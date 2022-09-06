Read full article on original website
I am obsessed with this drink from Green Joe Coffee in SchaumburgChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Samejustpene50Chicago, IL
CTA To Deploy Unarmed Guards Across Rail SystemsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Robert Conrad: The "Wild Wild" TV Icon of the "West"Herbie J PilatoChicago, IL
Chicago Governor Goes to War Against Governor AbbottTom HandyTexas State
Remembering 9/11: Chicago firefighter remembers helping 9/11 rescues
Chicago Fire Chief Brian McArdle, joins us Sunday morning to share his experience from helping with the aftermath of 9/11. Chief McArdle went out to New York shortly after the tragic attacks to help with rescues and to restore wellness to the community.
Chicago city officials plan housing for Texas Migrants
CHICAGO — City officials have been planning housing locations for the migrants who were shipped from Texas this past week and there are some potential options. One of the potential housing locations for the migrants are the new Fire Police and Training Academy as well as the Harry S Truman College in Uptown. Two busses […]
Black Wall Street Festival: From Tulsa to Woodlawn
CHICAGO — A celebration of Black culture and pride took place on the South Side today. The Black Wall Street Festival in Woodlawn highlights Black entrepreneurship and economic revitalization in Chicago’s Black community, while also paying homage to past successful Black businesses in Chicago and the original Black Wall Street in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “I think […]
Central Illinois Proud
When could it snow in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
4th group of migrants from Texas arrive in Chicago
CHICAGO — Two busses of migrants shipped from Texas arrived in Chicago Friday. This marks the fourth time a group of migrants have arrived in Chicago from Texas. The newest group of arrivals contained around 100 migrants, joining the 300-plus who have already arrived in Chicago over the past two weeks. “They’ve gone through a […]
Paws Chicago hosts 5k to raise money for their adoption center
For this Weekend Break, Marcella Raymond visited Montrose Harbor for the Paws Chicago 5k Run, a fundraiser for its nonprofit adoption center in Lincoln Park. People are able to check out dogs up for adoption or bring you own dog for activities. They showcased several events like the agility course that stimulates animals minds and […]
WGNtv.com
When are the 17-year cicadas due to return to Chicago?
When are the 17-year cicadas due to return to Chicago?. The 17-year periodical cicadas last emerged here in the spring of 2007 and will next return in 2024. Their long life cycle is genetically determined and weather is not a factor. Nymphs emerge from the ground in the spring of the 17th year when soil temperatures about eight inches below the surface warm to 64 degrees. In the Chicago area, this usually happens in late May or early June.
thecentersquare.com
Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts snowy and cold winter for Illinois
(The Center Square) – If you are enjoying the pleasant temperatures in Illinois this September, you won’t enjoy the winter forecast from the Old Farmer’s Almanac. The publication has been in existence since 1792 when George Washington was president. Every year, it releases its winter forecast using a formula that hasn’t changed in 231 years, which was originated by founder Robert Thomas.
Saturday Forecast: Increasing clouds and mid-80s
Saturday: Increasing clouds & warm. SW 5-10 mph. Air quality is in the Moderate category for Chicagoland. Highs mid to low 80s. Upper 70s lakeside. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy & chance of showers/thunderstorms late. NNE 10-25, G30 mph, low: 62. Sunday: Rain at times, breezy & cooler. Chance of isolated...
This College Was Named The #1 Party School In Michigan
Michigan is home to 15 public universities that all offer a great education. The most well-known school across the country is arguably the University of Michigan. Not only do they have a historic football team, but U-M Health was ranked as Michigan's #1 Hospital by U.S. News and World Report, the only hospital in Michigan named to the nation's Honor Roll of hospitals.
Illinois Football tops Virginia, 24-3, for first victory of the year
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Chase Brown rushed for 146 yards on 20 carries, Tommy DeVito threw for 196 yards and two scores and the Illinois defense stifled Virginia’s once-potent attack to lead the Fighting Illini to a 24-3 victory on Saturday. Things looked dicey for Illinois (2-1, 0-1 Big Ten) after DeVito threw an interception on […]
South Side elementary school hosts 9/11 Remembrance Day
CHICAGO — South Side elementary school students celebrated the sacrifices first responders made on Sept. 11, nearly 21 years ago, Friday. Thomas Hoyne Elementary in the Calumet Heights neighborhood put together an event that aimed to help those born after 9/11 understand the sacrifices first responders made that day. “To see that people actually appreciate […]
Chicago Suburb Says It Didn't Know Dozens of Migrants Were Being Sent From Chicago as More Buses Arrived in City
Over the last week, more migrants have continued to arrive at the Salvation Army and other shelters in Chicago after being bused from Texas as part of an initiative from Gov. Greg Abbott designed to send away asylum-seekers to northern, Democrat-led "sanctuary cities." However, while both Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot...
Missing 5-year-old found dead in Florida waterway
PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida boy who went missing Saturday afternoon has been found dead, according to authorities. Dahud Jolicoeur, 5, disappeared from his home in Palm Beach County at around 5 p.m., according to WPTV. Hours later, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Dahud died...
Illinois’ largest home on the market comes with 30,000 sq. ft. of living space
MOKENA, Ill. — Take six NBA basketball courts, put them side-by-side, and you’ll be just shy of the square footage of Illinois’ largest home on the market (not including Michael Jordan’s estate). This 30,000 sq. ft. behemoth of a home is found in Mokena and, among...
Two Illinois Cities Are Of The Most Rat-Infested In All Of America
Rats are cute and cuddly to some pet owners but wild rats are not to be reckoned with. They can do severe damage to property, especially when looking for food. If you were to assume rats are flocking to businesses with food those places need extensive pest control. Where would you guess rats went when restaurants were closed during the pandemic? One thing is certain, rats made a big impact on two cities in Illinois.
‘The Worst City in Wisconsin’ According to Sucky Tripadvisor Review
Leave it to Tripadvisor once again, having me in tears! Any website that allows for "comments" or "reviews" is in for it at times. I have a great idea, let's let a bunch of keyboard warriors and/or Karen's, take to the world wide web and say WHATEVER THEY WANT! That is a recipe for disaster or brilliant humor...Not sure which one this is. TripAdvisor.
Michigan marijuana businesses to pay $100,000-plus in fines. Here’s why
The Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) began publishing monthly disciplinary action reports related to fines and suspensions issued against Michigan’s marijuana businesses for violating agency rules. The first publicized report for August included fines to eight businesses equaling up to $116,000 for failure to submit the proper financial reports by...
Two Michiganders Discover Abandoned Millionaire Mansion in Ohio
Not long ago, a couple of guys from Mid-Michigan came across this old 10,000 square-foot millionaire's mansion in Dayton, Ohio. It was built 1912 by Louis Traxler who set up his own business: Traxler Mercantile. Louis left his home country of Austria in 1899 and wound up in Dayton, Ohio. Desiring a certain highbrow lifestyle, Louis had this mansion especially constructed for him and his family. Included were:
