Police-involved shooting in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE CO. ( WBFF) — Officers are on the scene of a police-involved shooting that happened at Hamilton Avenue and Maryland Route 7 in Rosedale, according to Baltimore County Police. Police have yet to confirm more information on the incident. Stay with FOX45 News for updates.
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are investigating the course of events leading up to when an officer shot someone in Rosedale on Saturday night, according to authorities.The gunshot victim is expected to survive their injuries, police said.Investigators have shut down the area surrounding Hamilton Avenue and Philadelphia Road as they collect evidence of the shooting.WJZ will continue to update this developing story.
Baltimore County highlights suicide prevention resources with courthouse dome lighting
TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County is lighting the iconic dome atop its historic Courthouse in yellow to help bring awareness to the importance of suicide prevention efforts. The dome, first lit at dusk on Thursday, September 8, will remain lit through Sunday, September 11. September is National Suicide Prevention Month. The...
Baltimore area transit advocates get first look at potential north-south alignments
Key lawmaker says state-run bus service in the Baltimore region has been "an utter failure." The post Baltimore area transit advocates get first look at potential north-south alignments appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Gov. Hogan announces assistance for Baltimore residents with contaminated water
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced assistance for Baltimore City’s elevated bacteria level in a portion of West Baltimore’s drinking water system.
Precautionary Boil Water Advisory lifted for some of Baltimore, mayor promises citywide water bill discount
BALTIMORE - Twenty-four of 25 samples taken in a follow-up round of testing came back negative for E. coli and coliform, bacteria discovered in West Baltimore's drinking supply last week, Baltimore Department of Public Works Director Jason Mitchell said.The one positive sample was collected at a police station at 1034 N. Mount St. in Sandtown-Winchester, one of three locations where earlier tests came back positive for E. coli and coliform, triggering the city on Monday to issue a Required Boil Water Advisory for a 56-square block area of West Baltimore.A fire station in the impacted area that previously tested positive...
Baltimore County African American Cultural Festival
The 26th Annual Baltimore County African American Cultural Festival is coming to Towson on September 17th. Kendrick Tilghman fills us in on what we can expect.
Police searching for missing Rosedale senior citizen
—— ROSEDALE, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a woman who has gone missing from the Rosedale area. Hazel Lemon, 76, is 5’5” tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen in the Rosedale area on August 5 wearing a black shirt and pink...
Expect Delays For New Bay Bridge Span
KENT ISLAND, Md. - Plans for the new span for the Bay Bridge are expected to delay five years. People in Queen Anne's county are learning more about plans to possibly build a new Chesapeake Bay Bridge span onto Kent Island. However, it appears it will be a slow process.
At first of three town halls, officials warn new Bay crossing is still years away
After studying 14 potential crossing locations, the state decided last year to build a new bridge or tunnel near the existing Bay Bridge spans. The post At first of three town halls, officials warn new Bay crossing is still years away appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Updated DPW boil water map excludes Anne Arundel County
Anne Arundel should not have been included because it hasn’t used city water for years. Howard County turned off a key city water source as soon as the issue arose, officials said. [INTERACTIVE MAP link below]. After releasing a “precautionary” boil water map yesterday that included a portion of...
Lawsuit alleges 9-year-old student assaulted by Baltimore City teacher
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A lawsuit announced by attorney Stephen Thomas Jr. claims that a 9-year-old student with special needs was assaulted by a Baltimore City teacher in a school in 2019. The alleged incident was caught on surveillance video. "Words in and of themselves cannot describe what my client...
High school drops patriotic theme meant to honor 9/11 victims, angering community
PASADENA, Md. (WBFF) — A controversy over the colors of the rainbow has sparked outrage in one Maryland community. In years past, Chesapeake High School in Pasadena has traditionally launched a "red, white and blue" theme during its football weekend as a salute to those who lost their lives in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in 2001.
Anne Arundel County Fari
Join Capital Gold WNAV's Dan O'Neil at the Anne Arundel County Fair on Saturday, September 17th from 10am until 7pm. Listen starting Monday, September 12th to win a family four pack of tickets to the Anne Arundel County Fair!
33 schools in Baltimore County receive bottled water after boil water advisory
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Emergency Management said that 33 schools will receive bottled water and hand sanitizer as a result of the possible E. coli contamination in southwestern Baltimore City and Baltimore County. The schools include:. ARBUTUS ES. ARBUTUS MS. BALTIMORE HIGHLAND ES. CATONSVILLE ADMIN. CATONSVILLE...
Police shoot suspect who assaulted officer in White Marsh, rammed vehicles in Rosedale
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Authorities have released additional information on Saturday night’s police-involved shooting in Rosedale. At just after 8:00 p.m. on September 10, a Baltimore County police officer was assaulted while working uniformed, secondary employment in the 8100-block of Honeygo Boulevard (21236). Officers later conducted a traffic stop on the...
'We had no one get sick:' Mayor Brandon Scott defends response to Baltimore water crisis
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Wednesday defended the city's response to water contamination in West Baltimore on a local radio show. "We had no one get sick or anything, no reports of that as of yet, of course," Scott said on the C4 and Bryan Nehman show on WBAL radio.
Baltimore's Vacants: new report on the true costs of derelict housing
The ongoing water contamination problem in West Baltimore will likely prove to be a rare, acute problem. But Baltimore is not without its chronic problems, too. One of them is the challenge of vacant and abandoned housing. Our city has the third highest rate of vacant and abandoned properties in...
Boil water advisory lifted after no E. coli detected in City water system
Water is now safe to use in West Baltimore, after the latest tests of the City's water system showed no strains of E. Coli.
Fire Causes $300K In Damage To Global Food Processing Plant In Harford County
New details have been released by the Maryland Fire Marshal after a fire broke out inside a global food processing facility in Harford County and caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage. Shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, first responders were dispatched to Ingrredion in the 4600...
