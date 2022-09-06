Read full article on original website
Related
avoyellestoday.com
Ellene Paul, 92, Marksville
Funeral services for Mrs. Ellene Pauline Paul will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville, LA. with Father Dan O’Connor officiating. Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery number 2 in Marksville, LA. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.
avoyellestoday.com
Breanna McCartney, 24, Marksville
Funeral services for Ms. Breanna Noel McCartney will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Simpson Baptist Church in Moreauville, LA. with Pastor Terryl Pierite, Sr. officiating. Interment will be at Simpson Baptist Church Cemetery in Moreauville, LA. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.
avoyellestoday.com
Raymond M. Lemoine, 63, Moreauville
Memorial services for Raymond Michael Lemoine of Moreauville will take place at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Moreauville on Saturday, September 10th, 2022 beginning at 10:00am with Fr. Brian Seiler officiating. Raymond M. Lemoine, age 63, passed away on Tuesday, September 6th, 2022 at his home in Moreauville. Mr....
kalb.com
City of Alexandria participates in National Service Day
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Ahead of the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks - the City of Alexandria participated in the National Day of Service at the Alexandria Youth Complex on Saturday, Sept. 10. National Day of Service invites everyone across the nation to come together in service to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kadn.com
Opelousas resident tired of blighted properties
Opelousas, La (KADN)- Abandoned Properties are on the rise in several areas and residents want to see something done so their neighborhood can be a cleaner place to live. One Opelousas resident is using her voice in hopes of seeing a change in her community. "To see our neighborhood go...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
From house dances to the Grammys, this music has its roots in Louisiana
Lena Charles grew up in Opelousas hearing the rhythmic tunes of zydeco, a genre of music that became a big part of her life from a very young age. The unique mixture of rhythm and blues, soul, Cajun, and Creole music, born in the living rooms and back roads of St. Landry Parish has been around for more than half a century.
KSLA
800-lb. gator caught in La. lake
CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An 800-pound alligator was caught at Lake St. John in alligator alley on Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to an eye witness. Nathan Gauthier said he was on the lake to test a boat he was working on when he spotted the gator being dragged by a boat.
westcentralsbest.com
Man Reunited With The Woman That Saved Him
Alexandria, La - Volunteer Firefighter DeAnna Robertson was driving into work August 7th, behind several tree-cutting vehicles when she saw a pickup truck heading in the opposite direction on the Pineville Expressway. The pickup truck, driven by David Harris, 70, of Pineville, collided head-on with the driver of one of the bucket trucks, immediately engulfing both into flames. Tragically, law enforcement reported that Harris was killed in the accident. Without hesitation, Robertson’s heroic instincts kicked in. She got out of her vehicle, ran towards the fiery crash and pulled Alberto Bombardier out of the vehicle, ultimately saving his life. At Tuesday’s Alexandria City Council meeting, Robertson was reunited with the man who now calls her a hero. Robertson and Bombardier shared an emotional moment together with a hug and tears being shed. Robertson said in what was the scariest moment of her life, she was thankful to be running late for work that day.
RELATED PEOPLE
klax-tv.com
Dimensions Dance Theater of Miami Brings Love of Dance to Central Louisiana
The Dimensions Dance Theater of Miami is performing at the Coughlin Saunders Performing Center September 9th at 7 PM. Co-founder of the Dimensions Dance Theater of Miami Jennifer Kronenberg says she enjoys sharing her love of dance with aspiring dancers. “There’s just something about pairing the music to the movement...
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Issues Warning to Vernon Parish Residents
Vernon Parish, La - On September 6, 2022 at approximately 12:46 a.m. the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Fort Polk Officials regarding an airplane traveling from Alexandria to Deridder. Officials indicated that the airplane was hit with a spot light and a green laser. Officials provided coordinates to the area of the incident. The incident occurred in the Providence area of the parish. Officials also indicated that Houston air traffic controllers reported two prior incidents within the past week, in the same area, involving lasers being pointed at aircraft. At the time of the incidents the aircraft were traveling at an altitude of 28,000 and 30,000 feet when they were hit with the laser. In the event of a future incident, officials have prepared in advance to utilize advanced technology, to mark the exact incident location so that law enforcement personnel can respond to the location. Federal law prohibits anyone from pointing lasers at air crafts and anyone convicted of engaging in such criminal activity can be sentenced to 5 years in prison. The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office will continue to work closely with Fort Polk Officials and air traffic controllers in an effort to identify the person or persons responsible for these incidents so that they can be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Anyone with information relating to these incidents should contact the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-238-1311.
kalb.com
Pineville police investigating vandalism at Air U
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Police Department is investigating vandalism that was discovered at Air U on Friday, Sept. 9. PPD said when employees arrived to open the business, they found a shattered window. There were no kids present at the time. When they investigated the matter, PPD said they found what appeared to be bullet holes and fragments of bullets at the scene.
cenlanow.com
Applications sought for Louisiana Food Fellows
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Applications are being accepted through Friday, October 7th, for the seventh annual Louisiana Food Fellows program, a unique opportunity that empowers people to become leaders in the Louisiana Food System. Participants will attend nine evening workshops beginning Oct. 20th that will give them the resources,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kalb.com
RPSB approves safety, security funds
ALEXANDRIA, La. - On Thursday, September 8, 2022, representatives from the Rapides Parish School Board and local and state agencies announced a plan worth up to $4 million to improve the safety and security of the school district. The announcement came after RPSB members, who were present during the executive...
59-Year-Old Philip Gilyard Killed In Single Vehicle Crash in St. Landry Parish (St. Landry Parish, LA)
Officials are investigating a single vehicle crash in St. Landry Parish that claimed the life of a Leonville man. The Louisiana State Police Troop 1 reported that the [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Louisiana Drivers.
Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 103 After Driving Through a Stop Sign Into a Bayou
Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 103 After Driving Through a Stop Sign Into a Bayou. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on September 7, 2022, that at around 4:30 a.m., LSP Troop I was notified of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 103 near the intersection of Church Road in St. Landry Parish. Philip Gilyard, 59, of Leonville, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Fallen tree destroys home of Breaux Bridge single mother
Fallen tree destroys home of single mother
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Truck runs off road into Bayou Teche, leaving one dead
A single-vehicle crash in St. Landry Parish leaves a Leonville man dead.
Elderly residents say they fear for their safety in high crime Opelousas neighborhoods
Some Opelousas homeowners are exhausted, fed up, and fearing for their lives
Two shot in leg, Opelousas Police on scene of active shooting
Opelousas Officers are on the scene of an active shooting.
Comments / 0