Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thunder1320.com
Ricky Joe Knight
Knight, Ricky Joe, of Moore County, passed this life on Wednesday, September 7th, 2022 at Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital at the age of 65. Ricky was born in Manchester to the late Grady and Mildred Louise Huddleston Knight. During his life, he worked as a Locksmith at AEDC in Tullahoma. In addition to his parents, Ricky was preceded in death by one brother, Calvin “Lynn” Knight; one sister, Anita Davenport; one nephew, Jason Knight; one great-niece, Kaylee Knight; and two brothers-in-law, Rick Richter and Dallon Thomas. He is survived by four sisters, Donna (E.J.) Wells, Brenda (Jim) Oliver, Sandra Richter, and Melissa (David) Brazier; two brothers, Grady (Sue) Knight Jr. and Danny (Linda) Knight; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 10th, 2022 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 11:00am-1:45pm. Entombment will immediately follow at 2:00pm at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens with Bro. Eddie Canady officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
thunder1320.com
Trevor Richard Dicks
Trevor Richard Dicks passed this life on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at the age of 80. Funeral Services are scheduled for Monday, September 12, 2022 at 1 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will welcome friends from 12 (noon) till service time. Burial will follow at Manchester City Cemetery.
thunder1320.com
VOLLEYBALL: Lady Raiders drop Shelbyville 3-1
Coffee County Central volleyball team pulled its record to even on the season at 6-6 with a 3-1 win over Shelbyville Thursday afternoon in Bedford County. The Lady Raiders won 25-20, 19-25, 25-19 and 25-19. CHS got contributions from multiple people. Junior Zowee Dillard ripped off 11 kills , and...
thunder1320.com
Youth field events, kids get in free until 4pm Friday at the Coffee County Fair
The 165th Coffee County Fair officially has only a couple of days remaining before wrapping up Saturday night. The big events for Friday include Youth Field Events, an ice cream eating contest, and a beard and mullet contest. Admission on Friday is $10 after 4 PM. Admission is free before 4 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thunder1320.com
SOCCER: Lady Raiders drop district contest against Warren County
The Coffee County Lady Raider soccer team fell short at home Thursday night against the visiting Warren County Lady Pioneers, losing a district match 3-1. Coffee County’s lone goal came from senior Ellie Fann on an assist from fellow senior Katie Cotten. The loss drops the Lady Raiders to...
thunder1320.com
Franklin County authorities charge man after allegedly breaking into home, starting fire
According to Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Public Relations Officer Sgt. Sam Davidson, a 24 year old Columbia man was arrested Friday, Sept. 9 by deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office after allegedly breaking into a home on AEDC Lakeview Road Thursday and then starting a fire in the residence.
thunder1320.com
5 year old child loses hand in lawnmower accident
According to the Shelbyville Times Gazette, a 5-year old Wartrace child lost a hand last week after falling off a lawn mower at his home in Wartrace. The mother of the child stated she turned the blades off immediately but it had already “severed most if not all of his hand.” First responders were a mere block away from the accident at the time of the call and were able to render first aid quickly.
thunder1320.com
FOOTBALL: Raiders fall to top ranked Patriots 28-14
Coffee County Central outscored the top ranked Page Patriots 14-7 in the second half. But it wasn’t enough to overcome a poor start. The Raiders fell behind 21-0 on the road Friday night and tried to scrap back, but ultimately lost 28-14 at Page High School (no. 1 Class 5A).
RELATED PEOPLE
thunder1320.com
Coffee County Sheriff’s Department searching for stolen truck
Coffee County Sheriff’s Department officials are asking for help locating a stolen ford pickup. According to Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, a 2011 Ford F250 was taken in the past two weeks. It is two-toned in color, king cab pickup. See photo above. Anyone with information please notify investigator...
Comments / 0