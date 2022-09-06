Read full article on original website
71 House Democrats warn Pelosi against including Manchin's permitting deal in government funding bill
Nearly a third of House Democrats warned Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday against tying this month's must-pass government funding bill to legislation spurring oil and gas drilling that is desired by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. Seventy-one House Democrats penned a letter to Pelosi, D-Calif., warning that the bill's inclusion will...
Robert Telles arrest: ABC, CBS, NBC, MSNBC avoid mentioning suspect in journalist's murder is a Democrat
The arrest of a Democratic public official in Las Vegas for allegedly murdering a journalist shocked the nation, but news networks went out of their way to bury his party affiliation. Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the death of Las Vegas Review-Journal...
Fetterman's press secretary tweeted she was 'mortified' to be American, made insensitive remarks on minorities
Pennsylvania Senate Democratic nominee John Fetterman's campaign press secretary said she was "mortified to be an American" after the 2016 presidential election and shared potentially insensitive remarks about Africans and Indians in past posts shared to social media. In a series of tweets, most of which stem from her time...
‘Fox News Sunday’ on September 11, 2022
BREAM (voice-over): King Charles addresses a nation mourning Queen Elizabeth after her unprecedented 70 years on the throne. As tributes pour in from around the globe, questions rise about how the new monarch will reign. U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom, Jane Hartley, joins us to talk about the Queen's...
LAURA INGRAHAM: Democrats are cratering, and yet they want everyone to believe that the opposite is true
Laura Ingraham discusses how the Democrats are looking to push their "lame attempts" at messaging their failures because they have zero compliments to point to for the midterm elections on "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: I decided on Friday night that it's time to simplify things for everyone. You're all...
MSNBC guest says Queen Elizabeth would have a lot more 'legitimacy' if she ‘vocally’ led on racial justice
On MSNBC's "The ReidOut" Thursday, guest Shola Mos-Shogbamimu said the late Queen Elizabeth II would have more "legitimacy and credibility" if she had been more "visible against racial injustice and inequality in Britain." The Queen died Thursday at 96 years old. Several progressive media figures immediately slammed her because of...
MSNBC host claims pro-life Christians are ‘perverting the Gospel,’ claims Jesus is not anti-abortion
MSNBC’s "Morning Joe" anchor Joe Scarborough suggested pro-life Christians were heretics on Friday morning, claiming that there is "nothing" in the Bible that says abortion is wrong. He argued that Jesus Christ must not have any objection to abortion because he said nothing against it when he was on...
President Biden formally accepts invitation to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
President Biden will attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral service on Sept. 19 and formally accepted the invitation on Sunday morning. He will be accompanied by the First Lady, Jill Biden, the White House also announced. Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the...
Trump attorney who was former DOJ official questions department's appeal of special master
Trump attorney Jim Trusty, who previously served in the DOJ and as a federal prosecutor in Maryland, questioned his former employer's steadfast opposition to a special master sorting through documents seized during the Mar-a-Lago raid. Trusty recounted the court session in West Palm Beach, Fla., where he asked what the...
Democrats Determined Not To Let Republicans Downplay Their MAGA Extremism
A new ad from Sen. Patty Murray calls out Republicans, including her opponent Tiffany Smiley, for being a “direct threat” to democracy.
GREG GUTFELD: The media erased the political affiliation of an accused killer who is a Democratic official
I just spilled on me. All right. Happy Friday, America. So, how's your civil war going? I know it's crazy out there. I nearly got hit by a cannonball. It's good to see Brian Stelter found work. Call me Brian. But once again, let's look at what the media defines as harm versus what real harm is. You probably didn't hear about the machete attack in New York two days ago. That's right. I said machete. Who knew we lived in the Brazilian rainforest. But there was a machete attack in New York and get this, it was a repeat machete attack by a repeat machete attacker who'd been arrested many times, including for attacking people with, you'll never guess, that's right, machetes.
If Trump endorsed GOP nominees lose in November, does the former president take a 2024 hit?
There’s no debating that former President Donald Trump remains the most popular, influential, and powerful politician in the Republican Party. Nearly two years after his 2020 election defeat, the former president continues to play a kingmaker’s role in GOP primaries as he moves towards launching another White House bid in 2024. And while a handful of his endorsed candidates suffered high profile defeats early this election cycle, the vast majority of candidates he’s backed in competitive Republican primaries won their nomination races.
Alyssa Farah Griffin says Trump resonated with working class Americans, pushes back on Sunny Hostin
"The View" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said former president Donald Trump resonated with working class Americans during Thursday's episode and pushed back on fellow co-host Sunny Hostin, who suggested "white supremacy" and "fear of the changing color" of the country were the reason his supporters turned out. "He has a...
Rand Paul blasts DC priorities: No one hit by severe Kentucky floods asked me to send more foreign aid
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., called out the "enormous disconnect" between Congress' priorities and those of their constituents, as billions of taxpayer dollars have gone to foreign aid while people in his own state have little to no help with deadly flood recovery. On "The Ingraham Angle," host Laura Ingraham said...
As Texas sends thousands of migrants to sanctuary cities, liberal mayors scramble to respond
Texas has been ramping up pressure on Washington, D.C., and more recently on New York City and Chicago, for months as it sends thousands of illegal immigrants to those sanctuary cities’ doorsteps, forcing the city's mayors to find new ways to respond to what they have dubbed an emergency.
Chief Justice John Roberts says barricaded Supreme Court was 'gut-wrenching' to see
Chief Justice John Roberts defended the legitimacy of the Supreme Court on Friday and said that it pained him to see the public prevented from going near the court, which he says will soon change. "It was gut-wrenching every morning to drive into a Supreme Court with barricades around it,"...
Tim Scott says US needs leader to unify country without 9/11-like ‘crisis,’ slams ‘soul-crushing' Biden speech
Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., reflected Sunday on how the American people came together 21 years ago in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, saying it was the most unified he has ever seen the country. In an interview with "Fox News Sunday," new host Shannon Bream asked...
Sen. Josh Hawley calls on Merrick Garland to be 'removed' if he will not step down
Missouri senator Josh Hawley expressed his concerns over politicized justice under the Biden administration, saying both FBI Director Chris Wray and AG Merrick Garland should have resigned a long time ago on Thursday's "Hannity." JOSH HAWLEY: I can just tell you from the whistleblowers that I've seen from Senator Grassley,...
DOJ, Trump lawyers submit choices for Mar-a-Lago raid special master, spar over scope
The United States government and the legal team of former President Trump have both submitted their preferred candidates to serve as an independent special master to review the records seized by the FBI during its unprecedented raid of Mar-a-Lago last month but the two sides disagree on the scope of duties that person would have.
Biden 'looked like he was in the depths of Hell' demonizing 'half the country': Haley
Former United States Ambassador to the United Nations called on President Biden to tone down virulent rhetoric about so-called "MAGA Republicans," saying his recent speech on Independence Mall made him look like he was in the underworld. Haley, a former South Carolina governor, said Biden is demonizing the very Americans...
