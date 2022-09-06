Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Pry gets first win at Va. Tech; Hokies beat BC 27-10
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Grant Wells threw for 140 yards and a touchdown to lift Virginia Tech to a 27-10 victory over Boston College. The Hokies (1-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) also got a strong performance from their defense, holding the Eagles (0-2, 0-1 ACC) to 155 yards and sacking BC quarterback Phil Jurkovec six times.
WDBJ7.com
Botetourt falls to Riverheads 35-21, one shy of VHSL record
STAUNTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt had their 52-game-win streak broken Friday night by Riverheads, falling 35-21. A win would have given Lord Botetourt the record for the longest string of wins in VHSL history.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke College launches new cycling program
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Star City is getting a new sports program. Roanoke College is launching a new competitive cycling program for men and women. The new cycling team has been registered with USA cycling and will compete in the fall as a club sport. Former U.S. Olympic team member Shelley Olds will be returning to her Alma Mater Roanoke College as the new head coach.
WDBJ7.com
Salem’s Jayveon Jones makes big impact against Franklin County
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Last week’s Game of the Week down in Rocky Mount proved to have a dramatic ending. It’s an ending that wouldn’t have been as intense had our Hardees Player of the Week made less of an impact. “I always like running the ball...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia historical marker commemorates Martinsville Seven
Henry CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Francis Grayson, Frank Hairston Jr., Howard Hairston, James Hairston, Joe Hampton, Booker T. Millner, and John Taylor are collectively known as the Martinsville Seven. “They were seven African-American males that were arrested allegedly accused, tried and executed for the rape of a white woman,” said...
WDBJ7.com
Three-time Olympic Gold Medalist Kristin Armstrong is visiting Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three-time Olympic Gold Medalist cyclist Kristin Armstrong is visiting the star city. She’s supporting Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge Twenty24 female cyclist team. A program she was a part of before it came to Roanoke. “Without this program, I definitely wouldn’t be able to say...
WDBJ7.com
7@Four previews Buchanan Tri-Run, Ride, River Race
BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - The Buchanan Tri-Run, Ride, River race is happening this Saturday. Participants get to experience the James River like never before as they run, ride and paddle their way through a multi-sport adventure in Botetourt County. It consists of a two mile road run, a 13 mile...
WDBJ7.com
Hidden Valley named Week 2 Team of the Week after shootout win over Byrd
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Despite falling to crosstown rival Cave Spring in Week 1, Hidden Valley rebounded to win a 39-36 shootout over Byrd last Friday night. Quarterback Brayden Moore threw for four scores while wide receiver Jackson Getz caught three touchdown passes in a performance that earned the Titans WDBJ7′s Week 2 Friday Football Extra Team of the Week!
WDBJ7.com
Bluegrass great Herschel Sizemore has died
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Bluegrass great and longtime Roanoke Valley resident Herschel Sizemore has died. A native of Alabama, Sizemore started playing when he was just seven years old. He worked with many of the best-known musicians in Bluegrass during his influential career. Sizemore also recorded and performed with his...
WDBJ7.com
Community discussion shines spotlight on lynching history in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thursday night’s program on lynching in Roanoke has been years in the making. “Bill (Bestpitch) and I had a lunch engagement on October 2, 2019. We discussed at great length, two black men that were lynched in Roanoke and the organization Equal Justice Initiative Legacy Museum in Montgomery, Alabama,” said Dr. Brenda Hale, chair of the Roanoke Equal Justice Initiative Community Remembrance Projects Coalition.
WDBJ7.com
Appalachian Power helps Roanoke Rescue Mission install energy-saving LED lighting
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Appalachian Power has helped the Roanoke Rescue Mission save energy with new LED lighting. And the utility believes other small businesses can benefit from the same kind of conversion. Friday morning, the Rescue Mission thanked Appalachian Power for providing 100% of the cost to install the...
WDBJ7.com
Rabid fox reported in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts say a fox that was caught in Roanoke on September 3rd has tested positive for rabies. The fox was found in the area of Crescent Boulevard and Starkey Rd in the Cave Spring area. The health district is reminding...
WDBJ7.com
Newman files bill to repeal electric vehicle mandate
BEDFORD CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Legislation that was passed to encourage Virginia’s transition to electric vehicles has drawn criticism from Republicans including Gov. Glenn Youngkin. And now Bedford County Sen. Steve Newman has filed a bill to repeal the mandate. House Bill 1965 cleared the General Assembly in 2021,...
WDBJ7.com
Sinkhole closes Rt. 1428 in Pittsylvania Co.
PITTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A sinkhole has closed Route 1428 in Pittsylvania County near Callands Rd; VA-57E/W, according to VDOT. Delays should be expected.
WDBJ7.com
Sheetz celebrates ‘Truck Driver Appreciation Week’ by lowering diesel prices at the pump
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The gas station, Sheetz, is lowering its price of diesel fuel for the entire month of September. Diesel costs $4.49 a gallon until September 30. The lower price is for truck driver appreciation week. All 654 Sheetz stores across the country will have the reduced price of diesel to support truck drivers.
WDBJ7.com
Alleged Blacksburg hookah lounge shooter appears in court
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The alleged shooter in the February murder of Isaiah Robinson appeared in court Sept. 8, for a preliminary hearing. Defendant Jamel Flint is accused of six felonies including first degree murder. During the hearing, the commonwealth’s attorneys called six witnesses to the stand to share...
WDBJ7.com
Peters Creek and Williamson Road intersection back open after fuel tanker accident
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The intersection at Peters Creek Road NW and Williamson Road in Roanoke County was shut down for five hours on Thursday after a fuel tanker overturned. Emergency crews worked to safely get the fuel tanker out of the intersection. Workers had to empty thousands of gallons of fuel from the tank.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke home destroyed in fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke home was destroyed in a fire Thursday, according to Roanoke Fire-Ems. Crews say they responded to the 1500 block of Wise Ave SE at 7:21 a.m. Crews say they tried to put out the fire from outside the home, as the home was deemed unsafe for crews to be inside. Crews say they believe the home was abandoned.
WDBJ7.com
Olde Salem Days return to downtown Salem
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 200 vendors are getting ready for the 42nd annual Olde Salem Days. The downtown Salem event returns on Saturday. Event goers should expect craft tents, food vendors and local businesses to be lined along the streets. Main Street will be closed from Thompson Memorial...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke residents remember and share memories of Queen Elizabeth II
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The death of Queen Elizabeth II sent shockwaves around the world, but it also extended to southwest Virginia. ”It was a shock. Even though, you think well that’s silly to say that, a shock. She was 96-years-old but she was just an ever-present and so you just didn’t think that she could leave us,” said Michael Roberts.
