NBA 2K23 MyTEAM Game Mode is among the modes that 2K fans sink most time into. Still, there are some players who don’t touch the game mode as much, and we imagine that there could be some players who will be touching MyTEAM for the first time. If you’re one of those folks, then you’ve come to the right place. You might not be aware of the ability to grade your Player Cards in the game mode. So, here’s our NBA 2K23 MyTEAM Card Grading Guide to help you understand what this feature is for, what benefits you get, and how you can send your cards for grading.

NBA ・ 2 HOURS AGO