DelphX Grants Stock Options

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - DelphX Capital Markets Inc. DELX DPXCF ("DelphX") announced that its Board of Directors has approved the grant of 1,500,000 stock options (the "Options") to eligible participants under its stock option plan (the "Plan"). The options have a two-year maturity and are exercisable for common shares of DelphX at an exercise price of $0.25 per common share, all in accordance with the Plan.
3 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

The old saying “different strokes for different folks” certainly rings true in the stock market. Some investors prefer growth stocks like Tesla Inc. that are volatile but have produced years of outstanding appreciation. Other folks prefer less volatile stocks like Johnson & Johnson whose growth may be slower but also add dividends of 2% to 3% annually to the total performance.
CPKF: Raising EPS Estimates for 2022 and 2023

CPKF's CPKF second quarter net earnings increased $0.1 million, or 2%, year over year to $4.1 million, while 2022's second quarter diluted EPS rose by $0.04, or 5%, to $0.86 from $0.82 posted a year ago. This was better than our estimate, which had called for a $0.6 million decrease...
This Week's Scheduled IPOs

With the start of a new week comes the excitement surrounding a new set of companies looking to make an impact through their public offerings. According to Benzinga Pro, these enticing companies are scheduled to trade publicly this week. Third Harmonic Bio, Inc. THRD will be trading publicly starting on...
Raffles Financial Shareholders Update

Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Raffles Financial Group Limited RICH 4VO RAFFF ("RFG" or the "Company") This is to give shareholders an update on the corporate and audit status of the Company. In light of the current cease trade order caused by the outstanding audit matter, we...
Cruz Battery Metals Announces Corporate Update

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Cruz Battery Metals Corp. CRUZ BKTPF (FSE: A3CWU7) ("Cruz" or the "Company") has granted a total of 2,850,000 stock options to its directors, officers and consultants at an exercise price of 13 cents per share for a period of 12 months. The Company also granted a total of 2,900,000 restricted share units (the "RSUs") to its directors, officers and consultants. The RSUs vest as follows: 40% on the date of grant, 20% on 3 months, 20% on six months and 20% on 9 months. The options and the RSUs have been granted in accordance with the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.
Molten Metals Corp. Announces Grant of Stock Options

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2022) - MOLTEN METALS CORP. MOLT (the "Company"), advises that it has granted 1,300,000 stock options to purchase up to 1,300,000 common shares of the Company to four directors, two officers and seven consultants of the Company. All of the 1,300,000 options vest...
Colgate Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Colgate-Palmolive Company CL today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per common share, payable on November 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of October 21, 2022. The Company has paid uninterrupted dividends on its common stock since 1895. * * *. Colgate-Palmolive Company...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Oracle

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Oracle. Looking at options history for Oracle ORCL we detected 14 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 64% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend on Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. TRTX ("TRTX" or the "Company") today announced the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.3906 per share of 6.25% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series C Preferred Stock") for the third quarter of 2022. The Series C Preferred Stock dividend is payable on September 30, 2022 to preferred stockholders of record as of September 20, 2022.
Altiplano Closes Initial $600,000 Tranche of Private Placement

Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Altiplano Metals Inc. APN (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a first tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 10,000,000 units (the "Units") at $0.20 per Unit to raise up to $2,000,000 in gross proceeds. Each Unit consists of one (1) common share of the Company, and one-half (1/2) non-transferable share purchase warrant (the "Warrants") to acquire one (1) additional common share at a price of C$0.30 per share for a period of two years.
7 Analysts Have This to Say About Vornado Realty

Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Vornado Realty VNO stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Analyst Ratings for Lear

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Lear LEA within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Lear. The company has an average price target of $159.88 with a high of $185.00 and a low of $139.00.
