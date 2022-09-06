A 44-year-old Reddick man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after a victim used a cellphone app to track the location of a stolen truck. On Tuesday, an MCSO deputy responded to the 18600 block of NW 53rd Court Road in Reddick in reference to a stolen Ford F-550 truck. Prior to the deputy’s arrival, MCSO discovered that the male victim who owned the truck was able to track its location on his cellphone.

REDDICK, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO