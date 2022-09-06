ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Pry gets first win at Va. Tech; Hokies beat BC 27-10

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Grant Wells threw for 140 yards and a touchdown to lift Virginia Tech to a 27-10 victory over Boston College. The Hokies (1-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) also got a strong performance from their defense, holding the Eagles (0-2, 0-1 ACC) to 155 yards and sacking BC quarterback Phil Jurkovec six times.
Roanoke College launches new cycling program

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Star City is getting a new sports program. Roanoke College is launching a new competitive cycling program for men and women. The new cycling team has been registered with USA cycling and will compete in the fall as a club sport. Former U.S. Olympic team member Shelley Olds will be returning to her Alma Mater Roanoke College as the new head coach.
Virginia historical marker commemorates Martinsville Seven

Henry CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Francis Grayson, Frank Hairston Jr., Howard Hairston, James Hairston, Joe Hampton, Booker T. Millner, and John Taylor are collectively known as the Martinsville Seven. “They were seven African-American males that were arrested allegedly accused, tried and executed for the rape of a white woman,” said...
Three-time Olympic Gold Medalist Kristin Armstrong is visiting Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three-time Olympic Gold Medalist cyclist Kristin Armstrong is visiting the star city. She’s supporting Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge Twenty24 female cyclist team. A program she was a part of before it came to Roanoke. “Without this program, I definitely wouldn’t be able to say...
7@Four previews Buchanan Tri-Run, Ride, River Race

BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - The Buchanan Tri-Run, Ride, River race is happening this Saturday. Participants get to experience the James River like never before as they run, ride and paddle their way through a multi-sport adventure in Botetourt County. It consists of a two mile road run, a 13 mile...
Hidden Valley named Week 2 Team of the Week after shootout win over Byrd

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Despite falling to crosstown rival Cave Spring in Week 1, Hidden Valley rebounded to win a 39-36 shootout over Byrd last Friday night. Quarterback Brayden Moore threw for four scores while wide receiver Jackson Getz caught three touchdown passes in a performance that earned the Titans WDBJ7′s Week 2 Friday Football Extra Team of the Week!
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Season#Bills#American Football#College Football
Bluegrass great Herschel Sizemore has died

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Bluegrass great and longtime Roanoke Valley resident Herschel Sizemore has died. A native of Alabama, Sizemore started playing when he was just seven years old. He worked with many of the best-known musicians in Bluegrass during his influential career. Sizemore also recorded and performed with his...
Community discussion shines spotlight on lynching history in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thursday night’s program on lynching in Roanoke has been years in the making. “Bill (Bestpitch) and I had a lunch engagement on October 2, 2019. We discussed at great length, two black men that were lynched in Roanoke and the organization Equal Justice Initiative Legacy Museum in Montgomery, Alabama,” said Dr. Brenda Hale, chair of the Roanoke Equal Justice Initiative Community Remembrance Projects Coalition.
Rabid fox reported in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts say a fox that was caught in Roanoke on September 3rd has tested positive for rabies. The fox was found in the area of Crescent Boulevard and Starkey Rd in the Cave Spring area. The health district is reminding...
Newman files bill to repeal electric vehicle mandate

BEDFORD CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Legislation that was passed to encourage Virginia’s transition to electric vehicles has drawn criticism from Republicans including Gov. Glenn Youngkin. And now Bedford County Sen. Steve Newman has filed a bill to repeal the mandate. House Bill 1965 cleared the General Assembly in 2021,...
Alleged Blacksburg hookah lounge shooter appears in court

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The alleged shooter in the February murder of Isaiah Robinson appeared in court Sept. 8, for a preliminary hearing. Defendant Jamel Flint is accused of six felonies including first degree murder. During the hearing, the commonwealth’s attorneys called six witnesses to the stand to share...
Peters Creek and Williamson Road intersection back open after fuel tanker accident

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The intersection at Peters Creek Road NW and Williamson Road in Roanoke County was shut down for five hours on Thursday after a fuel tanker overturned. Emergency crews worked to safely get the fuel tanker out of the intersection. Workers had to empty thousands of gallons of fuel from the tank.
Roanoke home destroyed in fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke home was destroyed in a fire Thursday, according to Roanoke Fire-Ems. Crews say they responded to the 1500 block of Wise Ave SE at 7:21 a.m. Crews say they tried to put out the fire from outside the home, as the home was deemed unsafe for crews to be inside. Crews say they believe the home was abandoned.
Olde Salem Days return to downtown Salem

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 200 vendors are getting ready for the 42nd annual Olde Salem Days. The downtown Salem event returns on Saturday. Event goers should expect craft tents, food vendors and local businesses to be lined along the streets. Main Street will be closed from Thompson Memorial...
Roanoke residents remember and share memories of Queen Elizabeth II

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The death of Queen Elizabeth II sent shockwaves around the world, but it also extended to southwest Virginia. ”It was a shock. Even though, you think well that’s silly to say that, a shock. She was 96-years-old but she was just an ever-present and so you just didn’t think that she could leave us,” said Michael Roberts.
