As the weather begins to turn and temperatures slowly creep to cool, HAVEN has unveiled its latest collection for the forthcoming Fall/Winter 2022 season. In its usual fashion, the Canadian brand’s new offering is equipped with a range of sleek technical pieces. But what reinvigorates its signature focus on performance-geared garments is a fusion of elevated craftsmanship with classic silhouettes. One of the primary products of the new collection is the introduction of GORE-TEX Black Diamond fabrics with windproof and waterproof qualities. The three-layer nylon fabric is suited for any rainy environment and comes to life through shell jackets and a car coat – dipped in shades of stone blue, black and pine green.

