If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Stock When Cathie Wood Made Her $4,000 Prediction, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
In 2018, a fund manager made a bullish call on Tesla Inc TSLA that placed a price target far ahead of analysts and at the time seemed pretty out there. Less than three years later, that bullish price target came true and helped cement Cathie Wood’s place in investing history. Here’s how investors did that tailed her trade.
CPKF: Raising EPS Estimates for 2022 and 2023
CPKF's CPKF second quarter net earnings increased $0.1 million, or 2%, year over year to $4.1 million, while 2022's second quarter diluted EPS rose by $0.04, or 5%, to $0.86 from $0.82 posted a year ago. This was better than our estimate, which had called for a $0.6 million decrease...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Oracle
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Oracle. Looking at options history for Oracle ORCL we detected 14 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 64% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.
Why Affirm Stock Is Surging And What To Watch For Next
Affirm Holdings, Inc AFRM surged over 10% on Friday after printing a bullish Marubozu candlestick on Thursday, which suggested the stock was likely to trade higher. The steep rise caused Affirm to negate a downtrend in which the stock had been trading since Aug. 16 by printing a higher high above the most recent lower high.
Expert Ratings for CinCor Pharma
Within the last quarter, CinCor Pharma CINC has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for CinCor Pharma. The company has an average price target of $48.8 with a high of $73.00 and a low of $31.00.
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum On Jan. 1, Here's How Much You Lost In 2022 So Far
Here’s a look at how three of the most popular cryptocurrencies have performed in 2022 and how much a hypothetical investment of $1,000 in each would be worth now. What Happened: After a strong 2021 for the cryptocurrency market, 2022 could go down as one of the darker periods for the sector.
Warren Buffett Now Owns Bitcoin: Here's How The Oracle Of Omaha Got Exposure
This article was originally published on May 14, 2022. Labeled Bitcoin enemy number one earlier this year by Peter Thiel, Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) CEO Warren Buffett now owns a stake in Bitcoin thanks to one of his investments. What Happened: In June 2021, Berkshire Hathaway invested $500...
DelphX Grants Stock Options
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - DelphX Capital Markets Inc. DELX DPXCF ("DelphX") announced that its Board of Directors has approved the grant of 1,500,000 stock options (the "Options") to eligible participants under its stock option plan (the "Plan"). The options have a two-year maturity and are exercisable for common shares of DelphX at an exercise price of $0.25 per common share, all in accordance with the Plan.
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend on Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. TRTX ("TRTX" or the "Company") today announced the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.3906 per share of 6.25% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series C Preferred Stock") for the third quarter of 2022. The Series C Preferred Stock dividend is payable on September 30, 2022 to preferred stockholders of record as of September 20, 2022.
This Week's Scheduled IPOs
With the start of a new week comes the excitement surrounding a new set of companies looking to make an impact through their public offerings. According to Benzinga Pro, these enticing companies are scheduled to trade publicly this week. Third Harmonic Bio, Inc. THRD will be trading publicly starting on...
2 Cash Cows In The Communications Sector Providing Promising Dividends And Consistent Revenues
Since October 2021, the communications sector has been lagging behind the S&P 500, and is down 36% year-to-date. As consumer discretionary spending is decreasing due to inflationary pressures, phone and internet services will likely continue to generate revenue as internet connectivity remains a priority for most people. Additionally, Verizon has...
Raffles Financial Shareholders Update
Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Raffles Financial Group Limited RICH 4VO RAFFF ("RFG" or the "Company") This is to give shareholders an update on the corporate and audit status of the Company. In light of the current cease trade order caused by the outstanding audit matter, we...
Cruz Battery Metals Announces Corporate Update
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Cruz Battery Metals Corp. CRUZ BKTPF (FSE: A3CWU7) ("Cruz" or the "Company") has granted a total of 2,850,000 stock options to its directors, officers and consultants at an exercise price of 13 cents per share for a period of 12 months. The Company also granted a total of 2,900,000 restricted share units (the "RSUs") to its directors, officers and consultants. The RSUs vest as follows: 40% on the date of grant, 20% on 3 months, 20% on six months and 20% on 9 months. The options and the RSUs have been granted in accordance with the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.
Billionaire Jeffrey Gundlach Correctly Predicted Bitcoin Would Retreat To $20K: Here's His Next Call
This article was originally published on June 15, 2022. Bitcoin BTC/USD has fallen more than 50% since the start of the year and one investor says he wouldn't be surprised to see it cut in half again. What Happened: Billionaire investor Jeffrey Gundlach on Wednesday warned that Bitcoin's plunge may...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Medtronic plc Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – MDT
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the stock of Medtronic plc MDT between June 8, 2019 and May 25, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 7, 2022.
Jefferies Upgrades Regeneron Pharmaceuticals: Here's What You Need To Know
Jefferies upgraded its rating of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN to Hold with a price target of $675.00, changing its price target from $536.00 to $675.00. Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals are trading up 4.39% over the last 24 hours, at $739.99 per share. A move to $675.00 would account for a 8.78%...
Expert Ratings for Franklin Resources
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Franklin Resources BEN stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Kiromic BioPharma Inc. -KRBP
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Kiromic BioPharma Inc. ("Kiromic" or the "Company") KRBP. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether Kiromic and certain...
Can't Afford Farmland? Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks Bill Gates Owns In The Agriculture Industry
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, is the largest private owner of farmland in the United States with roughly 269,000 acres, across numerous states, accounting for 1% of the nation's total farmland. On September 9, 2022, India banned the export of broken rice,...
Analyst Ratings for Ameren
Within the last quarter, Ameren AEE has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $94.86 versus the current price of Ameren at $95.75, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated Ameren...
