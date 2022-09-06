ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

These schools will close early due to high heat

By Morgan Whitley
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kz87P_0hkQuLV100

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The heat is on in Colorado, and the Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting three straight days of record high temperatures. In order to protect students who attend classes without air conditioning, some school districts will release kids early.

The normal high temperature for September in Denver is 84 degrees. However, conditions will be abnormally warm for the end of the week with temperatures inching one to two degrees away from triple digits.

School districts that don’t have air conditioning in their buildings are planning to release students early.

Poudre Valley School District

The Poudre Valley School District serves students K-12 in Larimer County. In order to protect students and staff, schools will be let out two hours early on Wednesday and Thursday. Schools will start at normal times and breakfast and lunch will be served.

For more information on the schedule impacts, visit PSD’s website .

Thompson School District

According to the Thompson School District’s chief communications officer, most schools are not fully air-conditioned. To protect their students and staff, the district will close schools two hours early on both Wednesday and Thursday.

TSD is located in Loveland and covers schools in the surrounding counties.

CPR performed on unresponsive teen at Water World

Denver Public School District

Multiple schools in the Denver Public School District do not have air conditioning and will be implementing an early release schedule:

  • Asbury Elementary
  • Cory Elementary
  • Cowell Elementary
  • Park Hill Elementary
  • Skinner Middle School
  • Stedman Elementary
  • University Park Elementary
  • Ellis Elementary
  • Bradley Elementary
  • Sabin World School
  • Thomas Jefferson High School
  • Carson Elementary
  • Denison Montessori – Tuesday in addition to Wednesday and Thursday
  • Steele Elementary
  • Bryant Webster Dual Language
  • McMeen Elementary
  • Lake Middle School
  • Polaris Elementary
  • Traylor Academy
  • Manual High School
  • Math and Science Leadership Academy – Rishel
  • Goldrick Elementary
  • Doull Elementary
  • Denver Montessori, only Thursday
  • Whittier ECE-8
  • George Washington High School
  • West Middle School
  • West High School

The following schools will be closed all day due to the heat:

  • Godsman Elementary, Tuesday
  • Barrett Elementary, Wednesday and Thursday
  • Columbine Elementary, Wednesday and Thursday
  • Knapp Elementary, Wednesday and Thursday

According to DPS, the district is working to install air conditioning in all its buildings.

The forecast high temperatures and record-highs for the next few days are:

Tuesday – Forecast: 98, Record: 97 (2020)
Wednesday – Forecast: 98, Record: 95 (2013)
Thursday – Forecast: 97, Record: 94 (1959)

Stay up-to-date on the latest weather by downloading the Pinpoint Weather app .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 8

McCall Clay
4d ago

And this is why we’re raising pansies….soft boys and girls. Most of us went to school without air conditioning. These kids better toughen up or we’re all in trouble.

Reply(2)
8
 

