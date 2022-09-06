Read full article on original website
Mt. Tabor arson suspects arrested, charged with multiple counts
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Fire investigators have arrested three individuals in connection with several arsons near Mt. Tabor and surrounding areas. The three suspects were taken into custody on Saturday, officials say. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Neighbors concerned with woodpiles at Mt. Tabor Park. The suspects are thought to be...
15-year-old Vancouver girl in Amber Alert found
VANCOUVER, Wash. — UPDATE: Detectives found the 15-year-old girl in Portland, and she has been returned to her family. They are still looking for Alejandrino Soriano. Anyone with information about his whereabout is asked to call 911. Original story:. VANCOUVER, Wash. -- An Amber Alert was issued for a...
Attempted murder suspect arrested after shooting in Aloha neighborhood
ALOHA, Ore. — A 28-year-old man was arrested on an attempted murder charge on Friday after Washington County deputies say he fled the scene of a shooting in Aloha. The shooting was reported at about 4:20 p.m. Friday near Southwest Division Street near 172nd Avenue, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Police arrest man accused of hitting someone in the face with a handgun in NW Portland
Police are investigating a shooting in front of the a restaurant on Northwest 23rd Avenue in Portland. Officers responded to a call of two men fighting at Northwest 23rd and Kearney Street at about 7:10 a.m. Friday. According to police, the two men were talking when the suspect pulled out...
Murder suspect arrested in deadly road rage shooting on Hwy 18
A 23-year-old has been arrested for murder, accused of shooting and killing a man along Highway 18 in July during a road rage incident that took place while he was driving back from the coast. Justin Nathaniel McAnulty, 23, of Beaverton, was arrested and booked into the Polk County Jail...
Electric bike collides with cargo van in Milwaukie, rider taken to hospital with injuries
PORTLAND, Ore. — At 5:45 p.m. Friday, Milwaukie Police say they responded to a crash between a cargo van and an electric bicycle. Police say the cargo van was southbound on SE Linwood Avenue and was making a westbound turn onto SE Railroad Avenue on a green light when the crash occurred.
Friday night head-on crash along Highway 101 claims one life, one seriously injured
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State Police continue to investigate a deadly crash Friday night along Highway 101 at milepost 121. OSP says a preliminary investigation shows that around 8:45 p.m., September 9, a white Toyota FJ Cruiser, driven by 57-year-old Kendra Lee Peracca of Gleneden Beach, crossed the center line and crashed head-on with a northbound red Acura TL.
Police investigate shooting on Southeast 82nd Avenue
PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities responded to a shooting on Southeast 82nd Avenue just north of Powell Boulevard on Thursday night. A KATU crew on the scene was told that there was at least one victim. There was no word late Thursday on the victim’s identity or condition. KATU...
Police officer trots after turkey to clear traffic
ALBANY, Ore. — A cocky turkey caused a traffic jam in Albany, and the authorities had to intervene. People of Albany were familiar with this slow-strutting turkey, Oregon State Police said on social media, but this was the trooper's encounter with the bird. Police say the trooper was on...
Driver takes wrong turn, crashes into officer's patrol car in SE Portland, police say
A Portland Police officer was taken to the hospital after another driver T-boned their patrol vehicle in southeast Portland early Friday morning. The crash took place shortly before 3 a.m. on Southeast Stark Street near Interstate 205. A Portland Police spokesperson said the officer suffered some neck and back pain...
Police identify man struck, killed by semi in North Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police identified the person who was struck and killed by a driver in North Portland on August 30. The crash was reported at about 9:40 p.m. at the intersection of North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Marine Drive. Police say they arrived to find Christian...
Fire at Milo McIver State Park forces early morning evacuations
ESTACADA, Ore. — People throughout Clackamas County were forced to evacuate their homes early Saturday morning, following a fire at Milo McIver State Park. Linda Raab said law enforcement arrived around midnight, telling her family to leave immediately. “We had to do this in 2020 so we kind of...
Some evacuation orders reduced for McIver Fire burning in Clackamas County
ESTACADA, Ore. — Wildfire evacuation orders have been reduced Sunday morning for people living in Clackamas County after a fire broke out in Milo McIver State Park Friday night. A Level 3 “Go Now” order remains in effect for the McIver Fire, but it doesn’t extend far beyond the...
Two acre brush fire near I-84 and NE 102nd extingushed, officials investigating cause
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Fire says they were called to a brush fire near I-84 and NE 102nd just about 10:45 a.m. Saturday. The fire burned approximately two acres in the Gateway Green area. Video from an ODOT camera showed black and grey smoke billowing up and blowing to...
McIver Fire Saturday afternoon update; Level 1 evacuations lifted, Level 2 & 3 remain
PORTLAND, Ore. — Fire crews have been able to establish fire lines, keeping the McIver Fire to 25 acres. Firefighters fought through the night and “worked phenomenally well together to establish a fire line” to protect homes and structures, according to spokesperson Izak Hamilton. Crews from Clackamas...
Level 3 (Go Now!) evacuations ordered for fire at Milo McIver State Park
ESTACADA, Ore. — The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office has ordered a Level 3 (Go Now!) evacuation order because of a fire at Milo McIver State Park on Friday night. The Level 3 evacuation areas are from the Clackamas River, Fellows and Mattoon on the West, South of Fischers Mill to Metzler Park in Estacada.
South Salem wildfire 100% contained, evacuation orders remain in place for now
SALEM, Ore. — 3:30 p.m. Update | The Marion County Sheriff's Office is saying all current Level 3 and Level 2 evacuation notices will remain in place. Residents should be prepared for existing evacuations to remain in place overnight. In a press release, the sheriff's office says "We understand...
Thousands without power as fire risk continues
CORBETT, Ore. — Thousands of residents in Multnomah County are heading into the weekend without power, as utilities cut power Friday to reduce the risk of power lines sparking blazes. Shannon Jolley, who lives in Corbett, has been without power since 5 a.m. Friday. She said while it is...
Hillsboro School District leans into social and emotional learning
Hillsboro, Ore. — There are a lot of things the pandemic has changed in the classroom. One positive may be the heightened focus on mental health. District officials in Hillsboro, Beaverton, Forest Grove, and Battle Ground tell us they've all added school counselor positions over the last couple of years to meet the needs of their students.
Boat breaks free of anchor in high wind along Columbia River
An unoccupied boat is floating in the Columbia River on Friday afternoon, pushed by the high wind sweeping the area, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. The 35-foot vessel broke free of its anchor in the high wind and is floating free in the South Channel. River patrol deputies...
