ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Xander Bogaerts named AL Player of the Week

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hKc5u_0hkR009N00

BOSTON -- Xander Bogaerts is swinging one of the hottest bats in baseball. On Tuesday, he was named the AL Player of the Week.

The Boston shortstop was a tough out last week, going 15-for-28 at the plate over seven games for the Red Sox. Bogaerts slashed .536/.581/.821 between Aug. 29 and Sept. 4, clubbing one homer to go with five doubles. He drove in nine runs and scored eight of his own to help the Red Sox to five wins in seven games.

Bogaerts had at least two hits in every game last week, including a three-hit, two-RBI game on Sunday to cap off Boston's sweep of the Texas Rangers. He's currently riding a nine-game hitting streak, with multiple hits in each of those nine games.

The 29-year-old currently leads the American League with a .319 batting average, which is also the best average among all shortstops. He also leads the position with 37 doubles on the season, and his 63 RBIs is good for seventh among MLB shortstops.

Bogaerts has the ability to opt out of his contract after this season, and his price tag seemingly goes up with every swing of his bat.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Aaron Boone drops Derek Jeter truth bomb amid NY Hall of Fame tribute

It was just over a year ago since New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter saw his name enshrined in Cooperstown at the Baseball Hall of Fame. And on Friday night, the Yanks will also honor their former captain in the Bronx. Ahead of the Hall of Fame tribute night, Aaron Boone spoke out on the […] The post Aaron Boone drops Derek Jeter truth bomb amid NY Hall of Fame tribute appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BRONX, NY
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Player's Brutal Injury News

Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz took a foul ball to the groin during Thursday night's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. He left the game in the sixth inning and was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for swollen testicles. "No easy way to put this: Keibert...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
The Associated Press

Yanks HR barrage in 10-4 win opens 5 1/2-game lead over Rays

NEW YORK (AP) — Gleyber Torres homered twice and Giancarlo Stanton and Oswaldo Cabrera once each during a 10-run barrage in the first two innings and the New York Yankees routed the Tampa Bay Rays 10-4 Sunday to reopen a 5 1/2-game AL East lead. New York built a 10-1 lead with a seven-run second inning and took two of three to finish a 5-2 homestand. The Yankees’ division lead, which stood at 15 1/2 games in early July, was down to 3 1/2 games after the second-place Rays won Friday’s series opener. New York romped in the final two games of the series by a combined 20-7. After winning the season series against the Rays 11-8, the Yankees (85-56) have 21 games remaining: six against Boston, four vs. Texas, three each against Milwaukee, Toronto and Baltimore, and two against Pittsburgh — only the Blue Jays and Brewers have winning records. Tampa Bay (78-60) has 24 games left: nine against Toronto, six against AL-best Houston plus three each against the Rangers, Boston and Cleveland.
BRONX, NY
CBS LA

Astros slug 5 HRs, crush Angels 12-4

Alex Bregman and Trey Mancini hit two of Houston's five home runs, and the AL West-leading Astros beat the Los Angeles Angels 12-4 on Sunday for their 90th win of the season.Trailing 3-0, the Astros rallied for five runs in the third. Mauricio Dubón led off the inning with a solo home run, and after Tucker Davidson (2-6) hit Yordan Alvarez to load the bases, Davidson was replaced by Mike Mayers, who Bregman greeted with his grand slam to right-center.It was Bregman's fourth career grand slam and first since May 5, 2019, against the Angels.Mike Trout, who has homered in...
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Braves: 1 player who must step up for Atlanta in NL East race with Mets

The Atlanta Braves won the 2021 World Series, but it is the New York Mets who have been ahead in the NL for the majority of the 2022 season. Major changes have propelled New York to an elite level, but they have been sputtering the past few weeks as they have been losing to the […] The post Braves: 1 player who must step up for Atlanta in NL East race with Mets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Person
Xander Bogaerts
The Associated Press

Lions' Walker ejected after swiping at Eagles, hitting Hurts

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker was ejected for swiping in a scrum with the Philadelphia Eagles after hitting Jalen Hurts near his head as he went to the turf. “I just let my team down,” Walker said Sunday. “Me, as a team captain, I’ve just got to be better. I was hotheaded at the moment.” Walker was sent off the field late in the third quarter when the Eagles were leading Detroit by 17 points. The Lions rallied, but came up short in a 38-35 loss.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Boston

Rams lose on opening night, joining Pats and Giants on short list

BOSTON -- A banner ceremony is supposed to be one big party. Oftentimes, it is exactly that.But the party ended early on Thursday night in Los Angeles, as the Buffalo Bills exerted a special sort of dominance over the defending Super Bowl-champion Rams in the NFL's opening night extravaganza. The Bills didn't punt once, and though the Rams forced four turnovers and had the game tied at halftime, Buffalo ran away with a 31-10 win.The loss surely won't derail the Rams' entire season, but it does put them on a short list of defending Super Bowl champions who have lost...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Red Sox#The Texas Rangers#The American League
CBS Boston

Brady spent Buccaneers absence on Bahamas vacation with family

BOSTON -- As Tom Brady is set to begin his 23rd season in the NFL, some new details have come to light about the quarterback's 11-day absence from Buccaneers training camp earlier this summer.As you may remember, Brady took a break from football in August, and there was quite a bit of mystery surrounding his truancy from camp. Some even speculated that the quarterback traded in his cleats for a microphone to make an appearance on the reality show, The Masked Singer.That doesn't appear to be the case, however. According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, Brady was in the Bahamas...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
73K+
Followers
27K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy