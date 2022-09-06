Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Entire Neighborhood in Ohio is Eerily AbandonedTravel MavenFranklin County, OH
4 Places To Get Barbecue in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get a Steak in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Football: Smith-Njigba to be a game-time decision among 7 on status reportThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How Ohio State’s offense showed ‘big play capability’ in 45-12 win over Arkansas StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Zoo hosting Community Days for for Franklin County residents
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As a thank you to the community for its support, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will be hosting a series of Franklin County Community Days. On Sept. 11-13 and Oct. 2-3, the zoo will offer half-priced admission to all Franklin County residents. Community Days also will celebrate local community partners and their service to Franklin County.
myfox28columbus.com
Good Day Gardening: Early fall is an excellent time to plant evergreen trees
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — Jeff Turnbull, the owner of Darby Creek Nursery, joined ABC 6/FOX 28 Meteorologist Andrew Buck Micahel at the nursery this week. The garden center is fully stocked with evergreens, and the mums that are brought out every single day are starting to bloom. Turnbull reiterated...
myfox28columbus.com
Jack Pine 3rd Annual Pumpkin Festival showcases thousands of pieces from local artists
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — The 3rd Annual Jack Pine Glass Pumpkin Festival is right around the corner. Here to give us a sneak peek is Jack Pine along with local artists Ed Kitchen and Christy Conkel. The festival will take place Sept. 23rd-25th at the as Jack Pine Studio...
myfox28columbus.com
Central Ohio British expats and dual citizens react to Queen Elizabeth II's death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The death of Queen Elizabeth II is being felt in Central Ohio, home to a number of British expats and those with dual citizenship, including a Columbus couple who worried the monarchy may never be the same. Bridget and John Drewitt have lived in Columbus...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myfox28columbus.com
Record sealing, resource fair gives residents an opportunity to expunge criminal records
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Organizers in Milo Grogan were excited to offer residents a second chance during their record sealing and resource fair that took place at the Milo Grogan Community Recreation Center. Jane Tsai is an attorney with the Legal Aid Society of Columbus and said the impact...
myfox28columbus.com
Women speak out about safety while running; "Gender or race shouldn't matter"
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dozens of local runners honored a mother and teacher who was kidnapped and murdered during her morning jog in Tennessee. It was a memorial run for Eliza Fletcher, a young mother and wife who was abducted and killed last week while on her morning jog in Memphis.
myfox28columbus.com
Baby drowns in apartment complex pond, site of at least 6 previous deaths
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A one-year-old boy died in a retention pond at an east Columbus apartment complex that has seen at least six others die in the same water over the last 11 years. The child, who has not been identified, died at the Hartford on the Lake...
myfox28columbus.com
National Veterans Memorial and Museum hosting special events over 9/11 weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The National Veterans Memorial and Museum in Columbus will be hosting Patriot Day events over the weekend. On Friday, the museum will host the annual Patriot Day Ceremony, honoring those who lost their lives during the Sept. 11 attacks 21 years ago. The ceremony will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus churches among downtown buildings being targeted by suspected vandal
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — At least three Columbus churches near downtown are cleaning up pieces of broken stained glass after a suspected vandal is captured on camera targeting the houses of worship. "Someone threw a paver, through the window," said Reverend Stephen Applegate, interim Priest in Charge at Trinity...
myfox28columbus.com
1-year-old dies after being pulled from apartment complex pond in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Fire Department's Dive Team pulled a 1-year-old from an apartment complex pond in southeast Columbus Friday afternoon. CFD Dive Team was called to the Hartford On the Lake apartment complex at 3:59 p.m. on the report of a child in a pond, officials say.
myfox28columbus.com
4 people injured by electrical shock after ladder falls on wires
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Four roof workers were taken to Columbus area hospitals after they were injured by electrical shock. Around 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning the Columbus Fire Department responded to a call about a fall. When firefighters arrived they discovered four roof workers had been injured when a ladder fell into electrical wires, CFD officials say.
myfox28columbus.com
Biotech company Amgen building 270,000 square foot facility in New Albany
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The enormous Intel chip manufacturing facility near Johnstown is not the only development helping to lead Ohio into a new era. Just a few miles south, in New Albany, the biopharmaceutical company Amgen is building a 270,0000 square foot packaging facility for its medicines. It’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Fire Union says it's preparing for Intel, influx of calls to Licking County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Since the announcement that Intel would be building in Central Ohio, the area has been flooded with all the changes on the way. Despite the facility landing in Licking County, the Columbus Fire Union is raising concerns about what it means for its department and the city of Columbus.
myfox28columbus.com
Where are they now: Former Buckeye, now Arkansas St staff, returns to Ohio Stadium
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It was a simpler time on The Football Fever. In 2006 - the show had only 2 anchors in the studio, and former Ohio State Safety Rob Harley joined Clay Hall on the road. Now, Harley is returning to the shoe. This time as the...
myfox28columbus.com
Suspect caught on camera stealing Dirty Frank's food truck
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police in Worthington are searching for a suspect caught on camera stealing a Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace food truck. The food truck was stolen at Dirty Frank's commissary near Huntley and Schrock roads. The suspect appeared to arrive in a Chrysler 300 with Ohio...
myfox28columbus.com
Mayor Ginther asks for patience during process of Donovan Lewis investigation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther sat down with ABC 6/FOX 28 as the community continues to search for answers during the Donovan Lewis investigation. As emotions remain heavy with some community members, Ginther says there has been progress within Central Ohio. "We have made more reforms in the last few years than any time in our city's history," Ginther said.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus police issue warning about 2 work-related scams
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police Economic Crime Unit issued a warning Thursday of two scams targeting Columbus residents. Columbus police said the trending scams have come to the attention of officers in recent weeks. In one came, employees receive a text from someone who they...
myfox28columbus.com
Donovan Lewis' loved ones talk changes following police shooting death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Family and close friends of Donovan Lewis stood together with attorneys at City Hall on Thursday. They spoke to Columbus reporters for the first time since his death. Lewis's mother Rebecca Duran held back tears at times. “My goal is justice for Donovan,” Duran, whose...
myfox28columbus.com
New movies debuting including Disney's live action 'Pinocchio' and horror 'Barbarian'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's another Film Review Friday on Good Day Columbus. Hope Madden and George Wolf of Maddwolf preview the films from a classic cartoon remake to plenty of horror films. 1. Pinocchio (PG, Disney+) 2. Barbarian (R, Theatres) 3. Saloum (Gateway Film Center) 4. The Blackcoat's...
myfox28columbus.com
Former Buckeye Jimmie Bell previews Ohio State vs. Arkansas State
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — The Scarlet and Gray are heading into Week 2. No. 3 Ohio State hosts Arkansas State at noon at Ohio Stadium. Just a few hours before the game, former buckeye Jimmie Bell talks new defense, Michael Hall Jr., running game and his score prediction. For...
Comments / 0