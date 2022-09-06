ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberg, OR

KATU.com

Mt. Tabor arson suspects arrested, charged with multiple counts

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Fire investigators have arrested three individuals in connection with several arsons near Mt. Tabor and surrounding areas. The three suspects were taken into custody on Saturday, officials say. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Neighbors concerned with woodpiles at Mt. Tabor Park. The suspects are thought to be...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

15-year-old Vancouver girl in Amber Alert found

VANCOUVER, Wash. — UPDATE: Detectives found the 15-year-old girl in Portland, and she has been returned to her family. They are still looking for Alejandrino Soriano. Anyone with information about his whereabout is asked to call 911. Original story:. VANCOUVER, Wash. -- An Amber Alert was issued for a...
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Attempted murder suspect arrested after shooting in Aloha neighborhood

ALOHA, Ore. — A 28-year-old man was arrested on an attempted murder charge on Friday after Washington County deputies say he fled the scene of a shooting in Aloha. The shooting was reported at about 4:20 p.m. Friday near Southwest Division Street near 172nd Avenue, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
ALOHA, OR
KATU.com

Murder suspect arrested in deadly road rage shooting on Hwy 18

A 23-year-old has been arrested for murder, accused of shooting and killing a man along Highway 18 in July during a road rage incident that took place while he was driving back from the coast. Justin Nathaniel McAnulty, 23, of Beaverton, was arrested and booked into the Polk County Jail...
BEAVERTON, OR
KATU.com

Friday night head-on crash along Highway 101 claims one life, one seriously injured

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State Police continue to investigate a deadly crash Friday night along Highway 101 at milepost 121. OSP says a preliminary investigation shows that around 8:45 p.m., September 9, a white Toyota FJ Cruiser, driven by 57-year-old Kendra Lee Peracca of Gleneden Beach, crossed the center line and crashed head-on with a northbound red Acura TL.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Police investigate shooting on Southeast 82nd Avenue

PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities responded to a shooting on Southeast 82nd Avenue just north of Powell Boulevard on Thursday night. A KATU crew on the scene was told that there was at least one victim. There was no word late Thursday on the victim’s identity or condition. KATU...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Police officer trots after turkey to clear traffic

ALBANY, Ore. — A cocky turkey caused a traffic jam in Albany, and the authorities had to intervene. People of Albany were familiar with this slow-strutting turkey, Oregon State Police said on social media, but this was the trooper's encounter with the bird. Police say the trooper was on...
ALBANY, OR
KATU.com

Police identify man struck, killed by semi in North Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police identified the person who was struck and killed by a driver in North Portland on August 30. The crash was reported at about 9:40 p.m. at the intersection of North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Marine Drive. Police say they arrived to find Christian...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Fire at Milo McIver State Park forces early morning evacuations

ESTACADA, Ore. — People throughout Clackamas County were forced to evacuate their homes early Saturday morning, following a fire at Milo McIver State Park. Linda Raab said law enforcement arrived around midnight, telling her family to leave immediately. “We had to do this in 2020 so we kind of...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Level 3 (Go Now!) evacuations ordered for fire at Milo McIver State Park

ESTACADA, Ore. — The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office has ordered a Level 3 (Go Now!) evacuation order because of a fire at Milo McIver State Park on Friday night. The Level 3 evacuation areas are from the Clackamas River, Fellows and Mattoon on the West, South of Fischers Mill to Metzler Park in Estacada.
ESTACADA, OR
KATU.com

Thousands without power as fire risk continues

CORBETT, Ore. — Thousands of residents in Multnomah County are heading into the weekend without power, as utilities cut power Friday to reduce the risk of power lines sparking blazes. Shannon Jolley, who lives in Corbett, has been without power since 5 a.m. Friday. She said while it is...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Hillsboro School District leans into social and emotional learning

Hillsboro, Ore. — There are a lot of things the pandemic has changed in the classroom. One positive may be the heightened focus on mental health. District officials in Hillsboro, Beaverton, Forest Grove, and Battle Ground tell us they've all added school counselor positions over the last couple of years to meet the needs of their students.
HILLSBORO, OR
KATU.com

Boat breaks free of anchor in high wind along Columbia River

An unoccupied boat is floating in the Columbia River on Friday afternoon, pushed by the high wind sweeping the area, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. The 35-foot vessel broke free of its anchor in the high wind and is floating free in the South Channel. River patrol deputies...

