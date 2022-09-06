ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisa, VA

Louisa Police Department launching Lights On program

LOUISA, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – The Louisa Police Department has announced that they are launching a program called Lights on. The Lights On program would be the first ever non-profit organization to take off in the Commonwealth of Virginia. The non-profit is an organization that will pay $250 to...
LOUISA, VA
cbs19news

Bivalent booster vaccine available at UVA Health

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- UVA Health is moving forward with the roll-out of its new bivalent COVID booster shot. The shot targets the new BA.4 and BA.5 variants of the omicron strain. Doctors say anyone over the age of 12 who has completed their first vaccine series is eligible...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Meriwether Lewis Elementary is next school to have name reviewed

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The next Albemarle County school to have its name reviewed has been announced. Albemarle County Public Schools says it will be looking at Meriwether Lewis Elementary School next. According to a release, the school is named for Meriwether Lewis, who was an explorer, soldier,...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

ACPS considering changing bus driver pay

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools has 16 open bus routes now, meaning many areas have a longer ride to school. Although that is two more than it started the year with, Phil Giaramita, a spokesperson for ACPS, says it is hard to keep up with what other districts and employers are paying.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Roanoke Star

Fmr. Prince William County Registrar Charged With Corruption Related To 2020 Election

Despite almost two years’ of assurances that “the 2020 elections were the most secure in our nation’s history” and warnings that “questioning the integrity of our elections is tantamount to treason,” the former registrar for Prince William County, in Northern Virginia, on September 7 was indicted for two felonies and one misdemeanor regarding corruption, false […]
cbs19news

Firefighters to commemorate 9/11 with annual stair climb

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- This weekend will mark 21 years since nearly 3,000 people were killed in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Members of two local fire departments will be commemorating the day to honor and remember the lives lost, including hundreds of first responders. People from the...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Local teen tells her story for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

BARBOURSVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month., and one young cancer patient is sharing her story to raise awareness. Jelena Colasurdo suffers from a rare form of brain cancer. She's hoping this month will bring awareness to children like her. "So, before I was diagnosed, I...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wsvaonline.com

Coronvirus cases steady in Virginia

New Cases of coronavirus continues to be steady in Virginia and in the valley. The Virginia Department of Health reported nearly 62-hundred cases of the virus from Tuesday to today. Locally, Rockingham County led the way with 70 new cases while the city of Waynesboro added 66 since Tuesday and...
VIRGINIA STATE

