-year-old girl who went missing in Margate may be in Pompano Beach area
MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Margate. According to Margate Police, Sarah Ramkhelawan left her home along the 100 block of Southwest 69th Terrace sometime between 2 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. The teen...
WSVN-TV
PBSO: 5-year-old who went missing near West Palm Beach found dead near home
WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have located the body of a 5-year-old boy a day after he was reported missing near West Palm Beach. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Dahud Jolicoeur was located on Saturday near a waterway about a block away from his home.
WSVN-TV
Video shows burglar breaking into mailboxes at Hialeah business complex
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives are searching for a mail thief who, they said, targeted a business complex in Hialeah. Surveillance footage captured the burglar as he pulled up to the complex, located along the 8300 block of Northwest 24th Avenue, in a Dodge Challenger, early Wednesday morning. Within seconds,...
WSVN-TV
Miami community shaken by fatal shooting of ‘Grandma Liz’ outside home demands justice
MIAMI (WSVN) - A grieving community still reeling from a shooting a City of Miami neighborhood that left an 89-year-old woman dead is asking for answers in the incident, as residents mourn the loss of a beloved figure. Elizabeth Level was knows and “Grandma Liz” in the neighborhood when shots...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSVN-TV
Missing Child Alert issued for 5-year-old last seen in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 5-year-old boy who went missing in West Palm Beach. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for Dahud Jolicoeur after he was reported missing on Friday. Investigators said the...
WSVN-TV
Crews fix sewage pipe that ruptured in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have repaired a broken sewage pipe in Pompano Beach. The rupture and leak were discovered on Wednesday in a canal on Federal Highway and Southeast Fifth Court. Officials advise people not to swim or fish from the canals in the area. Officials said the...
WSVN-TV
Car crashes into Vitamin Shoppe in Deerfield Beach; no injuries
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A car careened into a business in Deerfield Beach, ending up inside the storefront. 7SkyForce hovered above the Vitamin Shoppe along South Federal Highway, near Southeast Second Court, after the vehicle was removed, Thursday afternoon. The black Mercedes-Benz that smashed into the store was later...
WSVN-TV
Good Samaritan helps victims out of Fort Lauderdale car wreck
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A good Samaritan turned his car around after spotting a single-vehicle crash and jumped into action to help those inside, and this isn’t the first time the man used his quick thinking to help people out of a dangerous situation. Wednesday, around 2:15 p.m.,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSVN-TV
BSO search for missing 16-year-old in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in findind a missing 16-year-old. Naquavion Mayo was last seen in the area of the 2700 block of Northwest Second Street, at around 1 a.m., Wednesday. Mayo stands about 6 feet,...
WSVN-TV
Gas station owner: attempted robber ‘looked like he was 9 years old, opened fire on me’ in NW Miami-Dade; subject in custody
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The owner of a gas station in Northwest Miami-Dade was held at gunpoint by a juvenile who, he said, appeared to be 9 years old and tried to steal an employee’s scooter outside the station. The incident happened at a Caraf Oil gas station...
WSVN-TV
89-year-old woman killed in Miami shooting
MIAMI (WSVN) - An elderly woman has died after she came under fire in Miami, police said. City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of Northwest 10th Avenue and 52nd Street, just before 6:30 p.m., Friday. Responding officers arrived to find...
WSVN-TV
Lockdown at Western High School lifted; police find no weapon
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A lockdown at a South Florida school has been lifted following a police investigation of a possibly armed student. Davie Police arrived at Western High School, at 1200 SW 136th Ave., and located the student who reportedly had a gun, Friday afternoon. Police did not find...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSVN-TV
1st responders gear up for 5th Gold Ribbon Parade for childhood cancer awareness
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders geared up for a special caravan to raise awareness of children who are fighting cancer. Police officers and firefighters on Saturday morning lined up their vehicles in Southwest Miami-Dade for the start of the fifth annual Gold Ribbon Parade. The parade aims to...
WSVN-TV
Teen connected to shooting of 12-year-olds, attempted armed robbery in NW Miami-Dade appears in juvenile court
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 16-year-old boy appeared in juvenile court to face charges in two violent crimes, including a shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade that sent two 12-year-old boys to the hospital. Emmanuel Morales is accused of shooting the juveniles, as they were waiting for the school bus in...
WSVN-TV
Teen connected to two separate crimes in Northwest Miami-Dade sworn into juvenile court
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 16-year-old subject was sworn into juvenile court, Friday. Emmanuel Morales is accused of shooting two 12-year-old boys as they were waiting for the school bus in Northwest Miami-Dade, Thursday morning. His mother was also at the court house and told the judge her son...
WSVN-TV
Police arrest suspect accused of shooting two teens in Hialeah
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of shooting two teens has been caught and cuffed. The suspect, Neysser Poey-Gomez was arrested, Friday. According to police, Poey-Gomez knew the one of the victims, and the shooting was in retaliation over an ongoing feud. On Wednesday night, the two victims, 18...
WSVN-TV
Western High School placed on lockdown following reports of an armed student
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida school has been placed on lockdown following reports of a student possibly armed with a gun. Davie Police arrived to Western High School at 1200 Southwest 136th Avenue to search for the student, Friday afternoon. According to reports, a student showed another student...
WSVN-TV
7 Spotlight: Spock the monkey’s long voyage
(WSVN) - Monkeys living in a colony near Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport have suffered injuries and even gone missing. Now, nearly three years later, one beloved monkey is back home and living in a safer place. 7’s Karen Hensel spotlights this monkey mission. Spock’s long voyage has been...
WSVN-TV
Feel Good Coffee Lounge in Hialeah Gardens serves up java with a health kick
A good cup of coffee can get you through a whole morning, but how about a latte with a little health kick? At Hialeah Gardens’ newest coffee spot, feeling good is about taking care of what’s on the inside, and with their Rx lattes, you’ll be enjoying the good vibes all day long.
Comments / 0