Swansboro, NC

wcti12.com

Man arrested in New Bern shooting

NEW BERN, Craven County — On September 9th, New Bern Police arrested Tazvone Lavone Stewart, 23, in connection to Tuesday's shooting in New Bern. Stewart was charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury. Officials with the New Bern Police Department said the...
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

11 arrests out of Beaufort County over the past month

Beaufort County, North Carolina — Within the last month, Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested 11 people. Possession of Ecstasy a Schedule I Controlled Substance. Possession of Marijuana. Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Delray Jennette:. Trafficking in Cocaine by Possession. Trafficking in Cocaine by Transportation.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

New Bern police looking for missing person

NEW BERN, Craven County — The New Bern Police Department is looking for a missing woman named Adriana Ilvento. Ilvento was last seen wearing a white head band, green shirt, blue sweatshirt and bleached-stained black pants. Ilveno's last known location was in the area of Craven Community College around...
wcti12.com

New Bern man spreads the story of 9/11 first responders

NEW BERN, Craven County — Sunday will mark 21 years since the terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3 thousand Americans. One retired firefighter made it his mission to remember the hundreds of first responders who gave their lives that day. Philip Buffa Jr. walked throughout downtown New Bern in...
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Jacksonville pays tribute to those who lost their lives in 9/11

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The City of Jacksonville held their annual Patriot Day observance to honor and remember the victims, first responders and military members who died because of the 9/11 terrorists' attacks. Sunday will mark 21 years since the 9/11 attacks at the Pentagon, World Trade Center, and...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Rabid racoon found in Lenoir County

Lenoir County, North Carolina — The Lenoir County Health Department confirmed another racoon has tested positive for rabies. Officials said this is the sixth rabid raccoon found in Lenoir County this year. Three of those six were found in Kinston. According to Pamela Brown, the Director of the Lenoir...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

The Blitz: High school football week four highlights and scores

NEW BERN, Craven County — High School Football returns with week four of The Blitz. Riverside went to Blount's Creek to play Southside in the Blitz Premiere Matchup. Riverside won 23 - 20. Northside shut out South Creek in Martin County. Northside took the win 49-0. Havelock also had...
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

NCDOT responds to questions about Trent River bridge

NEW BERN, Craven County — On September 6th, an 18-wheeler slammed into the concrete barrier and fell over the edge. This is the second accident like it in a matter of months in Craven County. Next week, the NCDOT crew in New Bern will repair their second bridge in...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC

