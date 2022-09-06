ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CPKF: Raising EPS Estimates for 2022 and 2023

CPKF's CPKF second quarter net earnings increased $0.1 million, or 2%, year over year to $4.1 million, while 2022's second quarter diluted EPS rose by $0.04, or 5%, to $0.86 from $0.82 posted a year ago. This was better than our estimate, which had called for a $0.6 million decrease...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Oracle

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Oracle. Looking at options history for Oracle ORCL we detected 14 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 64% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.
Why Affirm Stock Is Surging And What To Watch For Next

Affirm Holdings, Inc AFRM surged over 10% on Friday after printing a bullish Marubozu candlestick on Thursday, which suggested the stock was likely to trade higher. The steep rise caused Affirm to negate a downtrend in which the stock had been trading since Aug. 16 by printing a higher high above the most recent lower high.
Expert Ratings for CinCor Pharma

Within the last quarter, CinCor Pharma CINC has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for CinCor Pharma. The company has an average price target of $48.8 with a high of $73.00 and a low of $31.00.
DelphX Grants Stock Options

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - DelphX Capital Markets Inc. DELX DPXCF ("DelphX") announced that its Board of Directors has approved the grant of 1,500,000 stock options (the "Options") to eligible participants under its stock option plan (the "Plan"). The options have a two-year maturity and are exercisable for common shares of DelphX at an exercise price of $0.25 per common share, all in accordance with the Plan.
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend on Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. TRTX ("TRTX" or the "Company") today announced the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.3906 per share of 6.25% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series C Preferred Stock") for the third quarter of 2022. The Series C Preferred Stock dividend is payable on September 30, 2022 to preferred stockholders of record as of September 20, 2022.
This Week's Scheduled IPOs

With the start of a new week comes the excitement surrounding a new set of companies looking to make an impact through their public offerings. According to Benzinga Pro, these enticing companies are scheduled to trade publicly this week. Third Harmonic Bio, Inc. THRD will be trading publicly starting on...
Raffles Financial Shareholders Update

Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Raffles Financial Group Limited RICH 4VO RAFFF ("RFG" or the "Company") This is to give shareholders an update on the corporate and audit status of the Company. In light of the current cease trade order caused by the outstanding audit matter, we...
Cruz Battery Metals Announces Corporate Update

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Cruz Battery Metals Corp. CRUZ BKTPF (FSE: A3CWU7) ("Cruz" or the "Company") has granted a total of 2,850,000 stock options to its directors, officers and consultants at an exercise price of 13 cents per share for a period of 12 months. The Company also granted a total of 2,900,000 restricted share units (the "RSUs") to its directors, officers and consultants. The RSUs vest as follows: 40% on the date of grant, 20% on 3 months, 20% on six months and 20% on 9 months. The options and the RSUs have been granted in accordance with the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Medtronic plc Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – MDT

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the stock of Medtronic plc MDT between June 8, 2019 and May 25, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 7, 2022.
Expert Ratings for Franklin Resources

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Franklin Resources BEN stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Kiromic BioPharma Inc. -KRBP

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Kiromic BioPharma Inc. ("Kiromic" or the "Company") KRBP. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether Kiromic and certain...
Analyst Ratings for Ameren

Within the last quarter, Ameren AEE has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $94.86 versus the current price of Ameren at $95.75, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated Ameren...
