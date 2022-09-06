ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pompano Beach, FL

WSVN-TV

Video shows burglar breaking into mailboxes at Hialeah business complex

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives are searching for a mail thief who, they said, targeted a business complex in Hialeah. Surveillance footage captured the burglar as he pulled up to the complex, located along the 8300 block of Northwest 24th Avenue, in a Dodge Challenger, early Wednesday morning. Within seconds,...
HIALEAH, FL
WSVN-TV

Crews fix sewage pipe that ruptured in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have repaired a broken sewage pipe in Pompano Beach. The rupture and leak were discovered on Wednesday in a canal on Federal Highway and Southeast Fifth Court. Officials advise people not to swim or fish from the canals in the area. Officials said the...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Car crashes into Vitamin Shoppe in Deerfield Beach; no injuries

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A car careened into a business in Deerfield Beach, ending up inside the storefront. 7SkyForce hovered above the Vitamin Shoppe along South Federal Highway, near Southeast Second Court, after the vehicle was removed, Thursday afternoon. The black Mercedes-Benz that smashed into the store was later...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Good Samaritan helps victims out of Fort Lauderdale car wreck

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A good Samaritan turned his car around after spotting a single-vehicle crash and jumped into action to help those inside, and this isn’t the first time the man used his quick thinking to help people out of a dangerous situation. Wednesday, around 2:15 p.m.,...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO search for missing 16-year-old in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in findind a missing 16-year-old. Naquavion Mayo was last seen in the area of the 2700 block of Northwest Second Street, at around 1 a.m., Wednesday. Mayo stands about 6 feet,...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

89-year-old woman killed in Miami shooting

MIAMI (WSVN) - An elderly woman has died after she came under fire in Miami, police said. City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of Northwest 10th Avenue and 52nd Street, just before 6:30 p.m., Friday. Responding officers arrived to find...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Lockdown at Western High School lifted; police find no weapon

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A lockdown at a South Florida school has been lifted following a police investigation of a possibly armed student. Davie Police arrived at Western High School, at 1200 SW 136th Ave., and located the student who reportedly had a gun, Friday afternoon. Police did not find...
DAVIE, FL
WSVN-TV

Police arrest suspect accused of shooting two teens in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of shooting two teens has been caught and cuffed. The suspect, Neysser Poey-Gomez was arrested, Friday. According to police, Poey-Gomez knew the one of the victims, and the shooting was in retaliation over an ongoing feud. On Wednesday night, the two victims, 18...
HIALEAH, FL
WSVN-TV

7 Spotlight: Spock the monkey’s long voyage

(WSVN) - Monkeys living in a colony near Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport have suffered injuries and even gone missing. Now, nearly three years later, one beloved monkey is back home and living in a safer place. 7’s Karen Hensel spotlights this monkey mission. Spock’s long voyage has been...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

