Knight, Ricky Joe, of Moore County, passed this life on Wednesday, September 7th, 2022 at Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital at the age of 65. Ricky was born in Manchester to the late Grady and Mildred Louise Huddleston Knight. During his life, he worked as a Locksmith at AEDC in Tullahoma. In addition to his parents, Ricky was preceded in death by one brother, Calvin “Lynn” Knight; one sister, Anita Davenport; one nephew, Jason Knight; one great-niece, Kaylee Knight; and two brothers-in-law, Rick Richter and Dallon Thomas. He is survived by four sisters, Donna (E.J.) Wells, Brenda (Jim) Oliver, Sandra Richter, and Melissa (David) Brazier; two brothers, Grady (Sue) Knight Jr. and Danny (Linda) Knight; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 10th, 2022 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 11:00am-1:45pm. Entombment will immediately follow at 2:00pm at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens with Bro. Eddie Canady officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

MOORE COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO