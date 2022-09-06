Read full article on original website
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Approval for ROLVEDON™ (eflapegrastim-xnst) Injection
First novel Long-Acting GCSF (LA-GCSF) product approved in over 20 years. ROLVEDON™ developed using proprietary LAPSCOVERY™ technology with a differentiated molecular structure and proven safety and efficacy profile. Commercial team ready to launch with product available in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SPPI, a biopharmaceutical company focused...
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Presents Initial Phase 1 Single Agent Dose Escalation Data for First-in-Class ULK Inhibitor of Autophagy, DCC-3116, at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022
– DCC-3116 Was Well-tolerated with No Dose Limiting Toxicities or Treatment-Related Serious Adverse Events Observed – – Pharmacokinetic and Pharmacodynamic Data Across all Doses Levels Demonstrated Exposure and ULK 1/2 Inhibition Associated with Anti-cancer Efficacy in Preclinical Studies – – Selection of Starting Dose and Initiation of Combination Dose Escalation...
Spectrum Gets FDA Nod For Febrile Neutropenia Candidate, Sees Commercial Launch In Q4 2022
ROLVEDON (eflapegrastim-xnst) injection is a long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) with a novel formulation. The company has received an indication to decrease the incidence of infection, as manifested by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies receiving myelosuppressive anti-cancer drugs associated with clinically significant incidence of febrile neutropenia. The...
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ SPPI lead asset ROLVEDON (eflapegrastim-xnst) injection to decrease the incidence of infection, as manifested by febrile neutropenia. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals shares traded as high as 3.17 percent, in a range of $1.21 to $1.30 on day volume of 6.8 million shares versus three months average volume of 2.72 million shares, closed regular trading session at $1.30. The company shares traded at $1.44, up 11.2 percent in the after-hours trading session.
Cannabis Is More Effective Than Prescription Drugs For Pregnancy-Related Nausea, Says New Study
This article was originally published on Cannabis.net and appears here with permission. Pregnancy-related nausea is one of the most common experiences among expectant mothers. Around half of expecting mothers experience it. The nausea can strike any time: day or night, and for some, it can last the whole day long. It varies in severity; some people only have mild nausea while for other women, it can be debilitating – so much so, that they can even lose their appetite.
Ballistic Protection Market worth $16.9 Billion USD by 2027, at CAGR of 4.7%
Ballistic Protection Market Size is expected to reach USD 16.9 billion by 2027 from USD 13.4 billion in 2022 to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2027. The report "Ballistic Protection Market by Material (Metals & Alloys, Ceramics, Composites, Bulletproof Glass, Fabric), Product, Technology, Threat Level (Level II & IIA, Level III & IIIA, Level IV & Above), Platform, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" The ballistic protection market is projected to grow from USD 13.4 billion in 2022 to USD 16.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2027. Rising political unrest in emerging economies is one of the major driving factor for the demand of the ballistic protection market.
Battling With Booze? Here's A Deeper Look At Ketamine for Alcohol Use Disorder
This article by Elisabetta Fato was originally published on Microdose and appears here with permission. In the last decades, there has been a growing interest in psychedelics for the treatment of mood and behavioral disorders, among which are substance use disorders. Lately, the psychedelic compound ketamine is gaining particular attention...
