These schools will close early due to high heat

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The heat is on in Colorado, and the Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting three straight days of record high temperatures. In order to protect students who attend classes without air conditioning, some school districts will release kids early.

The normal high temperature for September in Denver is 84 degrees. However, conditions will be abnormally warm for the end of the week with temperatures inching one to two degrees away from triple digits.

School districts that don’t have air conditioning in their buildings are planning to release students early.

Poudre Valley School District

The Poudre Valley School District serves students K-12 in Larimer County. In order to protect students and staff, schools will be let out two hours early on Wednesday and Thursday. Schools will start at normal times and breakfast and lunch will be served.

For more information on the schedule impacts, visit PSD's website

Thompson School District

According to the Thompson School District’s chief communications officer, most schools are not fully air-conditioned. To protect their students and staff, the district will close schools two hours early on both Wednesday and Thursday.

TSD is located in Loveland and covers schools in the surrounding counties.

Denver Public School District

Multiple schools in the Denver Public School District do not have air conditioning and will be implementing an early release schedule:

Asbury Elementary

Cory Elementary

Cowell Elementary

Park Hill Elementary

Skinner Middle School

Stedman Elementary

University Park Elementary

Ellis Elementary

Bradley Elementary

Sabin World School

Thomas Jefferson High School

Carson Elementary

Denison Montessori – Tuesday in addition to Wednesday and Thursday

Steele Elementary

Bryant Webster Dual Language

McMeen Elementary

Lake Middle School

Polaris Elementary

Traylor Academy

Manual High School

Math and Science Leadership Academy – Rishel

Goldrick Elementary

Doull Elementary

Denver Montessori, only Thursday

Whittier ECE-8

George Washington High School

West Middle School

West High School

The following schools will be closed all day due to the heat:

Godsman Elementary, Tuesday

Barrett Elementary, Wednesday and Thursday

Columbine Elementary, Wednesday and Thursday

Knapp Elementary, Wednesday and Thursday

According to DPS, the district is working to install air conditioning in all its buildings.

The forecast high temperatures and record-highs for the next few days are:

Tuesday – Forecast: 98, Record: 97 (2020)

Wednesday – Forecast: 98, Record: 95 (2013)

Thursday – Forecast: 97, Record: 94 (1959)

