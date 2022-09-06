Read full article on original website
Gold Star family one of over 100 military, first responder families moving into new Land O' Lakes community
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. - The Tunnel To Towers Foundation is building homes for more than 100 military and first responder families in a newly developed Land O' Lakes community, "Let Us Do Good Village." Danielle Thornton and her family will be the first Gold Star family to move into...
Missing boy with autism found dead in South Florida waterway
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A boy who was at the center of a Florida Missing Child Alert on Saturday has been found dead in a South Florida waterway about a block away from his home, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement...
Florida woman fined $500 after bringing stray dog to wrong shelter
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A Mount Dora woman says she was just trying to do the right thing, bringing a stray dog to the Lake County Animal Shelter. Now, she's being ordered to pay $500 after the county says she put false information on a form. "I saw a stray...
Father, daughter share stage to honor victims of Sept. 11 attacks at Hillsborough Patriot Day event
TAMPA, Fla. - Special moments filled the Tampa Bay area in honor of those who died during the attacks on September 11, 2001. A father and daughter said they grew closer together as they shared the stage at the Hillsborough County Patriot Day program. Gabriella Jaramillo, 15, said she's been...
Trooper escorts family to hospital after pulling them over for speeding
An Oklahoma family is sending much gratitude to a state trooper for escorting them to the hospital after initially pulling them over for speeding. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said on September 2, Margie Manning, a 6-year-old girl, was kicked multiple times by her horse. She started throwing up blood and...
Florida launches halfway-full gas tank campaign to ease evacuations 5 years after Hurricane Irma
TAMPA, Fla. - The state wants Floridians to keep their gas tanks halfway full during hurricane season to help ease evacuations. Saturday marks exactly five years since Hurricane Irma made landfall in Florida as a category 4 hurricane with winds up to 130 mph. September 10 is also considered the peak for hurricane season and state officials are using the anniversary to reflect and remind Floridians just how important it is to be prepared.
'Pervert': Florida condo president allegedly hid a camera in a plant to spy on guests, police say
PALM COAST, Fla. - The Florida president of a condominium association turned himself in on Tuesday for allegedly hiding a camera in a flower pot in the master bedroom of a luxury beach apartment, capturing two people in "various stages of undress," authorities said. Robert Orr, 59, was booked on...
Queen Elizabeth sailed into Tampa Bay aboard royal yacht during 1991 visit
TAMPA, Fla. - The longest reigning monarch in British history, Queen Elizabeth II passed away Thursday after spending 70 years on the throne. Among her worldly travels, the Queen made a visit to Tampa more than 30 years ago. As many in the Tampa Bay area slept, the Queen's yacht...
More than 4,000 Lakeland Electric customers are behind on their bill, company reports
LAKELAND, Fla. - The cost of fuels like gasoline and natural gas is pushing Tampa Bay area residents' utility bills into uncomfortably high territory. Geopolitical factors like the war in Ukraine have pushed up fuel prices. Hot weather across the world has also increased the demand for electricity. : This...
Tampa Bay runners will hit the streets to honor Memphis jogger found dead after abduction
TAMPA, Fla. - Friday marks one week since Eliza Fletcher was abducted while on her early morning run in Memphis, Tennessee. The 34-year-old’s body was found three days later behind an abandoned house. People all across the country are now hitting the streets to run and walk miles in...
Brown water runs from tap in Mississippi amid water crisis
JACKSON, MIss. - A Mississippi resident filmed brown water coming from her tap as the state's capital city deals with a water crisis. Molly Minta, who lives in the Belhaven neighborhood of Jackson, recorded the disturbing image Friday afternoon as a boil-water notice remains in place for the area. "My...
Andrew Warren files reply in federal court after DeSantis requests dismissal of lawsuit
TAMPA, Fla. - Attorneys for ousted Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren filed a reply in federal court Friday, continuing his legal battle to regain power after Governor Ron DeSantis suspended him in early August. The reply addressed arguments made by the governor's lawyers and his request made last week to...
