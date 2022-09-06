ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WIBX 950

Masking Update Made In New York State

It's been two and a half years since the start of COVID-19 in New York State, and for the rest of the country for that matter. After a long two years, restrictions were finally lifted in states around the United States, as more individuals were vaccinated and boosted, which has allowed us to get back into a sense of normalcy here in thee State of New York.
WIBX 950

This New York Restaurant Serves Up The Best Cheeseburger In The State

You love cheeseburgers. Are you willing to drive an hour, two hours, five hours, to sample the best one in New York State?. American's eat around 20 billion burgers a year. However, New York State isn't really adding to that number a ton believe it or not. According to Pantry and Larder, New York is one of the places you’re least likely to be having a burger. We found out we rank almost dead last when it comes to burger cravings. However, that doesn't mean we don't enjoy an amazing burger.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WIBX 950

These Are The Strongest Tornados To Ever Touch Down In New York State

Generally, tornadoes aren't a common occurrence in New York state. Lately in Central New York and Upstate, they feel common, but overall, they really aren't that common. Tornados do still happen. With that, we have seen a few major tornadoes in New York since the 1970s. New York state has been pretty lucky on the fact that it has never seen an EF5 tornado. An EF5 is the strongest and most violent tornadoes, with wind speeds greater than 200 miles per hour. New York has seen a few F4 tornadoes, however.
ENVIRONMENT
Rachael Ray
WIBX 950

Serve Your Kids Alcohol at Home? Can You Be Arrested in New York?

Do you let your kids, say they are 18 or 20, drink alcohol in your home? Do they drink to get intoxicated? Are you of the mindset that "if they drink in your home it's ok?" That might be what you do in your home, but what does New York State have to say about this? Is it legal? Can you be arrested for this?
DRINKS
#Local Life#Travel Guide#What To Do#Travel Info#Mountains#Adirondacks#Lake George#Travel Destinations#Travel Naturalviews#Linus Travel#Summit Post#Whiteface
WIBX 950

How One NY County is Navigating New Concealed Carry Laws

On September 1st, 2022, new laws went into effect regarding gun ownership in New York State. Many changes specifically regulate not only how a New York State resident can obtain a concealed carry license, but where they are able to bring their firearm. One New York county is taking it a step further.
HOMELESS
WIBX 950

Watch 2022 NYS Fair Butter Sculpture Come Down & Get Recycled Into Energy

The 2022 New York State Fair has come and gone, but this year’s butter sculpture lives on. Watch how it goes from a work of art into electricity to power farms and homes. From beginning to end, The American Dairy Association North East makes sure none of the 800-pound sculpture is wasted. The butter that comes from O-AT-KA Milk Products in Batavia is scrap, unsuitable for sale or consumption. After the fair is over, a second dairy farm recycles the artwork. Watch as the sculpture that took almost two weeks to complete is dismantled in less than a day.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Is Classic Rock ‘Aging Out’ of the New York State Fair?

No matter how you slice it, rock bands are no longer the biggest draw at the Great New York State Fair. According to recent figures released by organizers, hip-hop and R&B acts drew the biggest crowds in 2022. Foreigner, however, did draw a very respectable 38,000 fans at Chevy Park this year, which is considered fourth biggest all time.
MUSIC
WIBX 950

7 Wacky Foods We’d Love to See at the New York State Fair in 2023

Half the fun of going to the Great New York State Fair every year is to try one of the new delicious food novelties that have been Frankenstein'd up for the masses. It's always fun to flip the proverbial bird to your doctor by consuming an entire week's worth of calories in one flimsy paper boat. "What will they think of next?!" always comes to mind when you're at the Fair.
FOOD & DRINKS
WIBX 950

Back to School Bomb Threat

A regrettable start to the school year for one Central New York district as the morning began with an evacuation of the school because of a bomb threat. Authorities have since said there was not real threat to the building or students, and have made an arrest in the case.
WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

