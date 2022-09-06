Read full article on original website
Football Manager 2023 Release Date Announced
Here's a breakdown of all of the release details for Football Manager 2023.
Fright Night Annie Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get
Fright Night Annie is a new skin coming to League of Legends. New skins are the only way to customize champions' in-game appearance in League of Legends. Skins and Chromas allow players to get a glimpse into the League of Legends lore, or alternate versions of it, and change up the looks of their favorite characters.
League of Legends Fright Night Skins Release Date
League of Legends developer Riot Games has shown us our first look at their new skin line, Fright Night. Fright Night will be sure to draw eyes thanks to its Tim Burton inspired art style and atmosphere. These skins are the revamped versions of the Gothic skin line voted on in a player-led poll.
Assassin’s Creed Codename RED Revealed
Assassin's Creed Codename RED is set in feudal Japan and it will be part of Assassin's Creed Infinity. The showcase did not reveal the release date and it isn't expected until early 2024.
Apex Legends Season 15 Map Seemingly Leaked
Industry insider Tom Henderson recently revealed via Twitter that Season 15 of Apex Legends will include a brand new map. New maps aren't new to Apex Legends, as they constantly have multiple maps in rotation. The leak details that the name of the map is "Eclipse" which indicates that this...
Apex YouTuber Shows Off 'Secret' Feature for L-Star
Throughout the majority of Apex Legends' life span, energy weapons have often been overlooked, and the L-Star has gotten the most neglect out of all the energy weapons.
Fortnite Paradise Explained: What We Know About Chapter 3 Season 4
Chapter 3 Season 3 of Fortnite is coming to a close rather soon, so today, let's go over what we know about Chapter 3 Season 4 of Fortnite — including its name: Fortnite Paradise. Chapter 3 Season 3 of Fortnite is scheduled to come to an end Sept. 17,...
Temtem Patch 1.0: What's New
The early access period for the new game Temtem is finally over. Starting now, Temtem is entering update 1.0, the start of the game.
How to Earn the Happi Genji Skin in Overwatch
Overwatch players are getting the chance to earn a brand new cosmetic item. This new item is the Happi Genji Skin. According to Overwatch Concept Artist, Shih Kai Chang, the Genji skin was made to show what Genji would wear if he was at the "summer festival in his hometown."
Overwatch 2 Fox Hero Cinematic Leaks Ahead of Official Reveal
An unfinished version of Overwatch 2's first cinematic trailer has leaked, providing an introduction to the long-rumored (and all-but-confirmed) fox hero Kiriko. The video, which appears to be an in-progress, Spanish-language version of the short, was initially uploaded to YouTube by a user named Kuriboh cervantes, who claims to be unaffiliated with Blizzard. Where they got the video is unknown, but its legitimacy is beyond question. Everything from the art style, to the quality of the animation, to the emotional beats screams Blizzard.
5 Best Mid Laners in League of Legends Patch 12.16
Best Mid Laners in League of Legends Patch 12.16
When Does Destiny 2 Season of Plunder End?
With Destiny 2's Season of Plunder off to a successful start, Guardians want to know when it will end.
Overwatch 2 Leak Confirms Fox Hero Kiriko
Overwatch 2's long-rumored fox girl hero has been confirmed as coming to the game, per a recent leak. Prominent Overwatch influencer and leaker Naeri has shared a screenshot of Overwatch 2 information that refers to the game's "latest hero Kiriko." Naeri says this is the fox hero Blizzard has been teasing for several months, throughout the Overwatch 2 beta. She will release alongside a Legendary skin called Hinotori Kiriko. Hinotori is Japanese for "phoenix," so the skin will likely be themed after the mythical firebird.
Valorant Weapon Tier List September 2022
Our Valorant Weapon Tier List has come again in light of Valorant's Episode 5 Act 2 that just dropped Aug. 23. Though there were not any major changes to game m
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Will Have Gym Tests
Pokemon has teased a major update with the news that Scarlet and Violet will have gym tests.
Splatoon 3's Story Mode Explained
The details on Splatoon 3's story mode in Nintendo's highly anticipated sequel.
Is Kaichu - The Kaiju Dating Sim on Switch?
A new, quirky dating sim is on the market — Kaichu - The Kaiju Dating Sim. But is it on the Nintendo Switch?
Moving Out 2 Playable Platforms
Moving Out 2 will be playable on the Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
Short, Sweet, But Little to Complete in Kaichu — The Kaiju Dating Sim
Kaichu may underwhelm, but it's charming enough and blissfully brief.
