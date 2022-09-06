Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Nike Celebrates Mothers With Air Max 90 "Mama"
After revealing the Air Max 90 in “White Reptile” earlier this week, the classic silhouette returns in a wholesome, special-edition “MAMA” colorway. Air Max 90 arrives in a mix of sail white and beige tones across the smooth and tumbled leather uppers. Side Swooshes are featured in gray suede while lateral cutouts, heel tabs, and tongue tabs incorporate turquoise Nike Air Max motifs. Additional highlights include a faux-fur-lined tongue fit for the colder seasons and a mini Nike “Mama” keychain hanging below the collars. Rounding out the look are white midsoles, clear blue-tinted Air units, and cream rubber outsoles.
hypebeast.com
Nike SB Dips the Zoom Blazer Mid in "Safety Orange"
SB has unveiled its beloved Zoom Blazer Mid silhouette in a bright “Safety Orange” colorway. The head-turning iteration is crafted with suede and wholly covered in Nike‘s head-turning “Safety Orange” hue. A white leather panel swoosh offers a hint of contrast alongside the white heel that sports an embroidered “Nike” logo, while additional branding hits can be found on exposed foam tongue tag and insole. The shoe rests on a white texturized midsole and tacky rubber sole with a herringbone pattern, while complementing white or orange laces tie the variant together for a clean finish.
hypebeast.com
Panini's Reebok Question Mid Collab Is Inspired by Rookie Trading Cards
When it comes to sports memorabilia, trading cards are among some of the most coveted, especially when it comes to the rookie cards of iconic players. Allen Iverson — one of the coldest point guards to touch the rock — has been the face of a plethora of them, and Reebok is highlighting this through its latest collaboration with trading card company Panini America.
hypebeast.com
Nike Accents This Air Max 90 With Corduroy
At this point, summer is all but finished for brands as more and more fall and winter looks emerge. For. , this has resulted in colorways pivoting from colorful arrangements and lightweight materials to autumnal palettes. Furthering this movement, the Swoosh has brought corduroy to the Air Max 90. The Tinker Hatfield-designed sneaker continues to play a key role in Nike’s annual footwear offerings with it now reaching 32 years of age.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com
"Natural Indigo" Covers the New Balance 9060
As New Balance continues to shine in the sneaker game, it has tapped into the industry’s trends, especially with its growing list of collaborators and silhouettes. 2022’s rollout of the New Balance 9060 is the perfect example of this. First, the sneaker was revealed in a major collaboration with Joe Freshgoods, then it went on to feature during Mowalola’s Spring/Summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week. New Balance has since proceeded to capitalize on this momentum and positioning with the launch of many in-house colorways.
hypebeast.com
Overkill and PUMA Hit Miami Beach for "Ocean Drive" Pack
Berlin-based sneaker store Overkill and German sportswear manufacturer. have an established history of presenting fresh and unique themes on PUMA silhouettes. Most recently, this has included a liqueur-themed “Berliner Luft” capsule that outfitted the PUMA XS 7000 and PUMA Mirage OG. Now, the duo has looked to Miami Vice for inspiration as they present the “Ocean Drive” pack.
hypebeast.com
Drake Teases More Zoom Flight 95-Inspired NOCTA x Nike Collaborations
And its roster of musical talent arguably sits at the top of the sneaker industry, and one artist that has been generating some waves is Drake. The OVO rapper’s output alongside the Swoosh has been comprised of various sneaker and apparel releases, and the former is slated to expand soon with the launch of a new Zoom Flight 95-Inspired NOCTA x Nike silhouette. After being spotted rocking a black and white pair courtside at a Raptors game earlier this year, the hit-making emcee has just previewed a duo of new colorways.
hypebeast.com
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Appears With a "Cobblestone" Palette
After taking a three-year hiatus, the Swoosh’s Zoom Vomero 5 is gearing up to return to the spotlight in the form of various colorways. The running model made by. took off when it was revived back in 2019 as its GRs and collaborations designed alongside A-COLD-WALL* were well-received by the sneaker community, and now in the latter half of 2022 we’re going to see fresh makeups like this “Cobblestone” iteration above hit the shelves.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hypebeast.com
Malbon Golf Rolls Out Drop Two of the Legacy Collection
The second delivery from Malbon Golf’s Legacy Collection has arrived, a lineup of golf apparel geared up for the Fall with cotton knit polos, sweaters, and all-weather ready outerwear. Highlights from this collection include the Elm Button Up Sweater, a 100% cotton polo that can we be worn on...
hypebeast.com
HAVEN Offers Sleek Technical Pieces for Fall/Winter 2022
As the weather begins to turn and temperatures slowly creep to cool, HAVEN has unveiled its latest collection for the forthcoming Fall/Winter 2022 season. In its usual fashion, the Canadian brand’s new offering is equipped with a range of sleek technical pieces. But what reinvigorates its signature focus on performance-geared garments is a fusion of elevated craftsmanship with classic silhouettes. One of the primary products of the new collection is the introduction of GORE-TEX Black Diamond fabrics with windproof and waterproof qualities. The three-layer nylon fabric is suited for any rainy environment and comes to life through shell jackets and a car coat – dipped in shades of stone blue, black and pine green.
hypebeast.com
New Nike Air Force 1 Low Features Toggle Lacing
The upcoming Fall season sees the Swoosh expand its lineup for some of the brand’s most classic silhouettes. The. Air Force 1 Low receives an easier lace-up iteration with the arrival of the toggle alternative. This Nike comes dressed in classic black and white makeup, constructed with a mix...
hypebeast.com
HUMAN MADE's "BACK TO SCHOOL" Capsule Brings Collegiate Style
Returning with its latest release, HUMAN MADE has put together the “BACK TO SCHOOL” capsule collection. Building on NIGO‘s obsession with Americana, the special range delivers collegiate style with sportswear takes and preppy ivy outfitting. The HUMAN MADE “BACK TO SCHOOL” capsule collection features jackets, hoodies, rugby...
hypebeast.com
Oi Polloi and adidas Originals Present the Salford Sage
UK-based boutique Oi Polloi has operated out of Manchester for two decades now, making its mark on menswear with carefully curated product and styling. Its creative reach has expanded by means of collaboration with brands such as. . In 2014, the brand linked up with the Three Stripes to create...
hypebeast.com
Another Split-Colored Air Jordan 1 Low Is on the Way
As Jordan Brand continues to leverage its historic success with the Air Jordan 1, new approaches to refresh each of its variants continue to roll out. Recently, this has included the “Split” series of split-colored colorways that invert its colors between the lateral and medial. Beginning on the Air Jordan 1 Mid in “Beach/Cherrywood Red,” the split treatment recently landed on the Air Jordan 1 Low in a tricolored setup of red, gray and black. Now, another low-top entry to the Air Jordan 1 “Split” series has surfaced.
hypebeast.com
The Reebok Shaq Attaq "OG" is Returning
Continuing to dig into its extensive basketball archive, Reebok is now gearing up to bring back Shaquille O’Neal‘s iconic Shaq Attaq “OG” signature shoe. Originally introduced back in 1992, the Shaq Attaq served to encapsulate the personality of the larger-than-life rookie star. Designed by former Reebok...
NBA・
hypebeast.com
The Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Brooklyn" Releases Next Week
Off-White™ and are a duo that continue to keep sneakerheads on their toes with each release. Since rumors surfaced earlier this year regarding a release of the next entry in the duo’s museum series of Air Force 1 Lows, fans have been ready to cop. Now, after closer looks have popped up, the sneaker is finally dropping in celebration of the late Virgil Abloh’s “Figures of Speech” exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum.
hypebeast.com
Lacoste Gets Its Skates on With Civilist Collaboration
Lacoste is becoming a collaborative powerhouse. Following up on its partnerships with A.P.C., Minecraft, Awake NY, and Bruno Mars’ “Ricky Regal” collection, Lacoste now teams up with the Berlin-based imprint Civilist on an 11-piece capsule that blurs the lines between skatewear and sophistication. The combination comes to...
hypebeast.com
Pharrell and adidas Unveil a New NMD Hu Animal Print "Amber" Colorway
Other than Ye, Pharrell Williams has arguably been one of the ‘ most impactful creative partners. He’s lent his creative touch to classical silhouettes and cooked up new ones, one being the adidas NMD Hu that has been a focus for the multi-hyphenate throughout 2022. The model has been introducing a handful of “Animal Print” colorways, and the latest to be brought to the table is this newly-unveiled “Amber” iteration.
hypebeast.com
Peter Saville Applies Joy Division Graphics to adidas Spezial's Pulsebeat
In April, Manchester United, , and Peter Saville came together for a three-way collaboration that played on Saville’s iconic Joy Division artwork for the seminal album, Unknown Pleasures. While much of the collection released, the sneakers — seen in the lookbook — failed to arrive, until now. Today, adidas Originals previews the Peter Saville x adidas Spezial Pulsebeat SPZL in “Core Black/Carbon,” which is set to arrive in a matter of days.
hypebeast.com
'Royal Oak: From Iconoclast to Icon' Charts The History of Audemar Piguet Royal Oak
Audemars Piguet and Assouline have published a history of the Swiss watch brand’s most famous design in ‘Royal Oak: From Iconoclast to Icon’. The latest moment in the model’s ongoing 50th anniversary, the coffee table book has been written by journalist and former deputy editor of British GQ, Bill Prince, and presents “the Royal Oak’s history from a broader cultural perspective, while shedding light on new archival materials uncovered by Audemars Piguet’s Heritage department.”
Comments / 0