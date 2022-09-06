ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WIBX 950

Serve Your Kids Alcohol at Home? Can You Be Arrested in New York?

Do you let your kids, say they are 18 or 20, drink alcohol in your home? Do they drink to get intoxicated? Are you of the mindset that "if they drink in your home it's ok?" That might be what you do in your home, but what does New York State have to say about this? Is it legal? Can you be arrested for this?
WIBX 950

These Stats Tell a Chilling Story About Depression in New York, But You Can Help

It's National Suicide Prevention Week in the United States, and we want to have a conversation about it. That's one of the main pillars of the week itself: start conversations. Give Americans the opportunity, and the platform, to discuss mental health and suicide, and the avenues available to those who are seeking help. It's something that's misunderstood, misrepresented, and should be talked about more openly all year long.
New York State
WIBX 950

Famous “Beatles” Statue Coming To Western New York

Everyone knows who "The Beatles" are. Soon, one of their former members is bringing a statue here to encourage "Peace & Love." It doesn't matter which genre of music you normally have on in your car or your office. If you've lived in the last 60 years, you know who "The Beatles" are. You know what they've done and what they stand for.
WIBX 950

Masking Update Made In New York State

It's been two and a half years since the start of COVID-19 in New York State, and for the rest of the country for that matter. After a long two years, restrictions were finally lifted in states around the United States, as more individuals were vaccinated and boosted, which has allowed us to get back into a sense of normalcy here in thee State of New York.
WIBX 950

Unearth Stunning Treasures at These 15 Upstate New York Antique Stores

With autumn in the air, antique pickers and bargain hunters will be out in full force on the back roads and byways of Upstate New York. There are hundreds of antique destinations in New York State. They range from large malls to tiny Mom-and-pop storefronts in rural towns. All hold the treasures of our region and all are fun to explore. Fall is a wonderful season to travel the region exploring these "picker's paradises." The leaves are turning, cider farms are around every corner, and antique shops are on full display no matter where you are. Here is a list of 15 antique destinations we think you should consider on your next road trip through the region.
WIBX 950

How One NY County is Navigating New Concealed Carry Laws

On September 1st, 2022, new laws went into effect regarding gun ownership in New York State. Many changes specifically regulate not only how a New York State resident can obtain a concealed carry license, but where they are able to bring their firearm. One New York county is taking it a step further.
WIBX 950

This New York Restaurant Serves Up The Best Cheeseburger In The State

You love cheeseburgers. Are you willing to drive an hour, two hours, five hours, to sample the best one in New York State?. American's eat around 20 billion burgers a year. However, New York State isn't really adding to that number a ton believe it or not. According to Pantry and Larder, New York is one of the places you’re least likely to be having a burger. We found out we rank almost dead last when it comes to burger cravings. However, that doesn't mean we don't enjoy an amazing burger.
WIBX 950

Watch 2022 NYS Fair Butter Sculpture Come Down & Get Recycled Into Energy

The 2022 New York State Fair has come and gone, but this year’s butter sculpture lives on. Watch how it goes from a work of art into electricity to power farms and homes. From beginning to end, The American Dairy Association North East makes sure none of the 800-pound sculpture is wasted. The butter that comes from O-AT-KA Milk Products in Batavia is scrap, unsuitable for sale or consumption. After the fair is over, a second dairy farm recycles the artwork. Watch as the sculpture that took almost two weeks to complete is dismantled in less than a day.
WIBX 950

Brown Bags Will Soon Be No More at All New York Walmart Stores

Attention Walmart customers. Say goodbye to brown bags. First, it was plastic. Now it's paper. Walmart will be removing all bags from New York stores. Plastic bags are long gone in New York after legislation was signed in 2019 banning single-use plastic bags in the state. Now paper bags will soon follow suit, at least at Walmart stores.
WIBX 950

WIBX 950

WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York.

