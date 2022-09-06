Read full article on original website
‘Sorry isn’t good enough’ – Watch Kylian Mbappe blast Achraf Hakimi in tunnel rant over PSG team-mate’s poor pass
KYLIAN MBAPPE gave Achraf Hakimi both barrels as he criticised him for a poor pass he played during a game. The pair were captured on video in the tunnel at half-time, with Mbappe critical of his team-mate. The pictures originally from Prime Video show them in conversation with Hakimi apologising...
Revealed: When Will Premier League Fixtures Resume?
The date that Premier League fixtures resume has been revealed.
Jurgen Klopp Speaks About Being Sacked By FSG After Liverpool’s Defeat To Napoli
Speaking after Liverpool’s embarrassing loss to Napoli in the Champions League, Jurgen Klopp speaks about the possibility of being sacked by FSG.
Cristiano Ronaldo Fires Blank In His First Ever Europa League Game As Man United Lose At Home
Ronaldo played the full 90 minutes at Old Trafford but was unable to prevent United from falling to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Spanish side Real Sociedad.
Soccer Game in France Delayed After 'Terrible' Fighting in Stands Leads to Multiple Injuries
At least 18 people were injured before the match, which ended in a 1-1 draw between Nice and Cologne Fans of two Europa Conference League soccer teams caused a major game delay after they violently fought each other before kickoff. According to the Associated Press, fans of OGC Nice and FC Cologne got into brutal confrontations with each other before a match at Allianz Riviera stadium in France on Thursday. The altercations led to the game being pushed back 55 minutes to 7:40 p.m. local time. Photographs from the...
