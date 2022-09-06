ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antigo, WI

Library quest will focus on 'Charlotte's Web'

Antigo Daily Journal
Antigo Daily Journal
 4 days ago

The Fall Learning Quest for families and children is set to start Sept. 15 at the Antigo Public Library.

Explore the story of “Charlotte’s Web” by E.B. White. Families who sign up for the quest will receive an activity bag with learning, art and science activities to enjoy. The bag includes an activity challenge that families can do together. Families who complete the challenge will receive a free book for each child in the family.

“As we explore this classic book, children will have the opportunity to learn more about farming, spiders and how the story of ‘Charlotte’s Web’ came to be,” said Ada Demlow, youth services librarian. “We will have family movie days, a program on farming, take and makes crafts, and a variety of hands-on learning activities available to families.”

Activity bags and other materials will be available at branch locations in Elcho and White Lake.

Older youths and adults can join the fun with the weekly “Charlotte’s Web” trivia Sept. 12 through Oct. 29. Participants can answer a weekly trivia question to enter the drawing for some cool prizes. With seven weeks of questions, participants can get up to seven entries. You do have to go to the library to play.

Fall story walks, being installed by the end of September, will also be connected to the quest with books on farm animal sounds and a book on how animals communicate. Preschoolers will join in the fun with story times filled with the sounds and stories of life on the farm.

For more information, call the library at 715-623-3724 or email Demlow at ademlow@antigopl.org.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elcho, WI
City
Antigo, WI
Antigo, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
White Lake, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
E.b. White
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Antigo Daily Journal

Antigo Daily Journal

Antigo, WI
167
Followers
667
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Antigo Daily Journal has been serving the Antigo community and surrounding area since 1905. Published Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and 24/7 online at www.antigojournal.com

 https://www.antigojournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy