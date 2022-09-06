Read full article on original website
Jets' Denzel Mims: Inactive for Week 1
Mims (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's season opener against the Ravens. With Mims the odd man out in Week 1, Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, Garrett Wilson and Braxton Berrios are in line to work as the team's top wideout options versus Baltimore.
Jets' offense stumbles in season-opening loss to Ravens
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The game was already long decided when Michael Carter found himself wide open in the end zone — and dropped a sure touchdown pass. It was just that kind of day for the New York Jets: Stumbles, fumbles and bumbles, especially on offense. “I hate that it feels like we just lost the Super Bowl,” Carter said after a 24-9 season-opening loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. With performances like this, the Jets appear a long way from playing in the NFL’s biggest game.
Lions lament another season-opening rally that falls short
DETROIT (AP) — A year later, the Detroit Lions are in exactly the same spot. The question is whether they can improve their response in 2022. In last year’s opener, the Lions trailed the San Francisco 49ers 41-17 in the fourth quarter and rallied to pull within one score before losing 41-33. This year, they trailed the Philadelphia Eagles 38-21 in the fourth, rallied to pull within one score and lost 38-35. Last season’s close call against the Niners was the beginning of an 0-10-1 start for the Lions, who finished the season 3-13-1. Coach Dan Campbell’s job is to improve upon that record.
Eagles-Lions Stock Market: Eagles Happy to Escape Detroit with a 'Dub'
The Eagles held on to beat the Lions in an unlikely shootout with Jalen Hurts accoting for 333 yards of total offense between running and passing with one rushing TD
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Ready for Sunday
McCaffrey was a full practice participant Friday and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Cleveland, David Newton of ESPN.com reports. McCaffrey managed full practices throughout the week, unburdened by the cut to his shin he suffered during practice Thursday morning. He'll start his season against the Browns, facing a defense that looks weakest right up the middle, with two projected starters at DT (Jordan Elliott, Taven Bryan) that mostly have been backups to this point in their respective careers. Behind those two, the Browns have 2021 third-round pick Tommy Togiai and 2022 fourth-rounder Perrion Winfrey, both seemingly drafted for pass-rush potential more so than run-stuffing. Each of the team's four DTs is listed at 303 pounds or lighter, though the Panthers don't exactly have a dominant offensive line to best take advantage of the potential mismatch. Regardless, McCaffrey should stay busy, be it on the ground, through the air or both.
Pittsburgh Steelers Receiver Wears 'Off-White' Nike Air Max
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool wore Nike Air Max 90 'Off-White' shoes before Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Saints pull off improbable comeback to beat Falcons 27-26
ATLANTA (AP) — A new coach. A bunch of guys coming back from injuries. A 16-point deficit in the fourth quarter. None of it flustered the New Orleans Saints, who pulled off a stunning comeback Sunday. Wil Lutz kicked a 51-yard field goal with 19 seconds remaining after Jameis Winston guided a pair of lighting-quick touchdown drives, giving the Saints a 27-26 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Dennis Allen’s coaching debut. “It was exciting,” Winston said with a smile. “We’ve just got to find a way to get there quicker.”
Ravens' Marcus Peters: Questionable for Week 1
Peters (knee) is questionable for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Jets. Peters suffered a torn ACL before the start of the 2021 campaign, and he began training camp on the active/PUP list. He was activated off the PUP list in August and appeared on track to play in Week 1 after recording back-to-back limited practices to start the week. However, he was held out of Friday's practice, leaving his status for the season opener once again in doubt. If the veteran cornerback is sidelined Sunday, expect Kyle Fuller and Brandon Stephens to have expanded roles.
Angels' Luis Rengifo: Heads to bench Saturday
Rengifo isn't starting Saturday against the Astros, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. Rengifo has recorded hits in six consecutive games, hitting .385 with a triple, a double, three runs, an RBI and a stolen base over that stretch. He'll take a seat Saturday while Matt Duffy starts at the hot corner and bats fifth.
Dominic Leone: Let go by Giants
Leone (elbow) was placed on unconditional release waivers Saturday, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Leone landed on the 15-day injured list with an elbow injury Friday, but he'll be let go by the team a day later. It's not yet clear whether he'll be healthy enough to return to action prior to the end of the season if he's able to land a contract with another organization.
Colts' Quenton Nelson: Inks massive extension
The Colts and Nelson agreed to terms on a four-year extension Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. According to Schefter, the new deal averages $20 million per season and includes $60 million guaranteed, establishing Nelson as the highest-paid guard in the NFL. With the contract in place, Nelson now is locked in with the Colts through 2026, which will be his age-30 campaign.
Texans' Jeff Driskel: Bumps to active roster
The Texans elevated Driskel to the active roster Saturday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. This move may be a contingency in the event one of the Texans' top two quarterbacks -- Davis Mills or Kyle Allen -- suffers an injury during pregame warmups for Week 1 against the Colts. A decision on Driskel's availability, or lack thereof, will come about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.
Mariners' Jesse Winker: Retreats to bench
Winker isn't in the lineup Saturday against Atlanta. Winker is resting after he went 2-for-7 with a double, a run, three walks and a strikeout over the last three games. Sam Haggerty will start in left field and bat seventh.
Steelers get late FG in OT after Watt injured vs Bengals
CINCINNATI (AP) — Chris Boswell kicked a 53-yard field goal as time expired in overtime and the Pittsburgh Steelers overcame T.J. Watt’s injury late in the fourth quarter to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in a sloppy season opener for both teams Sunday. Watt had one of four interceptions off Joe Burrow, who rebounded from a lousy start and rallied Cincinnati from a 17-6 halftime deficit. His 6-yard touchdown pass to Ja’Marr Chase tied it at 20 with 2 seconds left in regulation, but the game went to overtime after Minkah Fitzpatrick blocked Evan McPherson’s point-after try. McPherson and Boswell missed potential winning field goals in overtime before Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky completed passes of 9, 26 and 10 yards in the final 56 seconds. Watt, the Defensive Player of the Year, left the field and headed to the locker room shortly before the game went to overtime with a pectoral injury. Before that, he was his usual disruptive self, with a sack and a pick.
Buccaneers' Mike Edwards: No injury designation
Edwards (illness) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's season opener against the Cowboys. Edwards landed on the injury report Thursday as a limited participant with an illness. However, he logged a full practice Friday and will be good to go for Week 1. Jordan Whitehead left in free agency this offseason, leaving Edwards to compete with newcomer Logan Ryan for the starting safety spot next to Antoine Winfield. It appears the incumbent Edwards has won the starting gig to start the campaign, but Ryan and Keanu Neal could push him for playing time if he struggles in his expanded role.
LOOK: Florida State unveils 'icy white' uniforms for Louisville game
When Florida State visits Louisville later in September, it will do so in some new threads. On Friday, the Seminoles unveiled their "icy white" uniforms that include white helmets. Known for its popular garnet and gold color scheme, Florida State is taking a more minimalist approach for its game against...
Jays drop series finale to Rangers behind strong Perez start
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Martin Perez allowed one run in six innings, Adolis Garcia homered for the second consecutive game and the Texas Rangers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 on Sunday afternoon. The Blue Jays head home following an 8-2 trip to play five games in four days against another AL wild-card team, Tampa Bay. The Rangers, meanwhile, snapped a three-game losing streak. Perez (11-6) ended a personal two-game losing streak, which equaled his longest of the season. He gave up six hits, struck out seven and walked two. Toronto went 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position against him. Garcia launched a fastball down the left-field line into the second deck off Yusei Kikuchi, the second of five Jays relievers, for his 24th of the season. It was the fifth time this season that he has homered in consecutive games, the first time since July 24-25.
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Absent from Sunday's lineup
Arenado is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates. Arenado is mired in a 6-for-34 (.176) slump, so he will get a day off after starting 14 straight games. Brendan Donovan will man the hot corner in Arenado's place.
Giants' Alex Wood: Improving but still being evaluated
Wood (shoulder) is improving but is still being evaluated, with his expected return date not yet clear, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Wood hit the injured list with a left shoulder impingement in early September but has yet to be shut down for the year. Even with the Giants all but eliminated from postseason contention, it looks as though he has a shot to make it back for at least a start or two late in the year, though that's not guaranteed. The team is expected to go with a bullpen game when his turn comes up Sunday against the Cubs.
Cubs' Nick Madrigal: Placed on injured list
Madrigal was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right groin strain Saturday, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Madrigal exited Friday's matchup with a groin issue, and he'll be sidelined for at least a week and a half after being diagnosed with a strain. Zach McKinstry is starting at second base Saturday against the Giants and should see the majority of the playing time at the keystone during Madrigal's absence.
