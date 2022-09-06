Read full article on original website
Effective: 2022-09-11 10:56:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-11 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Beaches; Malibu Coast; Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Ventura County Beaches BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to elevated surf of 3 to 6 feet. * WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands and Los Angeles County Beaches. * WHEN...Until 2 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore.
Effective: 2022-09-10 07:43:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 10:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move away from recently burned areas. The rain will likely trigger shallow mud and debris flows, minor rock falls, and flooding capable of localized damage, especially in steep terrain in and near burn scars. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Los Angeles; Ventura FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including the following counties, Los Angeles and Ventura. * WHEN...Until 1045 AM PDT. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall could trigger shallow debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 737 AM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain with around 0.30 inches falling in the last 30 minutes. Additional moderate to heavy rainfall is expected during at least the next 30 minutes. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly, especially in or near the Tumbleweed and Hungry burn scars. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Interstate 5 over the Grapevine, Gorman and Highway 138 between Quail Lake and Lancaster. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
