ocala-news.com
Driver killed, 4 passengers seriously injured in single-vehicle crash near Cannon Farms in Dunnellon
A 27-year-old driver was killed and four passengers were seriously injured after their sedan crashed into a gate and several trees near the intersection of SW 180th Avenue and SW Highway 484 in Dunnellon on Saturday evening. According to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report, the sedan was traveling southbound...
click orlando
Woman killed, 4 seriously injured in crash off Dunnellon intersection, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 27-year-old woman from Homosassa was killed Saturday night and her four passengers were seriously injured in a crash near an intersection in Dunnellon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred just south of the intersection of SW 160th Avenue and SW Highway...
FHP: Pedestrian dead after hit by van in Lake City crash
LAKE CITY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is reporting that a deadly crash occurred Friday morning on U.S. 41 and SE County Road 349 in Lake City. According to the FHP, at around 6:50 a.m., a 65-year-old man from Alachua County was driving a van north on U.S. 41 approaching SE CR 349. At the same time, a pedestrian was walking northbound on U.S. 41 ahead of the van.
Citrus County Chronicle
School bus driver under investigation for assaulting kindergarten student
Officials from the Citrus County School District (CCSD), Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), and the Department of Children and Families (DCF) are currently investigating an incident between a bus driver and student which occurred the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 31, on the bus. According to the child’s mother, Elizabeth...
WCJB
Marion County firefighters respond to home on fire
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A residential fire was quickly extinguished in Marion County. Marion County Fire Rescue crews arrived at the house on Southwest 46th Street after a fire broke shortly before 7 p.m. Friday evening. The flames were contained to a single room and no injuries were reported.
WCJB
Alachua County deputies arrest man for battering pregnant woman
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after he strangled a pregnant woman at UF Health Shands Hospital last month. Alachua County sheriff’s deputies arrested 34-year-old Joseph Reynolds Friday night. He is charged with aggravated battery with knowledge the victim was pregnant. The incident report says Reynolds...
Fight between Spring Hill Subway customers ends with man in critical condition, deputies say
A brawl that started at a Subway in Spring Hill Thursday ended with a man in critical condition and another behind bars, authorities said.
WCJB
‘In Cross City, there’s nothing here for them to do’: Residents, family members react to shooting
Cross City, Fla. (WCJB) - Family and friends held a vigil for 35-year-old Brandon Godbolt, who lost his life over the weekend. The gathering was held at Dixie County High School Thursday night to pray for the victims family. The victims father, Kenneth Godbolt said “Get this violence and these...
Leesburg officer breaks leg while taking down a person who was darting through traffic
LEESBURG, Fla. — A Leesburg police officer was hurt Friday morning while responding to a disturbance at a Dunkin’ Donuts. Officers said they were called to the Dunkin’ Donuts at Palm Plaza around 7 a.m. for reports of an “irate person jumping up and down on their counter.”
WCJB
Gainesville Police officers cleared in Terrell Bradley arrest investigation, 2 others suspended
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two officers were suspended for comments they made after a Gainesville man arrested by a K9 unit lost his eye. Gainesville Police Chief Lonnie Scott told TV20 that both officers are on paid suspension after what they did following the arrest. The internal investigation revealed they took pictures of the scene.
WATCH: Motorcyclist takes troopers on high-speed chase in Florida
A motorcyclist took troopers on a high-speed chase in Florida over the Labor Day weekend.
villages-news.com
Lady Lake detective leads effort to recover $280,232 for Villager
A Lady Lake police detective led an effort to recover $280,232 for a Villager who was the victim of an internet scam. A woman in her sixties contacted the Lady Lake Police Department to report the theft. She had contacted a number of other agencies and was directed by the Florida Attorney General’s Office to make a report to her local law enforcement agency. Detective Matthew Duryea was assigned the case.
fox35orlando.com
Florida officer breaks leg while taking down 'irate person' at Dunkin Donuts, police say
LEESBURG, Fla. - A Central Florida officer broke his leg after chasing a suspect who ran into traffic after reportedly jumping up and down on a counter at a Dunkin Donuts in Leesburg. Leesburg police say just before 7 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to the Palm Plaza Dunkin Donuts...
mycbs4.com
Driver suffers fatal injuries from crash in Levy County
The Florida Highway Patrol says a box truck was traveling north on County Road 345 earlier today when a Buick SUV traveling north on US 27 Alt collided with the semi-truck at the intersection of CR-345 and US 27. FHP says, the driver of the Buick is a 71-year-old male...
WCJB
Stolen boat recovered in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the theft of a boat worth about $92,000. Deputies say it was hauled away from the owner’s property on southwest 66th street. They later found the boat but it was stripped of two 150 horsepower motors and some...
WCJB
Northbound lanes on I-75 blocked due to multi-vehicle crash
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - We have new details on a crash that blocked the northbound lanes of I75 Tuesday evening. Florida Highway Patrol officials say three people were hurt in the accident. Troopers initially reported the crash involved two tractor trailers and a passenger vehicle. An FHP official later made...
ocala-news.com
MCSO arrests Reddick man after victim uses cellphone app to track location of stolen vehicle
A 44-year-old Reddick man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after a victim used a cellphone app to track the location of a stolen truck. On Tuesday, an MCSO deputy responded to the 18600 block of NW 53rd Court Road in Reddick in reference to a stolen Ford F-550 truck. Prior to the deputy’s arrival, MCSO discovered that the male victim who owned the truck was able to track its location on his cellphone.
WCJB
GPD releases body cam footage on K9 mauling investigation
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officials held a press conference showing video of the arrest of a suspect by a K9 unit which led to the suspect losing his eye. The police department released an edited version of the body camera video with police department video. The department...
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested after breaking into local home, claims people with knives were chasing him
A 59-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he admitted to breaking a window to gain entry into a local residence on Thursday evening. Shortly before 9:10 p.m., Marion County Sheriff’s Office units responded to a residence in the 6100 block of SW 134th Street in reference to a trespassing incident. Prior to arrival at the home, MCSO dispatch advised that the victim had seen the shirtless black male suspect on a doorbell camera, and the suspect had attempted to enter the victim’s home through the front door.
fox13news.com
FHP: Port Richey man killed after car crashes into house, bursts into flames
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - A 57-year-old Port Richey man was killed Wednesday morning after losing control of his car and crashing into a home in Brooksville, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the man was speeding westbound on Fulton Avenue, just north of Fox Sparrow Avenue, shortly before noon when...
