ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stroudsburg, PA

First Presbyterian Church To Host 4th Annual Benefit Concert

Pocono Update
Pocono Update
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02HPLT_0hkQwV9T00
Photo by DD Goldberg

By Mike Lynn

This Saturday, the First Presbyterian Church in Stroudsburg will host the 4th annual concert to benefit the local non-profit, The Garden of Giving.

STROUDSBURG | On Saturday, September 10th at 6:00 PM, the First Presbyterian Church in Stroudsburg will host the 4th annual concert to benefit The Garden of Giving.

The concert will be hosted by Ruth Kochera and will feature music and poetry by her friends, plus the night's featured artist, Lancaster Symphony Orchestra piano concerto soloist Scott Besser. Tickets will be available for purchase at the door. General Admission is $25, while admission for children under 13 is free. A reception is planned to follow the event and will take place at the Renegade Winery.

About the Garden of Giving

According to their website, The Garden of Giving is a non-profit 501 (c)(3) organization located in Saylorsburg, PA, which cultivates high-yield produce and provides fresh eggs for local food banks in Monroe County. Founded in 2008 by Tammy Graeber, the harvests from our 3.5-acre plot are for the benefit of low-income residents who qualify for and rely upon food banks for their basic food needs. Teaming with a variety of local agencies, businesses, churches, and schools, The Garden of Giving has completed numerous projects such as clearing land, installing fences, tilling the soil, planting, weeding, harvesting, and distributing vegetables and eggs to food bank facilities. These efforts enable The Garden of Giving to grow and cultivate a variety of fresh and nutritious produce, such as beans, corn, cucumbers, zucchini, onions, garlic, and tomatoes.

The Garden of Giving's mission uses a 3 tiered approach:

  • To provide high-quality vegetables and eggs for Monroe County food bank facilities.
  • To provide programs and services that add to the quality of life for residents of Monroe County.
  • To enhance the awareness and importance of using vegetables for health, through special events and educational programs.

First Presbyterian Church Address: 575 Main Street, Stroudsburg PA, 18360

Garden of Giving phone: 570-402-1282

Garden of Giving e-mail: gardenofgiving.vol.cord@gmail.com

Garden of Giving website: thegardenofgiving.org

Comments / 0

Related
Pocono Update

The Poconos Welcomes 10K Person Event Center

Poconos Park, located on the former unity house property, held its grand opening Thursday. Owner John Oakes spoke with Pocono Update about the new 10K person event center. BUSHKILL, PA | On Thursday, September 8, Poconos Park held its grand opening/ribbon-cutting ceremony. Starting at 12:00 PM, guests arrived at the Bushkill location in anticipation of the Pocono Chamber of Commerce's ribbon-cutting planned for 12:30 PM, giving them time to talk and take in the atmosphere of the 10,000-person event center. WATCH VIDEO.
BUSHKILL, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stroudsburg, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Stroudsburg, PA
City
Saylorsburg, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Eerie Easton Walking Tour Returns for Fall 2022 with Updates

Easton, PA – The Northampton County Historical and Genealogical Society is pleased to announce the return of the popular Eerie Easton walking tours. Tours are on offer Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays September 23 through October 30, 2022. Walking tour guests will take a trip back in time to explore...
EASTON, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Uptown Northampton Street Fair Returns for its 33rd Year

Event Information: The Northampton Area Chamber, proud partner of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce invites you to join the fun & festivities at Uptown Northampton Street Fair on September 10, 2022!. With all the elements of a great street festival, Uptown Northampton returns to Main Street with a...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Lynn
thevalleyledger.com

Nazareth Area Restaurant Week is upon us! Celebrate our local Nazareth eateries

Sunday, September 11 – Saturday, September 17, 2022. Nazareth Area Chamber, proud partner of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, presents Nazareth Restaurant Week! Sponsored by iHeart Radio and Nazareth Mutual Insurance, eleven of Nazareth’s most popular eateries will be offering discounted and special menus, as well as fun offers and discounts on gift cards.
NAZARETH, PA
lvpnews.com

Pops at St. Anne’s

The 55+ Club at St. Anne’s Catholic church in Bethlehem hosted a visit by the Lehigh Valley Pops Orchestra, conducted by George Fennell, Aug. 17. Playing a rich variety of music, the orchestra delighted the audience, which was made up largely of St. Anne’s parishioners. The concert opened with the national anthem of Ukraine, followed by the “Star-spangled Banner.” Then came Fauré’s haunting “Pavane,” which was followed by Broadway favorites and four tunes made famous by Louis Armstrong. A highlight was a performance of Cole Porter’s “Night and Day,” sung by guest artist Christine Catiello.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Times News

Sacred Heart Church pastor dies

His true calling was to spread the word of the gospel. Now, after several decades of serving the Lord, a long-tenured pastor has been laid to eternal rest. The Rev. William T. Campion, pastor emeritus at Sacred Heart Parish in Palmerton, died Sunday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown. He was 70.
PALMERTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Ski chair auction benefits first responders

WHITE HAVEN, Pa. — On a soggy, hazy day like this, it's hard to imagine that in just three months, the mountain at Big Boulder Ski Area in Kidder Township will be packed with white powder. Employees are already getting ready for the upcoming season, installing five new lifts...
WHITE HAVEN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Presbyterian#Benefit Concert#Vegetables#Educational Programs
Pocono Update

School Of Visual And Performing Arts Celebrates Grand Opening At New Location

School of Visual and Performing Arts (SVPA) celebrates its Grand Opening after 20 years with the musical Ain’t Misbehavin’. DELAWARE WATER GAP | On Friday, Sept. 9, the SVPA celebrates its Grand Opening after 20 years at its previous location on Main Street in Stroudsburg. SVPA has relocated to a new space at The Historic Castle Inn of Delaware Water Gap, PA.
DELAWARE WATER GAP, PA
explorewarren.org

Starting September 7, 2022

Heritage (noun) /ˈher·ə·t̬ɪdʒ/: features belonging to the culture of a particular society, such as traditions, languages, or buildings, which come from the past and are still important - Cambridge Dictionary. You guessed it, Wanderers, we have ourselves a “Heritage” theme this week! Some...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Newswatch 16

Volunteers needed to 'Pick up the Poconos'

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Litter can be seen just about everywhere on Main street in Stroudsburg, sometimes just steps away from a garbage can. The Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau is looking to do something about it with their annual litter cleanup, called "Pick up the Poconos." Kate Croll of Stroudsburg...
STROUDSBURG, PA
MONTCO.Today

Valley Forge Park Neighbor Lives Close Enough to Discern Its Hidden Gems

One of Amy Johnson’s favorite Valley Forge National Historical Park spots is the Grand Parade, named for its use in drilling march formations during the American Revolution. Montgomery County’s best-known national historical park, with its oft-told stories of General Washington and the Continental Army, may seem old-hat to residents. But a local resident, whose property makes her a neighbor, visits often enough to develop a set of Valley Forge hidden gems. Her list was shared in Main Line Tonight.
VALLEY FORGE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
WFMZ-TV Online

Korean all-you-can-eat barbecue to open in Bethlehem Square later this year

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - 88 K-Pot, a Korean all-you-can-eat restaurant, will open at the Bethlehem Square shopping center in about three months. The new restaurant in Bethlehem Township will serve Korean barbecue and hot pot food. A spokesman for 88 K-Pot said the menu will include kimchi (spicy salted and fermented vegetables), beef, pork and more.
BETHLEHEM, PA
sauconsource.com

Kelly R. Kemmerer, 60, of Bethlehem (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Kelly R. Kemmerer (1961 – 2022) Kelly R. Kemmerer, 60, of Bethlehem, died Monday, Sept. 5, 2022 at his residence. He was the husband of Kristin B. (Schulberger) Kemmerer. Kelly was born in Fountain Hill on Sept. 25, 1961 to Richard E. and Jane L. (Hoover) Kemmerer. He owned and operated Saucon Sewer and Drain, Bethlehem, since 1995. Kelly was a 1979 graduate of Saucon Valley High School. He truly enjoyed his family, working, his trucks and his ATV.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Pocono Update

Pocono Update

Stroudsburg, PA
15K+
Followers
682
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Pocono Update is a community news outlet that highlights current and upcoming news, events, and artists in Monroe County and beyond. Pocono Update brings you the stories that matter most. Representing the entire community, Pocono Update has established itself as the voice of the people and a beacon of hope in an industry that has largely lost the public's trust. Breaking the mold, Pocono Update takes a fresh approach to traditional reporting by presenting unbiased and unmanipulated facts through various mediums, bringing attention to happenings that shape life in the Poconos. Pocono Update is a division of American Media Partnership.

 https://www.poconoupdate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy