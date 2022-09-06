ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 4

Related
Boston

What to know about the proposed Boston to Montreal train service

The daily train service would make stops in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Canada. The idea of an overnight train service between Boston and Montreal is gaining steam. The Montreal-based nonprofit group Fondation Trains De Nuit, or Night Train Foundation, is proposing a daily night train between the two cities that would make stops in Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont.
BOSTON, MA
The Maine Writer

41st Annual United Bikers of Maine Toy Run

This year is the 41st annual United Bikers of Maine toy run, and the toy run shows how generous the people of Maine are and how neighbors helping neighbors can make a huge difference. Every year, Maine motorcycle owners travel from all over the state with new unwrapped toys strapped to their bikes to donate to the toy run. As the years have gone by, this event has grown and more motorcyclists have participated. The toy run is held every year on the second Sunday in September, and the toys are divided up between all of Maine's 16 counties and distributed to those in need. This is also a good reminder to motorists all over Maine to please make sure to put their cell phones down and concentrate on driving with all the motorcyclists enjoying the road during the charity run on Saturday, September 10th.
MAINE STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Lexie O’Connor Leaving WGME: Where Is the Maine Meteorologist Going?

Lexie O’Connor has been Maine’s favorite weather anchor for a decade. But now, she is moving to the next step of her career. Lexie O’Connor announced she is leaving WGME after over nine years covering the weather there. The Emmy-nominated meteorologist has spent most of her career in Portland, and residents here naturally had questions about her departure from the station. They especially want to know where she is going next and if her new job will take her away from Maine. Fortunately for her viewers, O’Connor answered most of their queries.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Health
Local
Maine Government
City
Bangor, ME
Local
Maine Coronavirus
The Associated Press

Somali American legislative candidate poised to make history

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — A Democratic candidate is poised to become the first Somali American to serve in the Maine Legislature after her challenger dropped out of the race. Republican Fred Sanborn-Silvers’ withdrawal last month cleared the path for Democrat Mana Abdi in her bid for Maine House District 95. Another Somali American, South Portland Mayor Deqa Dhalac, is also running for a different House seat. If either wins, they would make history in the state. Maine is home to thousands of immigrants from African nations, including many from Somalia who settled in Portland and Lewiston-Auburn. Several have held elected municipal positions, but none have been elected to the Legislature.
MAINE STATE
The Maine Writer

Save the Maine Lobster Industry

Maine harvests 80% of the world's lobster and Maine lobstermen have been doing it for generations, with the first documented catch of Maine lobster dating back to the 1600s. Maine lobstermen are finding themselves under attack yet again by being red-listed by Seafood Watch. The seafood watch program is from the Monterey Bay Aquarium, and some restaurants and retailers reference the seafood watch list before they make decisions on purchasing seafood. The concern is that this could have an impact on Maine lobster sales. Maine lobster sales contribute $1 billion annually to Maine's economy.
MAINE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chellie Pingree
The Maine Monitor

Poland Spring withdraws request to extract more water in Hollis after residents object

In its application and at an Aug. 24 public meeting, Poland Spring insisted the additional withdrawal was to be relatively minimal. Photo credit: Facebook. The Poland Spring bottling company has backed off its request to double the amount of water it is extracting from one of its wells in Hollis, after mounting opposition from townspeople concerned about the additional withdrawal amid this summer’s drought.
POLAND SPRING, ME
solarpowerworldonline.com

Syncarpha Capital completes 6.5-MW community solar project in Maine

Syncarpha Capital, a full-service solar developer, owner and operator of community solar farms has received Permission To Operate its first Maine-based community solar project. The solar array is located at the intersection of Route 3 and Riverside Drive in Maine’s capital city, Augusta. This 6.5-MW solar array is expected...
AUGUSTA, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy