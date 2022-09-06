New Mexico State Fair 2022: What you need to know

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2022 New Mexico State Fair starts September 8, and, as always, there’s going to be plenty to do. Along with the staples like the food court and midway, events that were halted in the past years due to the pandemic will be making a return such as the Student Art Exhibit and the Junior Livestock Show.

But how do you get there? When can you get there? What are you allowed to bring?

Dates/Times:

Runs from September 8-18, 2022

Open from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Friday & Saturday

Midway opens at 2:00 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10:00 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays

Adults – $15

Seniors (65 and older) – $8

Kids (5-12 years old) – $8

Children 5 and under – Free

Getting in:

Driving – Take I-40 and exit on San Mateo or Louisiana heading south. Follow signs to the fairgrounds. Only right turns into EXPO New Mexico are allowed.

Ride Share – There are dedicated entry gates for people who choose to get to the fair via a ride share app.

Bus – ABQ RIDE has four bus routes, including two Rapid Rides, providing a direct ride to the fair.

Bike – EXPO New Mexico offers a free bike valet service as a collaboration with BikeABQ. There are designated bike routes along San Pedro. Bike valet hours mirror opening and closing hours for the fair. If you don’t retrieve your bike after closing, it will be stored overnight.

What can you bring?

No outside food or drink is allowed into the fair except for baby formula and each person can bring one sealed plastic water bottle. Exceptions will also be made for individuals with medical or special needs.

Wheelchairs, motorized scooters, and strollers are available to rent at Gate 1, located next to the parking office, Gate 4, and Gate 8. Prices vary on equipment.

Smoking is allowed in designated areas only. Service dogs are allowed if they are on a leash. No deadly weapon is allowed at the fair, concealed or not.

Sept. 9 – Martina McBride with PRCA Xtreme Bulls

Sept. 10 – Dwight Yoakam with PRCA Xtreme Bulls

Sept. 14 – PRCA Rodeo

Sept. 15 – Brothers Osborne with PRCA Rodeo

Sept. 16 – Mark Chesnutt with PRCA Rodeo

Sept. 17 – Sublime with Rome & PRCA Rodeo

Sept. 18 – PRCA Rodeo Matinee

