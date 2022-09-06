ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

FOX54 News

Huntsville to receive new "bivalent" COVID booster shots

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Leaders from the Alabama Department of Public Health and Huntsville Hospital gathered to share new COVID updates along with an announcement the city will be getting updated booster shots. Dr. Wes Stubblefield with ADPH said, "COVID is not gone. We continue to have upwards of close...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Tyson Food donates $2.5 million to member food banks in Alabama

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods announced today its commitment of $2.5 million to address food insecurity by partnering with Feeding America® member food banks, including those in Huntsville, Birmingham, Montgomery, Gulf Coast, and the Valley. The commitment's goal is to provide greater access to protein in communities facing...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

WhistleStop Festival brings BBQ, Cars, and Music this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The WhistleStop Festival is this Friday, September 9th and Saturday, September 10th at John Hunt Park in Huntsville. The annual fundraiser benefits education initiatives at the EarlyWorks Children’s Museum. The event will include Shadetree and KCBS Professional BBQ competitions, the People’s Choice Tasting Competition, Wing...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Huntsville, AL
Society
FOX54 News

Life-Saving overdose aid available for Free in Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The efforts to combat overdose deaths here in the city have made small, but significant improvements with the access to over the counter drug Narcan, but the current numbers are still alarming. "Here in Madison County this year, we're at a historic record-breaking time which is...
ALABAMA STATE
FOX54 News

Greater Huntsville Humane Society hosts pet food supply drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Have a heart for pets? You can help local pets and their owners by joining the Greater Huntsville Humane Society pet food supply drive this month. BancorpSouth and Cadence Bank, in partnership with the Greater Huntsville Humane Society (GHHS), are taking donations through the month of September. You can drop off dog and cat food at BancorpSouth and Cadence Bank locations during regular business hours. Two Men and a Truck Huntsville will lead all transportation efforts from bank drop-off points to the GHHS property on October 3. Donations for to King's Community Kitchen.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Drone symposium comes to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The 'Association of Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International's Pathfinder Chapter' held its 33rd annual symposium this week. There were many defense contractors in attendance who focus on drones and the AUVSI Pathfinder Chapter hosted several security personnel. "Unmanned Systems Conference brings together the technology, the people who...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Huntsville Transit seeks public’s feedback on service, operations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — As the City of Huntsville grows, Huntsville Transit is exploring ways it can improve operations while also evaluating an expansion of its service area. To that end, a series of community outreach meetings will be held next month to hear comments from Huntsville Transit users or anyone who has an opinion about operations. The City will use comments to help shape a strategic plan designed to guide future service improvements.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Breeze Airways launches non-stop flights from Huntsville to Vegas

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The first Breeze Airways non-stop flight from Huntsville to Las Vegas took to the sky but what made them decide on this route for the Rocket City?. Gareth Edmondson-Jones, the Director of Corporate Communications for Breeze Airways, said, "we look at where everyone wants to go. And so what's amazing is you can look at DOT traffic and see how many people are flying from Huntsville to Vegas today but going through Atlanta and Houston and Dallas. And we can look at those numbers and say, 'well, if there was a nonstop service at a really great price, we could quintuple that number of people and that would be more than enough people to fill our planes.'"
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Neighborhood Heroes: Meet Jerome Wallace

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Jerome Wallace is this month's Neighborhood Hero. He's the founder of a local nonprofit, The Angela Claxton Foundation. And just like every neighborhood hero, he goes out of his way to serve the community. He does it all because he's been there before. "I never thought...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Huntsville, AL
