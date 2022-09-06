Read full article on original website
WIFR
Two charged in fatal shooting at Neighbors Bar & Grill
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Two men from Rockford have been charged in the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Detrayvian Jones. Deontez L. Williams, 31, and Charles L. Jackson, 23, are both are currently in custody on unrelated charges. Williams is currently in custody in Lucas County, OH pending extradition to...
At least one person shot in Phillips Park in Aurora
AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- At least one person was shot Saturday evening in Phillips Park in Aurora.Aurora police rushed to Phillips Park – known as the "crown jewel" of Aurora parks – for a report of shots fired.A short time later, somebody with a gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital. As of 10 p.m. Saturday, there was no word on the victim's condition.Police asked the public to avoid the area.The investigation was ongoing late Saturday.
WIFR
Victim named in fatal shooting near Haskell Avenue in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County coroner on Friday named the victim of a fatal shooting Tuesday night near Haskell Avenue. 18-year-old Cortez Sykes suffered life-threatening injuries in the 600 block of Bruce Street, and despite being rushed to a local hospital, couldn’t be saved. Rockford police tweeted...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: TONS Of Reports of Aggressive Panhandlers in Winnebago County. Community Members Getting Pissed At Police For Not Doing Anything About It
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
Two charged with murder at Loves Park bar
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Two men have been charged in the murder of Detrayvian Jones at Neighbors Bar and Grill in May. Jones was found shot in the parking lot, at 7745 Forest Hills Road, shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 14th. He had been shot multiple times, police said. According to Loves […]
WSPY NEWS
Downers Grove man killed in Grundy County crash
The Grundy County Coroner’s Office and Illinois State Police are investigating a traffic crash that claimed the life of a Downers Grove man late Thursday night. Police officials say a vehicle driven by 68-year-old Thomas Piekarczyk was parked on the right shoulder of the southbound lane of I-55 between Gardner and Dwight for unknown reasons when a box truck traveling southbound struck his vehicle from behind.
ourquadcities.com
Woman killed, deputy injured, in 2-vehicle crash Thursday
A woman was killed early Thursday in a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 78, just south of County Highway 22 in Henry County, according to a news release. A 2020 silver Ford Utility was traveling south and a 2009 silver Ford Escape was headed north on Illinois Route 78 shortly before 5 a.m., the release says.
WSPY NEWS
Oswego man killed in motorcycle crash
An Oswego man was killed in a motorcycle crash Friday night in the area of Route 34 and Boulder Hill Pass in Oswego. The Oswego Police Department says 21-year-old Austin Komar was heading west on Route 34 at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into a utility pole on the north side of the road. Police believe Komar was going about 100 miles per hour when he lost control. Komar was declared dead at the scene.
ABC7 Chicago
Kane County man airlifted after crashing car into horse
KANE COUNTY, Ill. -- A man was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries after crashing a vehicle into a horse, killing the animal early Thursday near Elgin. The driver hit the horse around 12:30 a.m. and left the road near Illinois Route 47 and Rohrsen Road, the Kane County sheriff's office said.
WIFR
Winnebago deputies make drug bust during unrelated eviction notice
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies made an arrest Friday while serving an eviction notice in the city of Rockford. Dimaggio N. Aldridge, 22, faces two counts of possession with intent to deliver and one count of possession of a firearm. While serving the notice, deputies found...
nrgmediadixon.com
Passenger Injured in Two Vehicle Crash Tuesday Morning
Just before 7:30 Tuesday morning Ogle County Deputies along with Stillman Fire Department responded to Illinois Route 72 and Rural Road in Stillman Valley for a two-vehicle accident with injuries. After a brief investigation, Deputies learned a vehicle was driven by 65-year-old Cynthia Merryman of Rockford stopped at the stop...
Police respond to Boone County rollover
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Fog might have been the cause of an early morning crash in Boone County Wednesday. Crews were called to U.S. Route 20, just east of Garden Prairie, around 5:30 a.m. They found a Jeep rolled over in the grass when they arrived. The front of the vehicle was heavily damaged. […]
Family wants to leave Rockford after finding their car damaged by bullet
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Leslie Howard says she was headed out to take her kids to school one morning when she discovered a bullet lodged in the seat where her children would normally sit. “I’m nervous. Like, that is an understatement,” she said. Howard and her fiance found the damage Tuesday morning outside their home […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Another Shooting Incident in Rockford
WSPY NEWS
Two taken to hospital after Oswego crash
Two people had to go to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Oswego Thursday morning just before eight. The Oswego Police Department says 23-year-old Cassandra Y. Spitz, of Montgomery, is believed to have not stopped at traffic light on eastbound Route 30 approaching Fifth Street when she hit another vehicle driven by a 43-year-old Aurora man. The 43-year-old was attempting to turn left from westbound Route 30 to Fifth Street.
fox32chicago.com
Fire at St. Charles home causes $100K worth of damage
ST. CHARLES, Ill. - A home in St. Charles caught fire Thursday night, causing $100,000 worth of damage. St. Charles Fire department said the report came in around 7:42 p.m. at a home located at 3401 Greenwood Lane. The residence was unoccupied at the time and no injuries were reported.
classichits106.com
Both victims identified from Saturday house explosion
LASALLE – Both victims have been identified from the house explosion that occurred Saturday morning in rural LaSalle County. The Winnebago County Coroner confirmed that 57-year-old Michele Waters died after being airlifted to a Rockford hospital. Authorities previously released that 59-year-old Robert E. Waters was also killed in the blast that destroyed the two story home in the 3100 block of East 3rd Road north of LaSalle. The incident is still being investigated by the LaSalle County Coroner’s Office, the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office, the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, the State Fire Marshall’s Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.
fox32chicago.com
Truck crashes into horse in Kane County, leaves man in serious condition
KANE COUNTY, Ill. - A man was seriously injured after hitting a horse on Illinois Route 47 early Thursday. Kane County deputies say a Hampshire man, 39, was traveling south on Route 47 in a Dodge Ramm pickup truck when he hit a "large" horse near the intersection of Rohrsen Road.
Man, woman charged in murder of 42-year-old in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Ill. — A man and a woman have been charged in the murder of a 42-year-old man in Antioch. On Sunday night just after 11 p.m., police responded to the 1000 block of Main Street on the report of shots fired. After speaking to a witness, officers made entry into a nearby home and […]
hoiabc.com
UPDATE: Investigators determine viral animal not a cougar
HUDSON (25 News Now) - Heading home was a bit different for students at Unit 5′s Hudson Elementary School Friday. That’s after a big cat was spotted at the edge of a subdivision in Hudson. This picture, we’re told was taken by a resident living in the subdivision...
