Read full article on original website
Related
Largest Mcintosh Apple Orchard In The World Is Here In New York State- Delicious
New York State often gets referred to as the Big Apple. We honestly deserve that title. Did you know that New York State is home to the largest Mcintosh apple orchard in the world?. Mcintosh apples are considered to be the best tasting apples in the world. Their history has...
Serve Your Kids Alcohol at Home? Can You Be Arrested in New York?
Do you let your kids, say they are 18 or 20, drink alcohol in your home? Do they drink to get intoxicated? Are you of the mindset that "if they drink in your home it's ok?" That might be what you do in your home, but what does New York State have to say about this? Is it legal? Can you be arrested for this?
There’s a Real Life Halloween Town in New York State
We are officially in the second week of September, which means that fall is just around the corner. Technically, the official start of fall doesn't begin for another two weeks, but for most in New York State, fall is here since football is back and kids are back at school.
These Stats Tell a Chilling Story About Depression in New York, But You Can Help
It's National Suicide Prevention Week in the United States, and we want to have a conversation about it. That's one of the main pillars of the week itself: start conversations. Give Americans the opportunity, and the platform, to discuss mental health and suicide, and the avenues available to those who are seeking help. It's something that's misunderstood, misrepresented, and should be talked about more openly all year long.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spellbinding Haunted Display in New York You Have to See This Halloween
There are Halloween displays and then there's Karl Housel's house. His Halloween attraction is one of the best in New York. It's back for another season and you HAVE to see it. The skeleton army has risen on Housel's lawn in Canandaigua, New York. The annual display is bigger and...
Do Not Miss These 13 ‘Off the Grid’ Upstate New York Museums!
While Upstate New York is known around the country for several of our larger most famous museums (think glass and baseball, for example) there are many smaller, "off the grid" museums that are well worth your attention as well. This list takes a look at 13 of them. Here we...
Famous “Beatles” Statue Coming To Western New York
Everyone knows who "The Beatles" are. Soon, one of their former members is bringing a statue here to encourage "Peace & Love." It doesn't matter which genre of music you normally have on in your car or your office. If you've lived in the last 60 years, you know who "The Beatles" are. You know what they've done and what they stand for.
Watch These Brave NYS Firefighters Put Out Wildfires With A Helicopter [VIDEO]
You now have a chance to take to the skies and see how pilots put out the August wildfires in Upstate New York. The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) recently responded to a massive wildfire in Ulster County. What started with only a couple trees at Napanoch Point, quickly spread over the week to over 270 acres of Minnewaska State Park.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Spirits or Science? Cars Are Pulled Up Hill on Spooky New York Road
There's a road in New York where your car appears to travel backward up a hill. Is it spirits pushing your car or an optical illusion?. In Middlesex, New York you'll find 'spook hill.' A place where you put your car into reverse and watch it get pulled back up the hill. Watch it for yourself.
Masking Update Made In New York State
It's been two and a half years since the start of COVID-19 in New York State, and for the rest of the country for that matter. After a long two years, restrictions were finally lifted in states around the United States, as more individuals were vaccinated and boosted, which has allowed us to get back into a sense of normalcy here in thee State of New York.
Unearth Stunning Treasures at These 15 Upstate New York Antique Stores
With autumn in the air, antique pickers and bargain hunters will be out in full force on the back roads and byways of Upstate New York. There are hundreds of antique destinations in New York State. They range from large malls to tiny Mom-and-pop storefronts in rural towns. All hold the treasures of our region and all are fun to explore. Fall is a wonderful season to travel the region exploring these "picker's paradises." The leaves are turning, cider farms are around every corner, and antique shops are on full display no matter where you are. Here is a list of 15 antique destinations we think you should consider on your next road trip through the region.
How One NY County is Navigating New Concealed Carry Laws
On September 1st, 2022, new laws went into effect regarding gun ownership in New York State. Many changes specifically regulate not only how a New York State resident can obtain a concealed carry license, but where they are able to bring their firearm. One New York county is taking it a step further.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This New York Restaurant Serves Up The Best Cheeseburger In The State
You love cheeseburgers. Are you willing to drive an hour, two hours, five hours, to sample the best one in New York State?. American's eat around 20 billion burgers a year. However, New York State isn't really adding to that number a ton believe it or not. According to Pantry and Larder, New York is one of the places you’re least likely to be having a burger. We found out we rank almost dead last when it comes to burger cravings. However, that doesn't mean we don't enjoy an amazing burger.
New York State Man’s Brutal Obituary Written By Son Goes Viral
I think its fair to say at some point in life, we all wonder what our obituaries will say. Were we successful? Were we kind? Did we lead a life worth remembering? For one New York State man, the answer to the first two are hard noes, but he may be remembered most for his viral obituary.
Watch 2022 NYS Fair Butter Sculpture Come Down & Get Recycled Into Energy
The 2022 New York State Fair has come and gone, but this year’s butter sculpture lives on. Watch how it goes from a work of art into electricity to power farms and homes. From beginning to end, The American Dairy Association North East makes sure none of the 800-pound sculpture is wasted. The butter that comes from O-AT-KA Milk Products in Batavia is scrap, unsuitable for sale or consumption. After the fair is over, a second dairy farm recycles the artwork. Watch as the sculpture that took almost two weeks to complete is dismantled in less than a day.
Brown Bags Will Soon Be No More at All New York Walmart Stores
Attention Walmart customers. Say goodbye to brown bags. First, it was plastic. Now it's paper. Walmart will be removing all bags from New York stores. Plastic bags are long gone in New York after legislation was signed in 2019 banning single-use plastic bags in the state. Now paper bags will soon follow suit, at least at Walmart stores.
New York’s 5 Tallest Mountains Are All Found In The Adirondacks
Did you know that out of the 100 tallest mountains in New York, 75 of them are located in the Adirondacks? Even more so, the Top 5 tallest mountains in the state are located in the Adirondacks. Here is the list of the Top 5 Tallest Mountains in the state...
Unbelievable Underwater Rescue in NY Pond Will Leave Your Heart Pounding
A New York man is lucky to be alive thanks to the quick action of a New York State Trooper and the unbelievable underwater rescue will leave your heart pounding. Meet a true hero. Trooper Francis Rush, without hesitation, entered a pond in Fishkill, New York to rescue the driver of a car that was submerged in 15 feet of water on August 17.
Kay Degenerates After Veering from Mexico- California Border
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Kay became a post-tropical cyclone Friday night after veering away from the U.S.-Mexico border region, though it continued to cause rain in parts of northwestern Mexico and the U.S. Southwest. Kay came made landfall as a hurricane near Mexico's Bahia Asuncion in Baja...
Where To Find The Best Wood Fired Pizza In Upstate New York
There's just something so special about a slice of wood fired pizza. It just tastes differently. Where can you find the best wood fired pizza in the Utica and Rome area of Central New York?. Luckily, you don't have to travel far and wide for amazing pizza in Central New...
WIBX 950
Marcy, NY
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0