LeBron James, Lakers slapped with harsh Anthony Davis reality
There’s no denying that there’s still a lot of excitement for Los Angeles Lakers fans as they face the prospect of a clean slate ahead of the new season. Despite what has been a mostly uneventful offseason (Russell Westbrook is still on the team), LA supporters are still hoping for a bounce-back campaign for their […] The post LeBron James, Lakers slapped with harsh Anthony Davis reality appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors’ Andre Iguodala goes full LeBron James with ‘The Decision’ announcement amid retirement rumors
There has been a lot of talk surrounding Andre Iguodala’s future with the Golden State Warriors now that the 38-year-old’s contract has come to an end. Iggy himself is well aware of all the “chatter” that has been going around, so he decided to address the matter in a recent episode of his Point Forward […] The post Warriors’ Andre Iguodala goes full LeBron James with ‘The Decision’ announcement amid retirement rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘We were ahead of our time’: Tim Hardaway delivers heartfelt message for Warriors’ Run TMC during Hall of Fame enshrinement
Tim Hardaway finally got his orange jacket on Saturday night. It was a momentous occasion as the Golden State Warriors icon saw himself enshrined in the esteemed Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, and naturally, Chris Mullin and Mitch Richmond had to share the moment with him. The Warriors’ famed...
‘I’m definitely not a fan’: Mavs owner Mark Cuban goes full savage on NBA’s rumored plan for in-season tournament
NBA insider Shams Charania dropped a massive bomb on Friday, claiming that the NBA is already working on the implementation of an in-season tournament for as early as the 2023-24 season. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is well aware of these rumors, and it is clear on which side of the fence he’s sitting in. […] The post ‘I’m definitely not a fan’: Mavs owner Mark Cuban goes full savage on NBA’s rumored plan for in-season tournament appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors sign former lottery pick for Stephen Curry-led backcourt
The Golden State Warriors are now rounding out their roster ahead of the new season. The defending champs recently added a new player for their backcourt as they look to provide more support for superstars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. This recent signing comes in the form of a former lottery pick from the 2018 NBA Draft.
REPORT: The reason Kemba Walker hasn’t been bought out by Pistons after Hornets reunion rumors
When Kemba Walker was sent to the Detroit Pistons in a draft-night trade by the New York Knicks, the expectations were he’s going to be bought out. However, over two months later, he’s still in Motor City. Make no mistake, the Pistons have no plans of keeping Walker....
RUMOR: The real status of trade talks between Lakers, Jazz amid Russell Westbrook, Jordan Clarkson buzz
The Utah Jazz have already pulled the trigger on arguably the two of the biggest blockbuster trades this summer. It doesn’t sound like they’re done just yet, though, with rumors suggesting that a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers could be in the works as well. NBA insider Tony Jones of The Athletic has confirmed […] The post RUMOR: The real status of trade talks between Lakers, Jazz amid Russell Westbrook, Jordan Clarkson buzz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RJ Barrett, Knicks slapped with harsh reality by Jeff Van Gundy
If there’s anyone who knows what it takes to succeed under the bright lights of New York, it’s former New York Knicks coach Jeff Van Gundy. Van Gundy memorably coached the Knicks into an improbable run to the NBA Finals during the lockout-shortened season of 1999, where they promptly lost to the burgeoning San Antonio Spurs in five. Thus, Van Gundy has an air of credibility when it comes to assessing where the current Knicks roster stands with regards to playoff contention.
Bill Russell receives emotional tribute from Jerry West, Alonzo Mourning during Hall of Fame ceremony
The sports world lost an icon a few months ago when Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell passed away. Russell is the winningest basketball player in NBA history, winning eleven rings as player. However, Russell might be best remembered for his actions off of the court. His efforts as an activist changed the way sports viewed […] The post Bill Russell receives emotional tribute from Jerry West, Alonzo Mourning during Hall of Fame ceremony appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 reasons Tony Parker deserves to be first-ballot Hall of Famer like Manu Ginobili, Tim Duncan
The Basketball Hall of Fame enshrined their Class of 2022 yesterday, which was headlined by San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili and Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat star Tim Hardaway. Now that festivities are complete, fans are already beginning to wonder who will be part of the Class of 2023. One name frequently mentioned […] The post 3 reasons Tony Parker deserves to be first-ballot Hall of Famer like Manu Ginobili, Tim Duncan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joc Pederson’s blunt, 3-word reaction to MLB shift ban in 2023
There will be many new rules coming to MLB in the 2023 season. A pitch clock, banning of the shift and bigger bases will be introduced to help improve the game. San Francisco Giants star Joc Pederson is one of the many players happy to hear about the MLB shift ban.
3 players who will benefit the most from MLB 2023 shift ban
The game of baseball has long been called America’s pastime. Many fans go to stadiums to enjoy the ambiance and scenery of baseball rather than the actual game itself. Interest in baseball has plummeted in recent generations, prompting MLB to implement changes to quicken the pace of the sport.
Magic rising star Franz Wagner gets bad news amid wild EuroBasket run with Germany
Orlando Magic youngster Franz Wagner suffered an injury during Germany’s EuroBasket game against Montenegro on Saturday, and things aren’t looking good for him. According to Germany head coach Gordon Herbert, as reported by Khobi Price of Orlando Sentinel, Wagner sustained an ankle injury during the third quarter of the game after he landed on a defender’s foot following a 3-point shot. Unfortunately, Coach Herbert admitted that the injury is “pretty bad.”
Dodgers reach ludicrous winning feat not seen in 52 years
The Los Angeles Dodgers are in the midst of a historic run of dominance. They are about to set the franchise record for wins in a season thanks to their remarkable lineup and pitching depth that has survived injuries to key arms. Their dominance is not just historic for the franchise but for all of MLB.
Chaos ensues as streaker invades Mariners-Braves game
We have ourselves a streaker, ladies and gentlemen! The Atlanta Braves and the Seattle Mariners were locked in a fierce battle in the eighth inning when a streaker suddenly interrupted the game. The man was chased by two security personnel, before being tackled to the ground. Here are a few angles of the incident. (via Andrew Mason)
Bills WR Stefon Diggs had words for Jalen Ramsey after disrespectful 53-yard touchdown
If you get wrecked in your season opener, in front of your home crowd, as the reigning Super Bowl holders, then yes, some clowning is a bit deserved, and that’s what Jalen Ramsey and the Los Angeles Rams took from the hands of Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, and the red-hot Buffalo Bills, who won 31-10 […] The post Bills WR Stefon Diggs had words for Jalen Ramsey after disrespectful 53-yard touchdown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr challenges Jordan Poole with ‘next step’ to superstardom
Jordan Poole was quite a revelation for the Golden State Warriors last season. There’s no denying that the 23-year-old was integral to the Dubs’ title run and that he’s going to be a key member of this squad this coming season and beyond. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr believes that Poole has it in him […] The post Warriors coach Steve Kerr challenges Jordan Poole with ‘next step’ to superstardom appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA 2K23 MyTEAM Card Grading Guide
NBA 2K23 MyTEAM Game Mode is among the modes that 2K fans sink most time into. Still, there are some players who don’t touch the game mode as much, and we imagine that there could be some players who will be touching MyTEAM for the first time. If you’re one of those folks, then you’ve come to the right place. You might not be aware of the ability to grade your Player Cards in the game mode. So, here’s our NBA 2K23 MyTEAM Card Grading Guide to help you understand what this feature is for, what benefits you get, and how you can send your cards for grading.
Elijah Mitchell suffers knee injury, ruled out during season opener vs. Bears
The San Francisco 49ers are battling the Chicago Bears in a very wet Soldier Field to open their season. Unfortunately, their starting running back Elijah Mitchell suffered an injury early in the contest that knocked him out of the game. Here’s the latest on the Elijah Mitchell injury for the 49ers and their fans.
VIDEO: Le’Veon Bell knocks out Adrian Peterson with nasty right hook
Football is back, but the biggest hit of the young season didn’t happen on the football field. Ex-All Pro running back Le’Veon Bell just knocked out former NFL MVP Adrian Peterson in the boxing ring to end their highly anticipated fight. Check out the three-time Pro Bowler say ‘night night’ to AP before the ref […] The post VIDEO: Le’Veon Bell knocks out Adrian Peterson with nasty right hook appeared first on ClutchPoints.
