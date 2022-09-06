First Presbyterian Church To Host 4th Annual Benefit Concert

Photo by DD Goldberg

By Mike Lynn

This Saturday, the First Presbyterian Church in Stroudsburg will host the 4th annual concert to benefit the local non-profit, The Garden of Giving.

STROUDSBURG | On Saturday, September 10th at 6:00 PM, the First Presbyterian Church in Stroudsburg will host the 4th annual concert to benefit The Garden of Giving.

The concert will be hosted by Ruth Kochera and will feature music and poetry by her friends, plus the night's featured artist, Lancaster Symphony Orchestra piano concerto soloist Scott Besser. Tickets will be available for purchase at the door. General Admission is $25, while admission for children under 13 is free. A reception is planned to follow the event and will take place at the Renegade Winery.

About the Garden of Giving

According to their website, The Garden of Giving is a non-profit 501 (c)(3) organization located in Saylorsburg, PA, which cultivates high-yield produce and provides fresh eggs for local food banks in Monroe County. Founded in 2008 by Tammy Graeber, the harvests from our 3.5-acre plot are for the benefit of low-income residents who qualify for and rely upon food banks for their basic food needs. Teaming with a variety of local agencies, businesses, churches, and schools, The Garden of Giving has completed numerous projects such as clearing land, installing fences, tilling the soil, planting, weeding, harvesting, and distributing vegetables and eggs to food bank facilities. These efforts enable The Garden of Giving to grow and cultivate a variety of fresh and nutritious produce, such as beans, corn, cucumbers, zucchini, onions, garlic, and tomatoes.

The Garden of Giving's mission uses a 3 tiered approach:

To provide high-quality vegetables and eggs for Monroe County food bank facilities.

To provide programs and services that add to the quality of life for residents of Monroe County.

To enhance the awareness and importance of using vegetables for health, through special events and educational programs.

First Presbyterian Church Address: 575 Main Street, Stroudsburg PA, 18360

Garden of Giving phone: 570-402-1282

Garden of Giving e-mail: gardenofgiving.vol.cord@gmail.com

Garden of Giving website: thegardenofgiving.org