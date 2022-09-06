Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Beaufort, Jones, Northern Craven, Southern Craven by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 11:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-11 12:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Beaufort; Jones; Northern Craven; Southern Craven A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Jones, northwestern Craven and southwestern Beaufort Counties through 1245 PM EDT At 1205 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Tuscarora, or 15 miles northwest of New Bern, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include New Bern, River Bend, Blounts Creek, Vanceboro, Askins, Cayton, Jasper, Tuscarora, Rhems, Wilmar, Edward, Cox Crossroads, Ernul, Cove City, Pollocksville and Trenton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Jones, Onslow by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 13:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-11 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Jones; Onslow FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of eastern North Carolina, including the following counties, Jones and Onslow. * WHEN...Until 315 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 110 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Richlands, Comfort, Petersburg, Richlands South, Albert J Ellis Airport and Trenton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Tyrrell by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 13:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-11 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Tyrrell FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of eastern North Carolina, including the following county, Tyrrell. * WHEN...Until 400 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 157 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Alligator and Newfoundland. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
