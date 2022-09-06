ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parents arrested after 15-month-old dies of suspected narcotics overdose

By WCCO Staff
LITTLE CANADA, Minn. -- The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 1-year-old died of a suspected narcotics overdose.

Few details have been released but the incident happened on the 200 block of County Road B2 at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday.

Deputies say that the boy was found by the child's mother in medical distress. Investigators say this occurred after the baby had been left with his father for about 15 or 20 minutes, according to his mother.

Officers tried to resuscitate the child, who was then taken by Allina medics, but he was ultimately pronounced dead at an area hospital.

The 31-year-old mother of the victim has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree manslaughter, and a warrant was issued for the boy's father.

An autopsy was still pending.

PjD2023
4d ago

When are Courts going to start ordering sterilization for both parents. They are unfit as parents and should never be allowed to have any more to neglect and abuse!

Kevin Lane
4d ago

that's just terrible I'm guessing God took him away from something much worse may his little soul rip 🙏

