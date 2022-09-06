LIVE UPDATES: How Rangers Beat Astros

Texas continues its two-city road trip with a Tuesday contest against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park.

The Texas Rangers will look to snap a nine-game losing streak when they face the Houston Astros at 7:10 p.m. on Tuesday in Houston.

The Rangers (58-76) are sneaking up on double digits on this skid. But it wasn’t that long ago that the Rangers lost 12 games in a row. That was last season, when they lost 12 straight from July 10-25. That was tied for the second-longest losing streak in team history.

The Rangers managed to hold the Astros (87-48) to one run on Monday night . But it didn’t matter because Astros starter Hunter Brown shut out the Rangers in his MLB debut, along with three relievers.

Texas, which got a bit of a boost after the managerial change from Chris Woodward to Tony Beasley, is now 7-12 under its interim skipper.

The Rangers lost all four games in Boston, but they remain one of the few teams in the Majors with four players that have hit at least 20 home runs this season.

Texas Rangers (58-76) at Houston Astros (87-48)

Sept. 6, 2022, Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas, 7:10 p.m. (CDT)

Starting Pitchers

TEX: RHP Glenn Otto (6-8, 4.82)

HOU: LHP Framber Valdez (14-4, 2.63)

Rangers Pre-Game Transactions:

None.

Rangers Injury List:

P Jon Gray (15-day, left oblique strain), placed on Aug. 2. He is eligible to return, but his recovery was expected to take 4-6 weeks.

P Spencer Howard (15-day, right shoulder impingement), placed on Aug. 10 (retroactive to Aug. 8), eligible to return. He is on a throwing program in an effort to return.

P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), placed on Aug. 19 (retroactive to Aug. 18). Eligible to return.

P Cole Ragans (15-day, left calf strain), placed on Aug. 26, retroactive to Aug. 23. Eligible to return on Sept. 7.

OF Eli White (60-day, right wrist fracture), placed on June 13. He is expected to return at some point this season.

C Mitch Garver (60-day, right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery), placed on July 11. He is not expected to return this season.

P Josh Sborz (15-day, right elbow sprain), placed on Aug. 30. Moved to 60-Day IL on Sept. 1. He is out for the season.

Follow the Game

TV

Rangers – Bally Sports Southwest

Astros – ATT SportsNet-SW

Radio/Internet

Rangers –105.3 The Fan, KRLD 1080-AM, KFLC 1270

Astros – KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM, KTRH 740 AM/99.1 FM, KLAT 1010

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 2B Marcus Semien

2. SS Corey Seager

3. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

4. RF Adolis García

5. DH Mark Mathias

6. CF Leody Taveras

7. 3B Ezequiel Duran

8. C Sam Huff

9. LF Bubba Thompson

Houston Astros Starting Lineup

1. 2B Jose Altuve

2. SS Jeremy Peña

3. LF Yordan Alvarez

4. 3B Alex Bregman

5. RF Kyle Tucker

6. 1B Yuli Gurriel

7. DH J.J. Matijevic

8. CF Chas McCormick

9. C Martin Maldonado

Top of First

LHP Framber Valdez (HOU) Pitching

2B Marcus Semien – fly out to left field

SS Corey Seager – struck out looking

1B Nathaniel Lowe – ground ball single to left field, Lowe at first base

RF Adolis García – fly out to right field, strands Lowe at first (LOB, 1)

Rangers 0, Astros 0

Bottom of First

RHP Glenn Otto (TEX) Pitching

2B Jose Altuve – ground out to third base

SS Jeremy Peña – reached first on catcher’s interference, Peña at first

LF Yordan Alvarez – strike out swinging, Peña stole second during at-bat

3B Alex Bregman – strike out looking, strands Peña at second (LOB, 1)

Rangers 0, Astros 0

Top of Second

DH Mark Mathias – walked, Mathias at first

CF Leody Taveras – single to left, Mathias to second

3B Ezequiel Duran – doubles to second, scores Mathias and Taveras, Rangers 2-0

C Sam Huff – slow ground ball to second baseman Jose Altuve, throw low and wide to first baseman Yuli Gurriel, ball goes into Rangers dugout and Duran scores from second. Altuve charged with an error. Huff gets a single but no RBI. Rangers 3-0

LF Bubba Thompson – strikes out swinging, Huff remains at first

2B Marcus Semien – strikes out swinging, Huff remains at first

SS Corey Seager – grounds out to Altuve at second, Huff stranded at first (LOB, 2)

Rangers 3, Astros 0

Bottom of Second

RF Kyle Tucker – single to center, remains at first base

1B Yuli Gurriel – Tucker goes to second on a passed ball; Tucker steals third (21); ground out to second, Gurriel out, Tucker scores. Rangers 3, Astros 1

DH J.J. Matijevic – Matijevic struck out looking

CF Chas McCormick – McCormick strikes out swinging.

Rangers 3, Astros 1

Top of Third

1B Nathaniel Lowe – strikes out swinging

RF Adolis García – fly out to left field

DH Mark Mathias – strikes out swinging

Rangers 3, Astros 1

Bottom of Third

C Martin Maldonado – popped out to first in foul territory

2B Jose Altuve – home run to right field; Rangers challenge call for fan interference; call confirmed. Rangers 3, Astros 2

SS Jeremy Peña – single to right

LF Yordan Alvarez – struck out swinging

3B Alex Bregman – fly out to left.

Rangers 3, Astros 2

Top of Fourth

CF Leody Taveras – grounded out to second

3B Ezequiel Duran – struck out looking

C Sam Huff – struck out looking

Rangers 3, Astros 2

Bottom of Fourth

RF Kyle Tucker – singled to right field, stayed at first

1B Yuli Gurriel – popped out to second base, Tucker remained at first

DH J.J. Matijevic – Tucker stole second; Matijevic infield single to shortstop, Tucker to third

CF Chas McCormick – fielder’s choice grounder to shortstop, Matijevic out at first, McCormick safe at first, Tucker scores. Rangers 3, Astros 3

C Martin Maldonado – walked, McCormick to second

2B Jose Altuve – popped out to first base.

Rangers 3, Astros 3

Top of Fifth

LF Bubba Thompson – flied out to center field

2B Marcus Semien – reached first on error by third baseman Alex Bregman, stays at first

SS Corey Seager – struck out swinging

1B Nathaniel Lowe – Semien moves to second on wild pitch with 2-2 count; Lowe walks, stays at first; Semien remains at second

RF Adolis García – Semien stole third; Lowe stays at first; García ground ball to Altuve, who tags out Lowe.

Rangers 3, Astros 3

Bottom of Fifth

Rangers Pitching Change: Taylor Hearn for Glenn Otto

Otto Pitching Line: Four innings, five hits, three runs (two earned), one walk, five strikeouts, 80 pitches, 50 strikes.

SS Jeremy Peña – struck out swinging

LF Yordan Alvarez – singled to center, remained at first

3B Alex Bregman – bloop single to center, Alvarez to second

RF Kyle Tucker – popped out to third in foul territory, Alvarez remained at second, Bregman remained at first

1B Yuli Gurriel – flied out to right field

Rangers 3, Astros 3

Top of Sixth

DH Mark Mathias – struck out swinging

CF Leody Taveras – singled to center, stayed at first

3B Ezequiel Duran – struck out swinging, Taveras remained at first

C Sam Huff – walked, Taveras advanced to second; Mound visit to Valdez

LF Bubba Thompson – struck out swinging

Rangers 3, Astros 3

Bottom of Sixth

DH Trey Mancini (hitting for J.J. Matijevic) – flied out to left field

CF Chas McCormick – struck out swinging

C Martin Maldonado – flied out to left field.

Rangers 3, Astros 3

Top of Seventh

2B Marcus Semien – grounded out to shortstop

SS Corey Seager – reached first on error by Yuli Gurriel, Seager remained at first

1B Nathaniel Lowe – singled, Seager advanced to second

RF Adolis García – grounded into fielder’s choice to catcher Martin Maldonado; Seager advanced to third; Lowe out at second; García safe at first

DH Mark Mathias – García advanced to second on 2-2 pitch; Mathias walked; wild pitch by Valdez allows Seager to score. García to third; Rangers 4, Astros 3

Astros pitching change: Phil Maton for Framber Valdez

CF Leody Taveras – Mathias stole second on a 2-2 pitch. Taveras strikes out.

Valdez pitching line: 6 2/3 innings, six hits, four runs, two earned, four walks, 11 strikeouts, 107 pitches, 70 strikes.

Rangers 4, Astros 3

Bottom of Seventh

Rangers pitching change: Jesus Tinoco for Taylor Hearn

Hearn pitching line: Two innings, two hits, no runs, no walks, two strikeouts, 38 pitches, 28 strikes.

2B Jose Altuve – grounded out to second

SS Jeremy Peña – singled to right field

LF Yordan Alvarez – lined out to center field; Mound visit to Tinoco

3B Alex Bregman – Peña stole second on 1-2 pitch; Bregman walked; Peña remained at second. Mound visit to Tinoco.

Rangers Pitching Change: Matt Moore for Jesus Tinoco

RF Kyle Tucker – popped out to center

Tinoco pitching line: 2/3 innings, one hit, no runs, one walk, no strikeouts, 16 pitches, 11 strikes.

Rangers 4, Astros 3

Top of Eighth

Astros pitching change: Ryne Stanek for Phil Maton

Maton pitching line: 1/3 inning, no hits, no runs, no walks, one strikeout, six pitches, four strikes

3B Ezequiel Duran – struck out looking

C Sam Huff – struck out swinging

LF Bubba Thompson – struck out swinging

Rangers 4, Astros 3

Bottom of Eighth

1B Yuli Gurriel – grounded out to shortstop

DH Trey Mancini – struck out swinging

CF Chas McCormick – struck out swinging

Rangers 4, Astros 3

Top of Ninth

Astros pitching change: Will Smith for Ryne Stanek

Stanek pitching line: One inning, no hits, no runs, no walks, three strikeouts, 15 pitches, 10 strikes.

2B Marcus Semien – double to left field

SS Corey Seager – popped out to shorstop

1B Nathaniel Lowe – Semien thrown out stealing third on an 0-2 pitch; Lowe grounded out to first base

Rangers 4, Astros 3

Bottom of Ninth

Rangers pitching line: Jose Leclerc for Matt Moore

Moore pitching line: 1 1/3 innings, no hits, no runs, no walks, two strikeouts, 16 pitches, 12 strikes.

C Christian Vazquez (pinch-hitting for Martin Maldonado) – popped out to second

2B Jose Altuve - walked

SS Jeremy Peña – Altuve steals second on 1-1 pitch; Peña popped out to shortstop; Altuve remained at second

LF Yordan Alvarez – grounded out to second

Final: Rangers 4, Astros 3

