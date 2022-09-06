Read full article on original website
cbs19news
Louisa Police Department launching Lights On program
LOUISA, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – The Louisa Police Department has announced that they are launching a program called Lights on. The Lights On program would be the first ever non-profit organization to take off in the Commonwealth of Virginia. The non-profit is an organization that will pay $250 to...
Fire at assisted living facility in Albemarle County under investigation
A fire that broke out in an assisted living facility in Albemarle County is currently under investigation by the local Fire Marshal.
wina.com
Ryan to UVA community: We will “find out who did this and . . . hold them accountable”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WINA) – University of Virginia Police continue their search for the person who draped a noose around the neck of the Homer statue on the Lawn late Wednesday night.The noose was noticed by security early Thursday morning with security video identifying when it happened. President Jim Ryan...
cbs19news
Bivalent booster vaccine available at UVA Health
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- UVA Health is moving forward with the roll-out of its new bivalent COVID booster shot. The shot targets the new BA.4 and BA.5 variants of the omicron strain. Doctors say anyone over the age of 12 who has completed their first vaccine series is eligible...
cbs19news
Meriwether Lewis Elementary is next school to have name reviewed
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The next Albemarle County school to have its name reviewed has been announced. Albemarle County Public Schools says it will be looking at Meriwether Lewis Elementary School next. According to a release, the school is named for Meriwether Lewis, who was an explorer, soldier,...
cbs19news
Albemarle County Fire Rescue responds to laundry fire at Morningside of Charlottesville
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County Fire and Rescue, and Charlottesville Fire Department received a call about a structure fire at the Morningside of Charlottesville Assisted Living Center. According to the Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue, the fire took place at approximately 5:10 P.M. Firefighters arrived on...
NBC 29 News
ACPS considering changing bus driver pay
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools has 16 open bus routes now, meaning many areas have a longer ride to school. Although that is two more than it started the year with, Phil Giaramita, a spokesperson for ACPS, says it is hard to keep up with what other districts and employers are paying.
Active death investigation with large police presence in Culpeper County
Culpeper Police Department is encouraging members of the community to avoid an area in the northeast outskirts of town due to an active death investigation.
NBC 29 News
The town of Louisa will be the first in Virginia to implement the “Lights On!” program
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Louisa Police Department is the first police department in Virginia to make use of the “Lights On!” program. The program is run by a nonprofit organization of the same name, and issues vouchers to help pay up to $250 to help pay lighting repairs on vehicles.
cbs19news
Feel Good Friday: Ishan Gala Foundation turning tragedy into support for others
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A local organization is working to create something positive for the community in the wake of one family’s tragedy. The Ishan Gala Foundation aims to improve the quality of life for children fighting cancer and their families. In 2008, Mayank and Sejal Gala lost...
Fmr. Prince William County Registrar Charged With Corruption Related To 2020 Election
Despite almost two years’ of assurances that “the 2020 elections were the most secure in our nation’s history” and warnings that “questioning the integrity of our elections is tantamount to treason,” the former registrar for Prince William County, in Northern Virginia, on September 7 was indicted for two felonies and one misdemeanor regarding corruption, false […]
Professor attacked by owl twice at the University of Richmond
umber of students say they have encountered an owl on the University of Richmond's campus but one man told 8News that he has been attacked... twice.
cbs19news
Firefighters to commemorate 9/11 with annual stair climb
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- This weekend will mark 21 years since nearly 3,000 people were killed in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Members of two local fire departments will be commemorating the day to honor and remember the lives lost, including hundreds of first responders. People from the...
NBC 29 News
Southwood mobile home redevelopment produces permanent home for Madrid family, hundreds more units to come
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County family is getting a first look at their brand new home. It’s part of a multi-million dollar project that has been years in the making, where families in Southwood’s community are moving from mobile homes to something more permanent. The Habitat...
cbs19news
Local teen tells her story for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
BARBOURSVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month., and one young cancer patient is sharing her story to raise awareness. Jelena Colasurdo suffers from a rare form of brain cancer. She's hoping this month will bring awareness to children like her. "So, before I was diagnosed, I...
wsvaonline.com
Coronvirus cases steady in Virginia
New Cases of coronavirus continues to be steady in Virginia and in the valley. The Virginia Department of Health reported nearly 62-hundred cases of the virus from Tuesday to today. Locally, Rockingham County led the way with 70 new cases while the city of Waynesboro added 66 since Tuesday and...
Non-profit prescription drug maker opening massive new facility in Chesterfield
A non-profit with a mission to reduce the price of prescription drugs is opening a testing facility in Chesterfield County as part of a multi-million effort to produce low-cost generic medications.
NBC12
Former owner of assisted living facility sentenced to 2 years for health care fraud
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The former owner of a now-shuttered assisted living facility was sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison for health care fraud. Mable B. Jones, 79, owned and operated Jones & Jones, an assisted living facility complex that served primarily elderly and incapacitated adults. In September 2021,...
‘I am absolutely disgusted’: University of Richmond investigating ‘deeply disturbing’ campus incident
"It is reported that during the incident one student used racist language and engaged in threatening behavior. The delivery driver was seen with a firearm," an email from the university stated.
Augusta Free Press
Richmond assisted living facility owner sentenced for using Social Security benefits to pay personal debts, gambling expenses
The former owner of a Richmond-based assisted living facility was sentenced today to two years in prison for health care fraud after diverting more than $800,000 in federal and state benefits that were intended to pay for the care of the facility’s residents. According to court documents, Mable B....
