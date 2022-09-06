This is the exact CTE Systom, all athletes who continue to play football, boxing, any competition sports, after their prime, that results in major blows to the head, they always , Like Ali, want to make comebacks,, continue to play because they don't know what to do with themselves if they do retire, Tom Brady IS suffering from CTE and his wife knows it!
QBs don't know when to quit. Montana should have retired but ended up average with the Chiefs. Old man Brett Favre hobbling around hurt with the Vikings when he should have retired with the Packers. Then there is Tom Brady that refuses to retire because of ego and self love above his marriage and family. He's a future hall of famer yet a fool . He could get hurt . Not wishing that on him but it's a possibility. He should have retired and his wife is probably fed up with him. Remember Mick Jagger saying afew decades ago he didn't want to be singing I can't get no satisfaction when he was in his fifties. Well Mick just turned 79 and still touring. Who knows when Brady will retire.
Because he can't do without the admiration. Hope it doesn't cost him his family.
Comments / 44