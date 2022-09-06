Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bloody Saturday: Overnight shootings in Houston leave at least 4 people dead and 4 others injuredhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Suspect shot by Houston Police Officer after a vehicle pursuit in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Sheriff: Deputy Omar Ursin was murdered by two suspects who were out on bond for prior murder chargeshoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
City of Houston pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth IIhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Did This Billionaire Kill Himself To Avoid Prison?Jeffery MacHouston, TX
Related
Man, woman killed after multiple shootings in NE Houston, police say
HOUSTON — Two people are dead and another person was shot after two shootings all within several blocks, according to the Houston Police Department. Both shootings happened Saturday night just hours apart on Liberty Road in northeast Houston. Police were responding to the first shooting off of 3500 Liberty...
Video captures 4 armed suspects park next to Channelview home seconds before attempted forced entry
Surveillance footage obtained only by Eyewitness News shows four suspects arrive to the scene and park next door before two are seen running back outside two minutes later.
Click2Houston.com
2 Houstonians dead after horrific RV crash in Virginia, police say; 25-year-old charged
FAUQUIER COUNTY, Virgina – Authorities in Virginia are investigating a deadly crash involving three Houstonians that happened on Thursday night. According to Virginia Police, the crash took place around 8:26 p.m. along Interstate 66 at the 16 mile-marker in Fauquier County. Investigators say a Winnebago RV was traveling east...
84-year-old Houston woman missing for nearly 48 hours found unconscious on sidewalk, police say
HOUSTON — The 84-year-old woman who had been missing since Wednesday has been found, police said. Pearl Radcliffe's nephew got a call Friday afternoon before 5 p.m. that she was at Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital. Police said she was found unconscious on a sidewalk on Beechnut Street. She is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Family looking for answers after Houston woman killed in Virginia crash
HOUSTON — A family is looking for answers after a Houston woman was killed when officials say the RV she was riding in crashed into a tractor-trailer in Virginia. The crash happened on Thursday, September 8. Officials say two people died in the accident and at least seven others were injured.
fox26houston.com
Houston police looking for shoplifter turned robber
HOUSTON - Houston police need your help looking for a shoplifter turned robber who targeted a department store this week. This happened Wednesday at a store on the Gulf Freeway near Baybrook Mall. The suspect can be seen stuffing clothes into a duffel bag before being confronted by a worker.
iheart.com
Teen Defends Family With Shotgun Killing 2 Intruders Breaking Into Home
A Texas teenager armed with a shotgun fought off three men who tried to break into his family's home on Friday (September 9) night. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that three armed men wearing masks tried to force their way into the house. An adult female, two 17-year-old males, and a 12-year-old boy were home at the time.
Click2Houston.com
Man arrested after threatening judges, calling in multiple bomb threats in Chambers County
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas – A man has been arrested after investigators say he threatened the lives of more than one judge this week. On Sept. 8, Chambers County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch say they received a suspicious phone call from an unknown man. During the call, the suspect reportedly threatened the lives of both Chambers County District Judges.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click2Houston.com
Multiple people shot at apparent block party in NE Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – At least two people were reportedly shot Saturday night at what police believe was a block party in northeast Houston. According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting took place in the 6300 block of Laura Koppe Road near Compton at around 9:10 p.m. Saturday night. Police...
HCSO: Teen shoots, kills 2 men during attempted home invasion in Channelview
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two men were shot and killed by a teen armed with a shotgun during an attempted home invasion, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The shooting happened Friday night just after 10:30 p.m. on 1st Street in the Channelview area. Gonzalez said three masked...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect barricaded inside home in north Harris Co.; SWAT team on scene, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Deputies with Harris County Precinct 4 are responding to a residence where they say a suspect is reportedly barricaded inside in the Eagle Landing subdivision in north Harris County. According to Mark Herman with Harris County Constable Precinct 4, the situation is happening in the...
Teen armed with shotgun kills 2 suspects during attempted home invasion near Houston
CHANNELVIEW, Texas — A 17-year-old boy armed with a shotgun killed two people during an attempted home invasion in suburban Houston on Friday night, authorities said. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting occurred in the Channelview area east of Houston at about 10:40 p.m. CDT, KHOU-TV reported.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
16-year-old identified after she was picked up from Niko Niko's and later found dead 55 miles away
Sheriff's deputies provided a name but not much else on Thursday, days after the body of a girl in Niko Niko's work clothes was found.
Man charged for shooting his 71-year-old father to death in Dickinson, deputies say
Witnesses told deputies that a physical altercation between the father and son prompted the 39-year-old to shoot his father.
Silver Alert canceled for 76-year-old man after found safe in SW Houston
Police said Lincoln Williams has been found safe.
Boys burned in road rage shooting from July 4, 2019, still recovering as trial underway
The mother of two boys who were injured in the fiery road rage shooting on July 4, 2019 says they are no longer victims, but survivors.
HPD release photos of vehicle believed to be involved in 17-year-old's shooting death in SW Houston
The shooting happened at an apartment complex's parking garage. At the scene, officers learned the victim was taken to the hospital in another vehicle and pronounced dead.
UT student reported missing on Thursday found safely at a children's hospital, family says
Aliayae Hayes' parents said they received a call from her cell phone from a man who found her belongings thrown in a grassy area in Austin.
Click2Houston.com
Homeowner shoots, kills man in southeast Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating after they said a homeowner shot and killed a man in southeast Houston Friday. Officers received reports about a shooting in the 7100 block of Village Way near Telephone Road around 7:25 a.m. Police are questioning the homeowner to...
Man stabbed to death in parking lot of hotel near Bush Intercontinental Airport
Police said as the victim was being taken to the hospital, he asked someone to call his mother. He was stabbed at least twice in the groin and chest area.
Comments / 0