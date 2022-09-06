Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sheriff: 2 Kansas women accused of transporting meth
JACKSON COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating two Kansas woman on drug allegations. Just after 8:30a.m. Sept. 6, a sheriff's deputy stopped a Chrysler Town and Country mini-van on 150th near U.S. Highway 75 for an alleged registration infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The deputy discovered what was...
WIBW
Virginia woman recovers in Topeka hospital after I-70 collision
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Virginia woman is recovering in a Topeka hospital after she hit another vehicle on I-70 on Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log says around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, emergency officials were called to the area of mile marker 184.2 on westbound I-70 in Shawnee County with reports of an injury crash.
LJWORLD
Woman gets probation in connection with Lawrence involuntary manslaughter case
A woman was sentenced to probation Friday in Douglas County District Court for obstructing the apprehension of a man who was accused of murder. The woman, Ansley Fogle, 25, of Topeka, pleaded guilty in July to one count of a low-level felony: obstructing apprehension by harboring or concealing a person who has been charged with a felony.
5 arrested after person is robbed in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Five suspects have been arrested in connection to the aggravated battery of a person in Topeka on Friday. According to the Topeka Police Department, at 4:13 a.m. on Sept. 9 in the area of the 1200 block of Wanamaker officers reported on a call of an aggravated robbery to a person. The […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kq2.com
Two arrested in suspected fentanyl seizure
(ATCHISON, Ks.) Two people were arrested last week, after pills suspected of containing fentanyl were found in an Atchison County, Kansas hotel. The sheriff's department posting on social media that deputies executed a search warrant at the Super 8 hotel in Atchison and found more than 130 pills suspected of containing fentanyl.
WIBW
Five arrested for robbery on Wanamaker Friday morning
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department arrested five people early Friday morning after reports of an aggravated robbery on Wanamaker. On Friday, September 9th, just after 4:00 a.m., TPD officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Wanamaker in reference to a report of an aggravated robbery. Officials...
WIBW
White City man arrested after questions about car insurance lead to short chase
WHITE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A White City man was arrested after questions about vehicle liability insurance led to a short chase. The Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office says around 11:50 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, deputies stopped a suspicious vehicle on W Mackenzie St. near 4th St. in White City.
WIBW
Request denied for affidavit concerning armed man arrested outside Topeka Walmart
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee County judge has denied access to an affidavit for the arrest of an armed man outside of a Topeka Walmart, for now. Dahlkestiere Eichelberger was arrested outside of the North Topeka Walmart armed with gun. Shawnee County deputies were searching for him during a criminal threat investigation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bomb threat made against Kansas State Capitol, teen suspect arrested
One teenage suspect is under arrest following an online threat of a "bombing" at the Kansas State Capitol.
WIBW
Topeka man arrested in Osage Co. for drugs following traffic stop
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Osage County deputies arrested a Topeka man late Monday night after drugs were found during a traffic stop. According to officials, Devin Hendrix, 25, of Topeka, was pulled over at 10:30 p.m. Monday on U.S. HWY 75, near Carbondale. During the traffic stop, officers located narcotics in Hendrix’s vehicle. He was taken into custody by deputies and transported to the Osage County Jail on the following charges:
WIBW
New Undersheriff appointed in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY., Kan. (WIBW) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has named a new Undersheriff. Captain Scott Morris will replace outgoing Undersheriff Darrel Chapman who resigned his position on September 7th to pursue a new career in the private sector. Scott Morris is a longtime resident of Jackson County...
KAKE TV
Child arrested after posting about 'bombing' Kansas Capitol
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - A bomb threat was made to the Kansas State Capitol through social media this week, police say. The threating post about "bombing the capitol" was made by a 13-year-old child from Shawnee County. The Capitol building was subsequently evacuated and bomb detection K9s were used to clear the building.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIBW
Topeka motorcyclist arrested after attempt to flee ends with wreck
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcyclist in Topeka has been arrested after his attempt to flee police ended with a wreck instead. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before midnight on Sunday, Sept. 4, officers attempted to stop a speeding motorcyclist on NE Seward Ave. However, the...
WIBW
Man injured in ATV crash during out of control brush fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured while battling an out of control brush fire in Riley Co. on Thursday. Riley Co. Fire District #1 responded to the 9600 block of Windy Hill Road around noon. The fire was quickly contained, but reignited around 3:30 that afternoon due to...
lawrencekstimes.com
Unclear why Lawrence police detective is on paid leave after being accused of crashing vehicle in alleged DUI
A Lawrence police detective was placed on paid leave following his arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence last week, though city policy suggests the suspension should be without pay. Detective Adam Welch was driving his personal vehicle around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 when he allegedly struck a...
Body discovered in Linn County near vehicle of missing Lawrence man
A body was discovered in Linn County, Kansas, on Wednesday, Sept. 7, next to the vehicle of a missing Lawrence man.
Hit and run near Topeka High School leads police to 4 arrests
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A hit-and-run crash on Thursday morning led to four arrests after the Topeka Police Department took four into custody. At approximately 8:15 a.m. officers responded to a hit and run at Southwestern Western Avenue and Southwestern Munson Avenue. People reported seeing four individuals running northbound from the crash toward Topeka High School. […]
Missing Kansas man’s vehicle found, body discovered nearby
The vehicle belonging to a 30-year-old man missing out of Ottawa was recovered in Linn County on Wednesday, and a body was discovered nearby.
2 sent to Topeka hospital after colliding with semi
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two individuals walked away with only minor injuries Wednesday morning after crashing into the back of a semi-tractor trailer on Highway 24. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2006 Freightliner was stopped in the median waiting to turn on Highway 24 when it was hit from behind by a 2010 Chevy […]
WIBW
City of Manhattan to honor victims of 9/11 at City Park
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan will honor the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and the public has been invited to join in City Park. The City of Manhattan says the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, killed 2,977 people and injured thousands more at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and in Somerset Co., Penn.
Comments / 1