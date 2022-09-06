ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

Man, woman killed after multiple shootings in NE Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Two people are dead and another person was shot after two shootings all within several blocks, according to the Houston Police Department. Both shootings happened Saturday night just hours apart on Liberty Road in northeast Houston. Police were responding to the first shooting off of 3500 Liberty...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston police looking for shoplifter turned robber

HOUSTON - Houston police need your help looking for a shoplifter turned robber who targeted a department store this week. This happened Wednesday at a store on the Gulf Freeway near Baybrook Mall. The suspect can be seen stuffing clothes into a duffel bag before being confronted by a worker.
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

Teen Defends Family With Shotgun Killing 2 Intruders Breaking Into Home

A Texas teenager armed with a shotgun fought off three men who tried to break into his family's home on Friday (September 9) night. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that three armed men wearing masks tried to force their way into the house. An adult female, two 17-year-old males, and a 12-year-old boy were home at the time.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man arrested after threatening judges, calling in multiple bomb threats in Chambers County

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas – A man has been arrested after investigators say he threatened the lives of more than one judge this week. On Sept. 8, Chambers County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch say they received a suspicious phone call from an unknown man. During the call, the suspect reportedly threatened the lives of both Chambers County District Judges.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Multiple people shot at apparent block party in NE Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – At least two people were reportedly shot Saturday night at what police believe was a block party in northeast Houston. According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting took place in the 6300 block of Laura Koppe Road near Compton at around 9:10 p.m. Saturday night. Police...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Homeowner shoots, kills man in southeast Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating after they said a homeowner shot and killed a man in southeast Houston Friday. Officers received reports about a shooting in the 7100 block of Village Way near Telephone Road around 7:25 a.m. Police are questioning the homeowner to...
HOUSTON, TX

