Ford Mustang GT3 Race Car Sounds Absolutely Insane In New Teaser
In January of this year, news broke of a new Ford Mustang GT3 racer. Then, Ford Performance released a singular image, which you can see below the embedded tweet. It showed what appears to be a Mustang with a wing fit for a race car. The factory-backed racer will enter competition in 2024 with IMSA. Now, we've heard the Ford racer for the first time, or at the very least, what is very likely the Ford Mustang GT3 race car. Ford teased the sound of the new car as part of the buildup to the official launch of the next-gen Mustang, which will debut on September 14 in Detroit.
Meet The KTM X-Bow GT-XR: A 174-MPH Racer For The Road
After numerous teasers and spy shots, KTM has finally lifted the lid on its all-new X-Bow GT-XR. Based on the proven underpinnings of the X-Bow GT2 racer, the boutique automaker describes it as "the closest you can get to a purebred race car in a road-legal vehicle." That's not just marketing nonsense, either - this is a phenomenal machine.
Porsche Pulls The Plug On Red Bull F1 Deal
Late last month, Audi officially announced its Formula 1 entry for 2026. During the following live Q&A session, there were numerous indications that Audi was aware of a forthcoming entry from fellow Volkswagen Group automaker Porsche. This fit with the Stuttgart-based automaker's earlier filing of a trademark for the word "F1nally" and it seemed that the rumors of a partnership with Red Bull would be announced imminently. Leaked legal documentation even supported that a 50% stake in Red Bull had been acquired by the German sports car manufacturer. However, in the following days, more and more comments from senior Red Bull figures like Christian Horner and Helmut Marko seemed to suggest that an agreement was far from being reached.
Porsche GT boss: new 911 GT3 RS 'most complicated' project ever
Andreas Preuninger talks TG through the latest track-honed wündercar. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. The 992-generation 911 GT3 is already an ‘extreme’ car, at least according to the boss of Porsche’s GT division Andreas Preuninger. So extreme, he wanted to immediately make it more extreme.
European Tuner Takes On The Chevy Corvette Stingray
The Chevrolet Corvette Stingray C8 is a solid-looking high-performance automobile out of the box but German tuner, Slystyle has decided to give the C8 Chevrolet Corvette some new styling coupled with a bump in performance. German tuners aren't renowned for restyling American cars but Slystyle specializes in US muscle and...
Rumor: Chrysler 300 SRT To Return As Special Edition Farewell
A visit to Chrysler's website is quite depressing. Once a globally renowned brand, the current range of vehicles consists of the Pacifica, Pacifica Hybrid, and the 300. That might change soon, as Chrysler is prepping to make an announcement at the 2022 Detroit Motor Show next week, which might tie in with the recent 300 upgrade for 2023 and a teaser image stating that the American brand will "bring the power" in 2023.
BMW XM Spied Looking As Ugly As We Feared
The BMW XM is happening, whether we like it or not. Based on the reactions of BMW fans recently surveyed by the brand, the majority of people fall into the latter camp. But that hasn't deterred BMW in any way, and although the design may be controversial, the body style is a guaranteed moneymaker.
Roofless Race To 300 MPH: Bugatti W16 Mistral Vs. Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster
The United States has the Pacific Coast Highway, and France has the delightfully twisty roads that run along the French Riviera. Both are perfect habitats for open-top cars, so it's fitting that both nations have produced two of the finest roadsters ever in the Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster and Bugatti W16 Mistral.
Meet The Tiniest GM Convertible EV You'll Never Own
General Motors is currently on a mission to electrify America. It has tried several times before, but with minimal success. The Volt was an engineering triumph but way ahead of its time, and the Bolt has a rather unfortunate reputation. Instead of giving up, GM is trying again, most notably with Chevrolet.
Hamilton aims dig at FIA after safety car ending in Monza ‘brings memories back’
Lewis Hamilton damningly observed how the safety car ending of the Italian Grand Prix stood in stark contrast to the conclusion to last season’s finale in Abu Dhabi, where he was denied an eighth title in controversial circumstances. Max Verstappen won in Monza, the race finishing behind a safety...
Porsche 911 GT3 screams at 9,000 rpm during 198-mph Autobahn blast
The hot Porsche 911 GT3 RS debuted less than a month ago, putting it a step above the regular GT3 that broke cover in early 2021. All the attention is on the GT3 RS right now, but the regular GT3 shouldn’t be forgotten about. A new video from AutoTopNL shows the new 911 GT3 rocketing down the German Autobahn for another top-speed test run.
This Is What An Inline-11 Engine Sounds Like
The vast majority of engines produced have an even number of cylinders. There are several reasons why, but the primary reason is balance and packaging. Still, there are cars with odd-numbered cylinders out there. Mini uses a BMW-sourced turbocharged triple, and Audi famously uses a turbocharged five-pot in the RS3 and TT RS.
Ferrari Wants $21K For Special Monza Helmet After Losing Race
Ferrari can make a road car. The 296 GTB is not the brand's first take on a hybrid, but it is an excellent car. Being an Italian brand, it can also make some stylish design choices, like this weekend's livery for the brand's home race at Monza. Unfortunately, despite Charles Leclerc being on pole, Ferrari managed to let the win slip away this weekend after a virtual safety car.
The Hyundai N Vision 74 Is A Design Masterpiece
Under the watchful eye of design visionary Luc Donckerwolke, the Hyundai Motor Group has been spewing out some fine-looking cars of late. Aside from the handsome Ioniq 5, several concepts have caused quite a stir in the past year. We've been shown the stunning Genesis X Speedium and, more recently, the delightfully retro N Vision 74.
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Is Unsurprisingly Very Thirsty
Ask American automotive enthusiasts which car they're most looking forward to hitting dealer lots, and we're pretty sure 80% of them will tell you the new Corvette Z06 is the answer. Why? Because the C8 Corvette Stingray is such an exceptional platform that a 670-horsepower race car-derived supercar, can be nothing short of greatness.
SPIED: 2023 Ducati Diavel V4 Is Set To Redefine Power Cruising
Ever since the Panigale V4’s debut in 2018, Ducati has been slowly but surely uprooting its twin-cylinder engines, replacing them with more powerful, smoother, and reliable V4 units. With the Panigale and Multistrada already sorted, the Bologna brand is now readying a Diavel V4 which has been spotted testing...
Audi RS Q e-tron E2 Off-Road Racer Is Much Lighter Than Before
Audi was the first manufacturer to use the Dakar Rally's T1U regulations to create a hybrid off-road racer. While the wheels are powered solely by electricity as they are in the production e-tron, the battery pack uses a generator to supply constant power. That generator is a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine.
A Brand-New 1990 Miata Driven Just 1,500 Miles Might Be The Best NA Miata In America
The Mazda MX-5 Miata is one of the best-selling sports cars of all time. It completely redefined a segment when it was introduced in 1989, and you only need to drive the NA Miata once to understand why. You'll never want to get out, which is why we find it extremely odd that there's a 1990 model out there with 1,500 miles on the clock.
TEASED: 2023 BMW XM Shows Its Face
As far as 50th-anniversary celebrations go, the BMW XM concept was a pretty horrific one for BMW's hallowed M division. That's the opinion of this writer, who has been fortunate enough to have a go behind the wheel of the only other fully M-developed product before that - the BMW M1. While the XM spits in the face of the M1, it's a great big stinking sign of the times we live in where SUVs print money and performance badges matter more than performance itself.
Porsche Kills Red Bull Deal, Dodge Charger Swinger And Two New Jeep EVs Revealed: Cold Start
Hello, and welcome to your new format of Cold Start. You may have noticed that there was no report on Thursday, and that's because we're no longer going to give you a roundup of the biggest news from the past 24 hours every single day. Instead, we'll check in weekly with a selection of the entire week's most important developments. This week, we learned that the Ferrari Purosangue will be revealed on September 13, and Porsche has formally announced its intentions for an IPO on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
