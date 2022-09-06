Wake middle school’s pupils sent home after student is found dead on campus

Wendell Middle School students were dismissed early on Tuesday after a student died on campus from an apparent suicide.

Wendell Middle parents received a note Tuesday morning saying that students were being dismissed at 10:45 a.m. due to a “medical crisis” on campus . A Tuesday afternoon update from the principal said that an 8th-grade male student had died but did not give a cause.

But multiple posts on social media, including a Facebook post from a Raleigh church whose pastors went to the scene, said the student died from an apparent suicide at the school.

Citing federal privacy law, Wake County school officials said they could not provide details about the “medical crisis” without the consent of the student’s family. But Catherine Trudell, the school’s principal, told parents that support resources would be available on Wednesday to help students.

A call and email to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, which patrols Wendell Middle, was not immediately returned Tuesday afternoon.

‘See something, say something’

The death occurred the same day that the Wake County school board received a presentation on suicide awareness as part of a look at the district’s school mental health improvement plan .

“Some of our schools are getting some unique challenges this week,” board chairwoman Lindsay Mahaffey said at the start of Tuesday’s regular meeting. “Although intentionally vague, I do want to to lift them up and know that we’re thinking of them and holding them in our hearts.”

Board member Monika Johnson-Hostler was more direct, saying she felt a pit in her stomach about what happened. Johnson-Hostler said that she had considered removing references to September being Suicide Prevention Month from her remarks but left them in given what had happened Tuesday.

“All the love to the family and the community today,” Johnson-Hostler said during board comments. “Thank you all who have sent notes saying I can’t imagine what it’s like to be a school board member today.”

If you or someone you are concerned about is at risk, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by texting or dialing 988. Or call 1-800-273-TALK. The National Alliance of Mental Illness North Carolina also offers virtual support groups and programming across the state.