Sylvester, WV

Man sentenced for damage to West Virginia mine

By Bailey Brautigan
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man will spend one year in prison for aiding and abetting the destruction of a mine in Boone and Lincoln counties.

The US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia says that 57-year-old Danny Griffy, of Sylvester, was sentenced to a year in prison and three years of supervised release.

Griffy pleaded guilty in April to aiding and abetting the destruction of an energy facility. 27-year-old Bradley Campbell, of Costa, pleaded guilty to conspiring to damage an energy facility.

More than $5,000 worth of specialized equipment was stolen on multiple occasions in April of 2018, and more than $5,000 worth of damage was done to the mine.

Campbell admitted to conspiring with others to steal the equipment, and Griffy admitted to aiding in the theft. Both admitted that they sold the stolen equipment to a Whitesville business.

