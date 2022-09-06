ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police-involved shooting in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE CO. ( WBFF) — Officers are on the scene of a police-involved shooting that happened at Hamilton Avenue and Maryland Route 7 in Rosedale, according to Baltimore County Police. Police have yet to confirm more information on the incident. Stay with FOX45 News for updates.
Officer shoots, injures person in Baltimore County Saturday

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are investigating the course of events leading up to when an officer shot someone in Rosedale on Saturday night, according to authorities.The gunshot victim is expected to survive their injuries, police said.Investigators have shut down the area surrounding Hamilton Avenue and Philadelphia Road as they collect evidence of the shooting.WJZ will continue to update this developing story.
Precautionary Boil Water Advisory lifted for some of Baltimore, mayor promises citywide water bill discount

BALTIMORE - Twenty-four of 25 samples taken in a follow-up round of testing came back negative for E. coli and coliform, bacteria discovered in West Baltimore's drinking supply last week, Baltimore Department of Public Works Director Jason Mitchell said.The one positive sample was collected at a police station at 1034 N. Mount St. in Sandtown-Winchester, one of three locations where earlier tests came back positive for E. coli and coliform, triggering the city on Monday to issue a Required Boil Water Advisory for a 56-square block area of West Baltimore.A fire station in the impacted area that previously tested positive...
Police searching for missing Rosedale senior citizen

—— ROSEDALE, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a woman who has gone missing from the Rosedale area. Hazel Lemon, 76, is 5’5” tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen in the Rosedale area on August 5 wearing a black shirt and pink...
Expect Delays For New Bay Bridge Span

KENT ISLAND, Md. - Plans for the new span for the Bay Bridge are expected to delay five years. People in Queen Anne's county are learning more about plans to possibly build a new Chesapeake Bay Bridge span onto Kent Island. However, it appears it will be a slow process.
Updated DPW boil water map excludes Anne Arundel County

Anne Arundel should not have been included because it hasn’t used city water for years. Howard County turned off a key city water source as soon as the issue arose, officials said. [INTERACTIVE MAP link below]. After releasing a “precautionary” boil water map yesterday that included a portion of...
Lawsuit alleges 9-year-old student assaulted by Baltimore City teacher

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A lawsuit announced by attorney Stephen Thomas Jr. claims that a 9-year-old student with special needs was assaulted by a Baltimore City teacher in a school in 2019. The alleged incident was caught on surveillance video. "Words in and of themselves cannot describe what my client...
Anne Arundel County Fari

Join Capital Gold WNAV's Dan O'Neil at the Anne Arundel County Fair on Saturday, September 17th from 10am until 7pm. Listen starting Monday, September 12th to win a family four pack of tickets to the Anne Arundel County Fair!
Police shoot suspect who assaulted officer in White Marsh, rammed vehicles in Rosedale

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Authorities have released additional information on Saturday night’s police-involved shooting in Rosedale. At just after 8:00 p.m. on September 10, a Baltimore County police officer was assaulted while working uniformed, secondary employment in the 8100-block of Honeygo Boulevard (21236). Officers later conducted a traffic stop on the...
