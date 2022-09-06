Police: Driver in Santa Rosa crash arrested following discovery of ‘ghost gun’ in car

A 19-year-old driver involved in a crash in Santa Rosa on Sunday was arrested after police found a “ghost gun” and drugs in his vehicle, authorities said.

The driver, Julio Linares of Santa Rosa, was evaluated at a hospital before he was booked into the Sonoma County jail following the crash in the 2300 block of Lomitas Avenue, according to a Santa Rosa Police Department bulletin.

Police were called to the site of the two-vehicle crash at about 10 a.m. Linares tried to flee but was stopped by people in the area, police said.

Linares was being evaluated by paramedics when officers arrived. While assessing the damage to the Toyota Matrix Linares had been driving, an officer spotted a handgun magazine on the front passenger floorboard.

Police then searched the car and found oxycodone, Xanax and a handgun, according to the bulletin. The firearm was a so-called “ghost gun,” which can be built from parts ordered online and has no serial number, making it untraceable.

Linares is suspected of possession of a loaded firearm while in possession of narcotics, possession of a firearm not by the registered owner, possession of a firearm concealed in a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.

The crash did not result in any serious injuries, according to police.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.