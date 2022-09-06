Effective: 2022-09-11 13:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-11 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Jones; Onslow FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of eastern North Carolina, including the following counties, Jones and Onslow. * WHEN...Until 315 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 110 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Richlands, Comfort, Petersburg, Richlands South, Albert J Ellis Airport and Trenton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

JONES COUNTY, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO