BALTIMORE - Twenty-four of 25 samples taken in a follow-up round of testing came back negative for E. coli and coliform, bacteria discovered in West Baltimore's drinking supply last week, Baltimore Department of Public Works Director Jason Mitchell said.The one positive sample was collected at a police station at 1034 N. Mount St. in Sandtown-Winchester, one of three locations where earlier tests came back positive for E. coli and coliform, triggering the city on Monday to issue a Required Boil Water Advisory for a 56-square block area of West Baltimore.A fire station in the impacted area that previously tested positive...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO