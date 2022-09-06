Library quest will focus on 'Charlotte's Web'

The Fall Learning Quest for families and children is set to start Sept. 15 at the Antigo Public Library.

Explore the story of “Charlotte’s Web” by E.B. White. Families who sign up for the quest will receive an activity bag with learning, art and science activities to enjoy. The bag includes an activity challenge that families can do together. Families who complete the challenge will receive a free book for each child in the family.

“As we explore this classic book, children will have the opportunity to learn more about farming, spiders and how the story of ‘Charlotte’s Web’ came to be,” said Ada Demlow, youth services librarian. “We will have family movie days, a program on farming, take and makes crafts, and a variety of hands-on learning activities available to families.”

Activity bags and other materials will be available at branch locations in Elcho and White Lake.

Older youths and adults can join the fun with the weekly “Charlotte’s Web” trivia Sept. 12 through Oct. 29. Participants can answer a weekly trivia question to enter the drawing for some cool prizes. With seven weeks of questions, participants can get up to seven entries. You do have to go to the library to play.

Fall story walks, being installed by the end of September, will also be connected to the quest with books on farm animal sounds and a book on how animals communicate. Preschoolers will join in the fun with story times filled with the sounds and stories of life on the farm.

For more information, call the library at 715-623-3724 or email Demlow at ademlow@antigopl.org.