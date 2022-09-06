ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monett, MO

Police: Monett man kills his father, alleges attack and abuse

By Stacie Strader
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zZcun_0hkR0DXZ00
KOAM Image

Monett, Mo. – Police say a Monett man shot and killed his father in southwest Missouri.

The court filed a warrant for 27-year-old Michael Creekmore today, September 6, 2022. The Barry County Prosecutor filed first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges against the suspect.

Monett Police Department officers responded to a call of shots fired yesterday afternoon at a house on the 400 block of 2nd Street. They arrived and found 50-year-old Robert Creekmore lying in the road with several gunshot wounds.

Officers say Michael told them he had “emptied his gun” into his father after Robert attacked him.

Michael says his father had abused him his whole life, according to police.

According to KY3, Monet Police Department Chief George Daoud says officers have been called to the house for past disturbances.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is requested to contact the Monett Police Department at 417-235-4241 or if you wish to remain anonymous please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-635-8477.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 2

Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Pittsburg Police bust garage-dwelling felon; accomplices arrested

PITTSBURG, Kan. – Officers with the Pittsburg Police Department made three arrests last week after a homeowner knowingly housed a wanted felon in their detached garage unit. On Friday, September 9th, Pittsburg Deputies noticed a wanted felon, 30-year-old Brittany Jane Bowling, of Weir, Kansas, enter a detached garage at a residence in the 1200 block of E. 8th St., in Pittsburg.
PITTSBURG, KS
KOLR10 News

A fatal early morning head-on car crash leaves two dead

UPDATE BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Following a fatal Saturday morning crash that killed 30-year-old Shelby Stinnet and 17-year-old Kyran Addington, the Carl Junction School district released the following statement on their Facebook page: ORIGINAL BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Two people are dead after an early morning head-on collision just south of Liberal. 30-year-old Shelby Stinnett […]
BARTON COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield man dies from his injuries following a Thursday motorcycle crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – On Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, Springfield Police Department responded to a motorcycle crash at Sunshine and Luster at 3:17 pm. James Perry, 29, of Springfield, was seen speeding eastbound on Sunshine on a white 2007 Suzuki GSX R750. Michael Esterl, 85, of Springfield, was making a left turn from westbound Sunshine to southbound […]
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Miami Okla, Police arrest convicted Child Molester, who was ID’d talking to kids at a Kansas park

MIAMI, Okla. — Thursday September 8, 2022, Miami Police Officers assisted by BIA (Bureau Indian Affairs) and Ottawa County Sheriff’s office arrested a man wanted on a probation revocation warrant. Kirk William Owen has been a topic of KOAM News Now stories lately as the Crawford County Kansas Sheriff’s office released an image of Owen’s car and description of an...
MIAMI, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monett, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Monett, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Man arrested on Felony DWI, killing of another person, related to Anderson, Mo. fatal head-on crash

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday August 20, 2022 the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a fatal crash on MO-59 within the Anderson city limits. Troopers determined the surviving driver Vincent Castro, 25, was intoxicated. He was arrested but released for medical treatment. | RELATED >> Anderson, Mo. man killed in head-on crash, surviving driver arrested for DWI  Now after recovery...
ANDERSON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Murder#Violent Crime#Koam News#Rewritten
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: three people killed in head on crash and murder charges brought in TN kidnapping case

PINEVILLE, Mo. – A head-on collision takes the life of three people in Mcdonald county. The crash happened shortly after 9:30 Tuesday night on US 71 near Brush Creek road in Pineville. Troopers say 29-year-old Kyler Johnson from Washburn was heading south when he traveled into the northbound lane and struck another vehicle head-on. Johnson, along with both of his passengers – 58-year-old Joseph Lynch from Powell and a 15-year-old from Washburn – all died at the scene. A 17-year-old from Neosho was driving the second vehicle she was flown to Freeman hospital in Joplin in serious condition. Click here to read more about this story.
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mykdkd.com

Clinton Police Arrest Report (9/8)

Theresa Lynn Dayton of Springfield, MO was arrested on 9/6/2022 for an arrest warrant in another jurisdiction. Brandi D Bittick of Clinton, MO was arrested on 9/7/2022 for an arrest warrant in another jurisdiction.
CLINTON, MO
KOLR10 News

Firefighter taken to hospital after Branson condo fire

BRANSON, Mo. – A fire broke out at a condo on Green Mountain Drive in Branson early Friday morning. A Branson Police Officer was patrolling the area when he smelled smoke and discovered the fire. He alerted the condo’s sole occupant and was able to get them out safely. Firefighters arrived on the scene a […]
BRANSON, MO
St. Joseph Post

Man shot by Missouri police officer on Friday has died

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Springfield police officer shot and killed a man who allegedly refused to drop a weapon during a confrontation, police said. The man, identified as Joshua A. Michael, 37, from Springfield, died at a hospital after being shot on Friday. Police said in a news...
KTTS

Homicide Investigation In Monett

(KTTS News) — Police in Monett are working a homicide investigation involving members of the same family. Police say Robert Creekmore, 50, was found dead Monday in the road outside his home on 2nd street. He’d been shot several times. Michael Creekmore, 27, was arrested at the scene.
MONETT, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy