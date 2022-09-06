ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 44

Richard Rhody Report
4d ago

This is the exact CTE Systom, all athletes who continue to play football, boxing, any competition sports, after their prime, that results in major blows to the head, they always , Like Ali, want to make comebacks,, continue to play because they don't know what to do with themselves if they do retire, Tom Brady IS suffering from CTE and his wife knows it!

Reply(1)
4
Jim Gossett
4d ago

QBs don't know when to quit. Montana should have retired but ended up average with the Chiefs. Old man Brett Favre hobbling around hurt with the Vikings when he should have retired with the Packers. Then there is Tom Brady that refuses to retire because of ego and self love above his marriage and family. He's a future hall of famer yet a fool . He could get hurt . Not wishing that on him but it's a possibility. He should have retired and his wife is probably fed up with him. Remember Mick Jagger saying afew decades ago he didn't want to be singing I can't get no satisfaction when he was in his fifties. Well Mick just turned 79 and still touring. Who knows when Brady will retire.

Reply
4
LaVon Kibodeaux
4d ago

Because he can't do without the admiration. Hope it doesn't cost him his family.

Reply(8)
13
Related
OK! Magazine

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Are Reportedly Living In Separate Homes After Blowout Fight

After Gisele Bündchen and husband Tom Brady got tangled up in what a source labeled an "epic fight," the model furiously took off to Costa Rica on her own. And though she's since returned to Florida, she reportedly hasn't been back to their Tampa home, opting to stay in Miami instead."Gisele isn’t back with Tom. She flew back to Florida to be with her kids," explained the source. "Tom is still hoping they can reconcile. Gisele has told him she’s leaving him before, and they always made up when she cooled down.”Sources believe the football star, 45, and Bündchen, 42,...
NFL
RadarOnline

'She'd Be Nuts Not To Revise It': Gisele Bündchen's Pals Urge Her To Renegotiate Prenup With Tom Brady Months Before Marriage Blowup

Months before her marriage issues with Tom Brady were made public, Gisele Bundchen's friends begged her to update their multimillion-dollar prenup. Radar has learned the supermodel's pals told her it was in her best interest to make changes to their agreement after Brady signed a $375 million deal with Fox Sports earlier this year.RadarOnline.com can report that Brady, 45, and Gisele, 42, inked an ironclad prenup before they tied the knot 13 years ago. The duo wasn't worth the combined $600 million+ net worth when they said "I do."After the Buccaneers quarterback added zeros to his cash flow by signing...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Reportedly Facing New Legal Trouble

Spending his entire professional career as a defensive end for the New York Giants, Michael Strahan helped the team win Super Bowl XLII. With 15 years in the NFL, he holds the most quarterback sacks in a single season with T.J. Watt. Moving past the NFL, Strahan appears on Good Morning America and even hosts $100,000 Pyramid. While Strahan’s career appears to only grow with each passing year, when it comes to her personal life with his ex-wife, it appears trouble is always right around the corner. With the host making $17 million a year for Good Morning America, reports claim the star didn’t pay the parenting coordinator.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl#Buccaneers#American Football#Sports#The Los Angeles Rams#Bucs
Yardbarker

Hall of Famer Peyton Manning's future in coaching ruined by sixth-graders

Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning accomplished a lot during his 17-year NFL career. Manning is a two-time Super Bowl champion, 14-time Pro Bowler, seven-time All-Pro, and arguably one of the best quarterbacks of all time. The 46-year-old has even tackled NFL media, teaming up with brother Eli for the ManningCast on ESPN.
NFL
The Spun

Jalen Ramsey Sums Up Rams Loss In 5 Words

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey had a brutally honest admission for the media following the team's rough outing against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night. "We got our ass beat," Ramsey said. Ramsey really struggled against the Bills in the team's season opener. According to Next Gen Stats, he...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Larry Brown Sports

Tony Dungy says there 1 was issue during Rams-Bills game

Tony Dungy made an interesting observation after watching the first half of Thursday night’s season-opening game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams. Dungy was appearing on NBC’s halftime show with Rodney Harrison and Chris Simms. The former Colts and Bucs coach observed a lower quality of play in the second quarter of the game compared to the first.
NFL
CBS Boston

Patriots' offense struggles as Dolphins win season opener in Miami

BOSTON -- The New England Patriots are starting their season with an 0-1 record.Bill Belichick's team spent the week in Florida in an effort to prepare for Sunday's game in Miami, but the Dolphins came away with the win in Sunday's season opener.The Patriots are now 2-8 in their last 10 trips to Miami.Mac Jones was 21-for-30 for 213 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Damien Harris led Patriots rushers with 48 yards on nine carries.Tua Tagovailoa improved to 4-0 vs. the Patriots in his career, completing 23 of his 33 passes for 270 yards with one touchdown and...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Tom Brady uncertain on NFL future beyond 2022 season: 'You just never know'

Cowboys star Micah Parsons joked Thursday that Tom Brady has been "dominating this league too long," looking forward to the day the seven-time Super Bowl champion calls it quits. It turns out it's still anyone's guess as to when that might happen. Asked earlier Thursday if he's considered whether 2022 will be his final NFL season, the Buccaneers quarterback left all options on the table, admitting he's unsure what the future holds following his 23rd year.
TAMPA, FL
People

People

318K+
Followers
51K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy