Authorities on Friday identified the 29-year-old Newark man shot and killed in the city earlier this week. Police were alerted of gunfire around 1:50 a.m. Wednesday on the 100 block of Roseville Avenue, where officers found Khalif Ligon shot, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said in a joint statement.
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one male in extremely critical condition. Trenton Police officers responded to the intersection of Garfield Ave and Farragut Ave, where one male was suffering from gunshot wounds just after 5:00 Am Trenton emergency medical services & Capital Health paramedics transported the male to the trauma center in cardiac arrest. Police officers located multiple shell casings throughout the area.
A Trenton woman indicted in a fatal Hammonton crash is back in jail after she was involved in a hit-and-run that injured a bicyclist last month. Taquaysha Bell, 30, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing bodily injury just after 1 a.m. Aug. 19, BreakingAC first reported last month.
Four people were shot in two separate incidents hours apart in Jersey City overnight. A 33-year-old man and a juvenile were shot just before midnight Saturday, one on Bergen Avenue, between Bramhall and Lexington avenues; and the other around the corner on Lexington, police said in radio transmissions. Both injuries...
A judge has revoked the release from jail of a Trenton woman who was indicted on vehicular manslaughter charges following a 2020 car crash, officials said. Atlantic County Judge Dorothy Incarvito-Garrabrant revoked the woman’s release after she allegedly fled the scene of a recent motor vehicle accident, on Aug. 19, which injured a bicyclist, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
A multi-vehicle collision left one man dead and another person injured early Friday in Newark, authorities said. The wreck happened around 2 a.m. at Avon Avenue and Bergen Street and involved a Nissan Altima and a BMW, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé.
One killed in Trenton crash
Trenton, N.Y-- Police are investigating a fatal accident on Trenton Road in the town of Trenton involving a motorcycle. According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 7 PM near the intersection of John Street. They say a pickup truck and motorcycle collided. The driver of the motorcycle was killed. No word on any other injuries. As of last check, Trenton Road was still closed from Whittaker Road to Putnam Road. Stay with NewsChannel 2 for the latest developments on this story.
A knife-wielding man who was fatally shot by police last weekend was identified Thursday by the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office as a 22-year-old Englewood resident. The Englewood Police were called to a home at 8:12 a.m. on Sept. 3 in response to a 911 call reporting a domestic violence involving a stabbing and a man with a knife, the office said in a statement.
An East Windsor man pleaded guilty this week to aggravated manslaughter in the 2019 stabbing death of his neighbor, officials said Thursday. Prosecutors are seeking a 22-year prison term for Jefrey Vasquez-Calderon, 40, in the death of Luis Sanchez, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri. Police found Sanchez,...
Eight Paterson firefighters were injured when a pair of fire trucks collided Saturday evening while responding to a call, officials said. Around 5:30 p.m., authorities were responding to a fire at a Targets Closeout store at 141 Main St., which was brought under control without injuries. But as two fire...
A 26-year-old Trenton man allegedly disrobed and attempted to enter a Mountain Avenue home, according to the Princeton Police Department. The incident occurred on Aug. 25. He was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, lewdness, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal mischief, according to police. The victim told police that the...
A former Aberdeen Township police officer was sentenced Friday to nearly a year in jail for tampering with evidence, including his own drug test, on two separate occasions last year, authorities said. Philip M. Santiago, 35, of Keyport, received a sentence of 364 days in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution...
A mother pushing her young child in a stroller was struck by a vehicle Thursday, leaving the pair hospitalized in Monmouth County, police said. The mother was hit by a vehicle around noon on Route 36 south, between Laurel and Palmer avenues in Hazlet, according to Deputy Police Chief Robert Mulligan.
A worker at a Philadelphia recreation center has died after she was caught in the crossfire of a nearby gun battle.
A 26-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle was struck by an SUV last week in Berkeley, authorities said Friday. Daniel Wisnewski was riding east on Pinewald-Keswick Road (Route 530) shortly after 5 p.m. on Aug. 30 when an SUV turned out of a parking lot to travel west and collided with his motorcycle, Berkeley police said in a statement Friday afternoon.
The victim in a fatal crash on Route 7 in Kearny over the holiday weekend has been identified as a 22-yar-old East Brunswick man, Kearny police said. Ahmed Mohamed was riding a motorcycle westbound on Route 7 where it intersects with the Newark-Jersey City Turnpike, known as the “Split,” Saturday night at 9:34 when he was involved in a collision with a rented UHaul van driven by a 69-year-old Kearny man, according to a preliminary crash report.
