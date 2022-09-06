Read full article on original website
‘We cannot afford to delay’: California to become first state to rank heat waves under new law
California is set to become the first state in the nation to adopt a ranking system meant to emphasize the dangers of sweltering heat waves, under a new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday. Similar to other natural disasters like hurricanes and tornadoes, the new regulation requires the...
Wildfire map: Here’s where Fork Fire is burning in California’s central Sierra Nevada
The Fork Fire that began Wednesday afternoon near the town of North Fork in eastern Madera County continues to burn as of Thursday afternoon. The latest estimates from Cal Fire are that it has scorched more than 770 acres with containment lines around about 5 percent of the wildfire’s perimeter.
These Northern California recreation areas and roads are closed as Mosquito Fire rages
Outdoor enthusiasts and Northern California travelers should avoid certain national and state land as the region continues to fight the Mosquito Fire burning in the Tahoe National Forest. The blaze began Tuesday evening near the Placer County community of Foresthill. The fire has since burned at least 23,000 acres and...
