Man arrested in New Bern shooting
NEW BERN, Craven County — On September 9th, New Bern Police arrested Tazvone Lavone Stewart, 23, in connection to Tuesday's shooting in New Bern. Stewart was charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury. Officials with the New Bern Police Department said the...
11 arrests out of Beaufort County over the past month
Beaufort County, North Carolina — Within the last month, Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested 11 people. Possession of Ecstasy a Schedule I Controlled Substance. Possession of Marijuana. Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Delray Jennette:. Trafficking in Cocaine by Possession. Trafficking in Cocaine by Transportation.
ENC man fights trespasser who dies in confrontation, ruled as self-defense
Onslow County, North Carolina — An Onslow County man's case was ruled as self-defense following a confrontation on his property that left a trespasser dead. On September 3rd, Onslow County deputies responded to reports of a man trespassing and attempting to enter a home. Samuel Richards II and Kelsey...
New Bern police looking for missing person
NEW BERN, Craven County — The New Bern Police Department is looking for a missing woman named Adriana Ilvento. Ilvento was last seen wearing a white head band, green shirt, blue sweatshirt and bleached-stained black pants. Ilveno's last known location was in the area of Craven Community College around...
"Bold Like Britt" event raises awareness about drunk driving dangers
A 5K run and 1-Mile walk event called “Bold Like Britt” will take place September 10th to raise awareness about the dangers of drinking and driving in Craven and Carteret Counties. The race is an event for Brittany Cass, a mother of three. On January 4th, Cass was...
New Bern man spreads the story of 9/11 first responders
NEW BERN, Craven County — Sunday will mark 21 years since the terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3 thousand Americans. One retired firefighter made it his mission to remember the hundreds of first responders who gave their lives that day. Philip Buffa Jr. walked throughout downtown New Bern in...
Jacksonville pays tribute to those who lost their lives in 9/11
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The City of Jacksonville held their annual Patriot Day observance to honor and remember the victims, first responders and military members who died because of the 9/11 terrorists' attacks. Sunday will mark 21 years since the 9/11 attacks at the Pentagon, World Trade Center, and...
Rabid racoon found in Lenoir County
Lenoir County, North Carolina — The Lenoir County Health Department confirmed another racoon has tested positive for rabies. Officials said this is the sixth rabid raccoon found in Lenoir County this year. Three of those six were found in Kinston. According to Pamela Brown, the Director of the Lenoir...
Jacksonville is set to honor the fallen with Patriot Day celebration
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — This year will make 21 years since the September 11th attacks on the World Trade Center. Ceremonies all over are set to take place in remembrance of a day that changed our nation forever. September 11th, 2001 was a somber day in our country's history....
The Blitz: High school football week four highlights and scores
NEW BERN, Craven County — High School Football returns with week four of The Blitz. Riverside went to Blount's Creek to play Southside in the Blitz Premiere Matchup. Riverside won 23 - 20. Northside shut out South Creek in Martin County. Northside took the win 49-0. Havelock also had...
NCDOT responds to questions about Trent River bridge
NEW BERN, Craven County — On September 6th, an 18-wheeler slammed into the concrete barrier and fell over the edge. This is the second accident like it in a matter of months in Craven County. Next week, the NCDOT crew in New Bern will repair their second bridge in...
