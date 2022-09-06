ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Fox News

'Fox News Sunday' on September 11, 2022

BREAM (voice-over): King Charles addresses a nation mourning Queen Elizabeth after her unprecedented 70 years on the throne. As tributes pour in from around the globe, questions rise about how the new monarch will reign. U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom, Jane Hartley, joins us to talk about the Queen's...
WORLD
Fox News

GREG GUTFELD: The media erased the political affiliation of an accused killer who is a Democratic official

I just spilled on me. All right. Happy Friday, America. So, how's your civil war going? I know it's crazy out there. I nearly got hit by a cannonball. It's good to see Brian Stelter found work. Call me Brian. But once again, let's look at what the media defines as harm versus what real harm is. You probably didn't hear about the machete attack in New York two days ago. That's right. I said machete. Who knew we lived in the Brazilian rainforest. But there was a machete attack in New York and get this, it was a repeat machete attack by a repeat machete attacker who'd been arrested many times, including for attacking people with, you'll never guess, that's right, machetes.
POLITICS
Fox News

If Trump endorsed GOP nominees lose in November, does the former president take a 2024 hit?

There's no debating that former President Donald Trump remains the most popular, influential, and powerful politician in the Republican Party. Nearly two years after his 2020 election defeat, the former president continues to play a kingmaker's role in GOP primaries as he moves towards launching another White House bid in 2024. And while a handful of his endorsed candidates suffered high profile defeats early this election cycle, the vast majority of candidates he's backed in competitive Republican primaries won their nomination races.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Fox News

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

