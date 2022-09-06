Police: Monett man kills his father, alleges attack and abuse

KOAM Image

Monett, Mo. – Police say a Monett man shot and killed his father in southwest Missouri.

The court filed a warrant for 27-year-old Michael Creekmore today, September 6, 2022. The Barry County Prosecutor filed first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges against the suspect.

Monett Police Department officers responded to a call of shots fired yesterday afternoon at a house on the 400 block of 2nd Street. They arrived and found 50-year-old Robert Creekmore lying in the road with several gunshot wounds.

Officers say Michael told them he had “emptied his gun” into his father after Robert attacked him.

Michael says his father had abused him his whole life, according to police.

According to KY3, Monet Police Department Chief George Daoud says officers have been called to the house for past disturbances.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is requested to contact the Monett Police Department at 417-235-4241 or if you wish to remain anonymous please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-635-8477.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.