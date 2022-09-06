ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Star City is getting a new sports program. Roanoke College is launching a new competitive cycling program for men and women. The new cycling team has been registered with USA cycling and will compete in the fall as a club sport. Former U.S. Olympic team member Shelley Olds will be returning to her Alma Mater Roanoke College as the new head coach.

