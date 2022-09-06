Read full article on original website
Redstone Arsenal conducts 5K for Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — In recognition of National Suicide Prevention Month, Redstone Arsenal's Army Substance Abuse Program office is hosting a 5K run/1K walk this Thursday. The 'Out of the Darkness, Into the Light' 5K run and walk with the motto of 'One Team, One Fight' was organized to raise awareness for suicide prevention.
Huntsville to receive new "bivalent" COVID booster shots
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Leaders from the Alabama Department of Public Health and Huntsville Hospital gathered to share new COVID updates along with an announcement the city will be getting updated booster shots. Dr. Wes Stubblefield with ADPH said, "COVID is not gone. We continue to have upwards of close...
Tyson Food donates $2.5 million to member food banks in Alabama
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods announced today its commitment of $2.5 million to address food insecurity by partnering with Feeding America® member food banks, including those in Huntsville, Birmingham, Montgomery, Gulf Coast, and the Valley. The commitment's goal is to provide greater access to protein in communities facing...
WhistleStop Festival brings BBQ, Cars, and Music this weekend
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The WhistleStop Festival is this Friday, September 9th and Saturday, September 10th at John Hunt Park in Huntsville. The annual fundraiser benefits education initiatives at the EarlyWorks Children’s Museum. The event will include Shadetree and KCBS Professional BBQ competitions, the People’s Choice Tasting Competition, Wing...
Huntsville PD officers and SWAT respond to barricaded subject in residence
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Officers with the Huntsville Police Department and SWAT team members responded to a subject barricaded in a home in the 1900 block of Mangum Drive on Monday. According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department, Yazaer Lamont Sanders, 42, was arrested and charged with first-degree...
Life-Saving overdose aid available for Free in Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The efforts to combat overdose deaths here in the city have made small, but significant improvements with the access to over the counter drug Narcan, but the current numbers are still alarming. "Here in Madison County this year, we're at a historic record-breaking time which is...
Artemis One: What happened on second launch attempt?
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — NASA's second attempt to launch Artemis One was scrubbed yet again, large in part to a hydrogen fuel leak on the SLS. Engineers tried to fix it in the only way that they can; three times from the control room and that did not work. So,...
Greater Huntsville Humane Society hosts pet food supply drive
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Have a heart for pets? You can help local pets and their owners by joining the Greater Huntsville Humane Society pet food supply drive this month. BancorpSouth and Cadence Bank, in partnership with the Greater Huntsville Humane Society (GHHS), are taking donations through the month of September. You can drop off dog and cat food at BancorpSouth and Cadence Bank locations during regular business hours. Two Men and a Truck Huntsville will lead all transportation efforts from bank drop-off points to the GHHS property on October 3. Donations for to King's Community Kitchen.
Monte Sano Art Festival to celebrate local art, food, and music
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Breathtaking views and outdoor fun will complement a one-of-a-kind artwork at this year’s Monte Sano Art Festival, presented by Damson Automotive, on Sept. 10 and 11 at Monte Sano State Park. The juried art festival features over 130 local and regional artists along with food...
Drone symposium comes to Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The 'Association of Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International's Pathfinder Chapter' held its 33rd annual symposium this week. There were many defense contractors in attendance who focus on drones and the AUVSI Pathfinder Chapter hosted several security personnel. "Unmanned Systems Conference brings together the technology, the people who...
Over 50% of car seats are installed incorrectly. Huntsville Hospital and Toyota team up to help.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (September 1, 2022) -- Three out of four car seats in the U.S. are installed incorrectly. And in Alabama, motor-vehicle crashes are the single largest category of accidental child deaths. With that as a backdrop, Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children and Buckle Up...
Dr. Opal Lee, the "Grandmother of Juneteenth" visits Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Dr. Opal Lee, also known as the "Grandmother of Juneteenth" is in Huntsville to celebrate "The Joy of Juneteenth." She's doing a book signing and a public dialogue panel in partnership with UAH. Dr. Lee describes herself as, "a little old lady in tennis shoes getting...
Huntsville's Jazz in the Park 2022 returns with in-person concerts
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — After two years of virtual concerts, Huntsville's Jazz in the Park returns with four weeks of live, in-person shows. One big addition this year is a free concert at MidCity's Orion Amphitheater. Jazz in the Park-Huntsville is a collaboration with the City of Huntsville Office of...
The local music scene is growing in Huntsville: "Invisible Fest" returns
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — As the music scene grows in the city, another local music festival rocked Huntsville at Fractal Brewing Project. It's known as "Invisible Fest" featuring many local artists. The festival's creator, Brad Posey, and local artist, Matthew Wilson share what it's all about. "When I was a...
Huntsville Transit seeks public’s feedback on service, operations
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — As the City of Huntsville grows, Huntsville Transit is exploring ways it can improve operations while also evaluating an expansion of its service area. To that end, a series of community outreach meetings will be held next month to hear comments from Huntsville Transit users or anyone who has an opinion about operations. The City will use comments to help shape a strategic plan designed to guide future service improvements.
Breeze Airways launches non-stop flights from Huntsville to Vegas
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The first Breeze Airways non-stop flight from Huntsville to Las Vegas took to the sky but what made them decide on this route for the Rocket City?. Gareth Edmondson-Jones, the Director of Corporate Communications for Breeze Airways, said, "we look at where everyone wants to go. And so what's amazing is you can look at DOT traffic and see how many people are flying from Huntsville to Vegas today but going through Atlanta and Houston and Dallas. And we can look at those numbers and say, 'well, if there was a nonstop service at a really great price, we could quintuple that number of people and that would be more than enough people to fill our planes.'"
Drake State President appointed to National Infrastructure Advisory Council by President Biden
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — President Biden announced this week his intent to appoint Dr. Patricia G. Sims, President of Drake State Community & Technical College, to the President’s National Infrastructure Advisory Council (NIAC). The NIAC advises the White House on how to reduce physical and cyber risks and improve...
Neighborhood Heroes: Meet Jerome Wallace
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Jerome Wallace is this month's Neighborhood Hero. He's the founder of a local nonprofit, The Angela Claxton Foundation. And just like every neighborhood hero, he goes out of his way to serve the community. He does it all because he's been there before. "I never thought...
"Caribbean Day at the Park" connects people together through culture, food, music, and more
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Caribbean Association of North Alabama came back with their "Caribbean Day at the Park" after taking two years off since the pandemic. This event brings cultures of the Caribbean together with food, music, dance and more. Alyssa and Ashley both attended the event today and...
Huntsville International Airport seeks volunteer victims for full-scale disaster drill
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Volunteers are being sought to assist First Responders with simulating a realistic plane crash scenario - and a grisly theatrical makeup session is included. About 100 volunteers are needed for the 2022 Airport Disaster Drill set for Thursday, Sept. 8 at Huntsville International Airport. "These community...
