‘What I Did Was Absolutely Ridiculous’: Man Who Bragged that Jan. 6 Was ‘Proudest’ Day of His Life Gets Jail Time

By Marisa Sarnoff
Law & Crime
 10 days ago
Patrick Wall
10d ago

I don't get why any of these SOBs are getting any kind of breaks, especially after he bragged saying that it was the proudest day of his life, HE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENTENCE ACCORDINGLY.

Reply(32)
144
Professor Smartaleck
10d ago

See What happens when you kids get stupid on social media .😳😁.Ask Trumpy in about 2032. They may let him out. DROOLING IN YOUR WHEELCHAIR IS NOT PRETTY🙈🙊💙

Reply(2)
62
mgysgt
9d ago

Another idiot that, after he is caught and brought before a judge, is all of a sudden saying what he dud was stupid. Shows their ignorance that they didn't see that before when Capt Bonespur was passing out all his BS.

Reply
28
Law & Crime

Law & Crime

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

 https://lawandcrime.com/

